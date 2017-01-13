Half the Work People Do Can Be Automated, Says McKinsey (techinasia.com) 46
Half the work people do in their jobs can be automated, according to a study published by McKinsey Global Institute. From a report: Instead of assessing the impact of automation on specific jobs, the study went to a more granular level by looking at the activities involved in various jobs. The logic is that every occupation has a range of activities, each with varying potential for automation. McKinsey found that 49 percent of the activities people are paid to do in the global economy can be automated with "currently demonstrated technology." That involves US$11.9 trillion in wages and touches 1.1 billion people. The study encompassed over 50 countries and 80 percent of the world's workers. China, India, Japan, and the US accounted for half of the total wages and employees. Not surprisingly, the two most populous countries, China and India, could see the largest impact of automation, potentially affecting 600 million workers -- which is twice the population of the US.
What is the unemployment threshold going to be?
When unemployment caused by automation, robotics, etc reaches 10%?
In the coming decades more and more people worldwide will become unemployable, and they will have nothing to do or any way to make a living?
How are governments and communities going to respond?
Go watch some of those thoughtful dystopian movies they used to make. It has all been well foreseen and described.
I've heard there's going to be a lot of jobs available on the moon and Mars.
What do you define as a "job".
Where does creative work like writing, illustrating, singing, etc go on that spectrum?
In a world where even our food is largely automated, how do you compensate people and configure a fiat currency that doesn't crash every other year b/c of market greed?
I'm not disagreeing with the second portion of your statement. Most stable work like that has gone by the wayside and only existed for a short time in the US. But by not having a social safety net for everyone, this kind of thin
They have two choices, prepare for civil wars and unrest or allow the masses to benefit from all of this automation by maintaining their needs with a part of the wealth that is generated by all those savings. It's quite simple really....when a person loses all hope they become desperate.
the best thing that can be done is to start tailoring school curriculum with these disruptive technologies in-mind, so that there are less people that would seek to go into doomed industries in the first place. Unfortunately that costs money and people don't want to be taxed to make that kind of budgeting available.
But the trend is definitely, if you don't use creativity or deal with humans in a interpersonal way, your job is on a short runway.
I don't know, I prefer Alexa to some customer service reps I've encountered (but definitely not others).
Even work that isn't "practical" to automate now is being picked at by AI and robotics research wherever it can be. For example, robots that can learn by example and can work in close proximity to people: https://ww [technologyreview.com]
Every day in my job I see places where software problems make work much harder than it should be. We have a network monitoring product that can collect inventory/asset information as part of its regular function, but provides no means by which to search against or run reports against that information. Their DB is so huge that building your own exte
The end of Capitalism. No Work No Consumers (Score:2)
Sure.. my job can be automated (Score:3)
My job can be automated as soon as someone can create some software that takes multiple sets of ill defined and incomplete specs* and can create a working, tested piece of code that not only does what was written down, but also does what was intended to be written down but never was.
* And in my current line of work there is a set of specs from the final customer, a set of specs from the company that builds the hardware and a set of specs from the company** I am working for that supplies the actual automation. And all of these specs are ill defined and incomplete in their own ways.
** And within that company the group that designs the physical wiring doesn't really converse with the sales critters that bid on the job, or with people like me who end up writing the control software***
*** Maybe they need a "Bender" module to emulate all the swearing I am doing at everyone else?
Maybe it will be management that will be automated and for once we can all receive clear, though out, complete, realistic specs.
Here is your anecdote. A friend of mine was working on the manufacture industry. They had a branch in India, and his role was to mentor the product manager of the Indian factory. For a long time, he insisted that the factory in India bought this expensive machinery that they had been used in the Arizona for their production. The factory in India refused to do so by showing that paying 10 people to do the same job, for 100 years, would still be cheaper than actually buying the machinery.
Moral of the story: stupid article, move on.
I wonder what this does to the political parties in the U.S. It would seem the Republican fare the worst, their view is that if you are poor, you should go find a job. The Democrats have a more share the wealth attitude of taking from the rich, it seems they'd fare better. The Libertarians become mostly unemployed and won't accept a handout, they're toast. The Greens? I guess it depends upon how green the bots are.
None of this is news. Almost all jobs these days exist more for 'coverage' rather than full-on throughput. On an instant-to-instant basis, 90+% of human 'work' time is waiting/transition/communication rather than raw action. You can often tell a long-time professional by how they spend 'in-between' time as much as traditional knowledge domain stuff, there's a sort of performance art folks pick up that's no longer 'looking busy', but instead putting folks at ease when there's nothing else to actively do.
Automation works great, till it breaks or hits an edge case. Then you need people like me to fix it.
Infact I would say that most computer based automation is so full of flaws, that things need constant babysitting, code updates, etc. Its rare to find an automated system that just keeps on ticking for an entire year without some sort of intervention, let alone multiple years or decades.
And all the best automation costs tonnes of money. Sometimes its just cheaper to hire minimum wage people to do it. But I am
Cut full time down to 30-32 hours and slide it down to 20 over time.
We do not need where jack get's 0 hours and jay is working 60-80 or 40 + 24/7 on call. (covering what used to be done with 2-3 people)