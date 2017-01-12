Consumer Reports Now Recommends MacBook Pros (macrumors.com) 20
Consumer Reports has updated their report on the 2016 MacBook Pros, and is now recommending Apple's latest notebooks. MacRumors reports: In the new test, conducted running a beta version of macOS that fixes the Safari-related bug that caused erratic battery life in the original test, all three MacBook Pro models "performed well." The 13-inch model without a Touch Bar had an average battery life of 18.75 hours, the 13-inch model with a Touch Bar lasted for 15.25 hours on average, and the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar had an average battery life of 17.25 hours. "Now that we've factored in the new battery-life measurements, the laptops' overall scores have risen, and all three machines now fall well within the recommended range in Consumer Reports ratings," reports Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports originally denied the 2016 MacBook Pro a purchase recommendation in late December due to extreme battery life variance that didn't match up with Apple's 10 hour battery life claim. Apple worked with Consumer Reports to figure out why the magazine encountered battery life issues, which led to the discovery of an obscure Safari caching bug. Consumer Reports used a developer setting to turn off Safari caching, triggering an "obscure and intermittent bug reloading icons" that drained excessive battery. The bug, fixed by Apple in macOS Sierra 10.12.3 beta 3, is not one the average user will encounter as most people don't turn off the Safari caching option, but it's something done in all Consumer Reports tests to ensure uniform testing conditions. A fix for the issue will be available to the general public when macOS Sierra 10.12.3 is released, but users can get it now by signing up for Apple's beta testing program.
I can no longer recommend Consumer Reports (Score:3, Insightful)
This is sketchy. Tests typically involve disabling the cache and reloading pages to measure the overall impact of visiting lots of different pages. Enabling the cache made a big difference, but these tests are usually done with the cache disabled. This is incredibly sketchy and calls into question the quality of this recommendation. I don't really trust consumer reports if they're willing to change a recommendation based on a setting that effectively helps cheat these tests. Why should the browser cache be enabled just for Apple?
Consumer Reports now admits they were holding it wrong.
I knew it wouldn't take Apple long to fix the bug in the RDF.
From the article, it doesn't sound like the fix was to turn on page caching. There was some bug caused by turning off caching that was fixed. What that is....idk. I can only imagine some guy coded a spinloop wrong.
Loses credibility (Score:4, Interesting)
If they had waited for the update to come out, I'd say it's great they're willing to keep their reviews up to date (even if it was due to pressure from Apple).
But if you're going to recommend a product based on a might-be-working-when-released beta, you lose some credibility to me.
Consumer Reports' testing showed a problem, so they did not recommend it. Once they understood the cause of the problem they could see it would not affect normal users, so now they do recommend it. It's good that Apple is planning a fix, but CR would have changed their rating anyhow.
They're recommending based on the fact that as near to zero percent of users as makes no difference will be disabling the caching that they did.
Normal users will not experience the same wildly varying battery life that CR did in their initial tests.
Those who *do* disable the caching may hit the bug that apple has identified and are fixing. But that number is going to be vanishingly small.
CR was right to update their review before the fix comes out.
