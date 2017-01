Tesla To Power Gigafactory With World's Largest Solar Rooftop Installation

Last week, Tesla announced that its Gigafactory has begun mass production of lithium-ion battery cells in Nevada. But the company failed to mention one thrilling detail in their January 4 announcement : the Gigafactory could be powered by the world's largest solar rooftop installation . According to an investor handout, a 70-megawatt (MW) solar array along with ground solar panels could let the factory operate entirely on clean energy. Inhabitat reports: