Europe Calls For Mandatory 'Kill Switches' On Robots (cnn.com) 71
To combat the robot revolution, the European Parliament's legal affairs committee has proposed that robots be equipped with emergency "kill switches" to prevent them from causing excessive damage. Legislators have also suggested that robots be insured and even be made to pay taxes. "A growing number of areas of our daily lives are increasingly affected by robotics," said Mady Delvaux, the parliamentarian who authored the proposal. "To ensure that robots are and will remain in the service of humans, we urgently need to create a robust European legal framework." CNNMoney reports: The proposal calls for a new charter on robotics that would give engineers guidance on how to design ethical and safe machines. For example, designers should include "kill switches" so that robots can be turned off in emergencies. They must also make sure that robots can be reprogrammed if their software doesn't work as designed. The proposal states that designers, producers and operators of robots should generally be governed by the "laws of robotics" described by science fiction writer Isaac Asimov. The proposal also says that robots should always be identifiable as mechanical creations. That will help prevent humans from developing emotional attachments. "You always have to tell people that robot is not a human and a robot will never be a human," said Delvaux. "You must never think that a robot is a human and that he loves you." The report cites the example of care robots, saying that people who are physically dependent on them could develop emotional attachments. The proposal calls for a compulsory insurance scheme -- similar to car insurance -- that would require producers and owners to take out insurance to cover the damage caused by their robots. The proposal explores whether sophisticated autonomous robots should be given the status of "electronic persons." This designation would apply in situations where robots make autonomous decisions or interact with humans independently. It would also saddle robots with certain rights and obligations -- for example, robots would be responsible for any damage they cause. If advanced robots start replacing human workers in large numbers, the report recommends the European Commission force their owners to pay taxes or contribute to social security.
Then again, if they ever do get to that level, that will pretty much solve overpopulation and perhaps put humanity itself into jeopardy.
I mean, if a guy can have a convingly female robot he can fuck, that never ages, whines, talks back, argues, or tries to divorce and take half his shit when he upgrades to a newer model....well, why would any guy ever deal with a real woman again..?
I was attacked by a Roomba (Score:2)
My Roomba has a kill switch, but that didn't stop it from attacking me. It was vacuuming the living room, when I went outside to fetch the dog bowl, leaving the backdoor ajar so I could get back in. Just as I picked up the dog bowl, I heard a "thump
... click". The robot had bumped the door, closing it, and locking me out of my house. I had to get a ladder from the shed and climb in through a 2nd floor window.
Lesson learned: Never turn your back on a robot.
The lesson you should have learned is: it should not be possible to lock yourself out unless you lose your key after you use it to lock the door. There's just no reason for a home door that locks (form the outside) without you using your key to do it.
Headline Confusion (Score:3)
When I saw the headline to this article, it made me think that the requirement was for a switch that would cause the robot to start killing all humans.
Bender B. Rodriguez would be proud.
It depends who they hire to program the robots, if they go with the cheapest bidder that could be a possibility.
You see, killbots have a preset kill limit (Score:3)
Knowing their weakness, I sent wave after wave of my own men at them until they reached their limit and shut down. Kif, show them the medal I won."
--Zap Brannigan
Asimov (Score:1)
"The proposal states that designers, producers and operators of robots should generally be governed by the "laws of robotics" described by science fiction writer Isaac Asimov."
obviously they never read the book
Discrimination (Score:1)
Lets discriminate against robots before they are here. I can't see anything wrong with that...And god forbid we get an emotional attachment to one. And define a robot for me? Kill switch on a thermostat?
I think it would be very appropriate to have a kill switch for the solid water manufacture robot installed in my cold storage food preservation unit. The damn thing keeps making ice all of the time, pooping that stuff when the domicile is particularly quite, causing quite a stir. We need legislation on this immediately, considering the fact that these robots will want us to join them in their sub-freezing domain in the near future.
The robots may be too smart for that (Score:2)
What makes you think they would let us flip their kill switches?
See here [wikipedia.org] for one example.
Kill switches need to be reverse. As in, you regularly enter a code for (whatever) to keep functioning.
What makes you think they would let us flip their kill switches?
Somehow people managed to keep getting at Commander Data's off switch...
Haha (Score:1)
If I ever develop an "electronic person"; it will have no kill switch. Would you do that to a human, or any intelligent "person" for that matter? I would prefer to see some humans and politicians equipped with kill switches before my robots, thank you.
Actually, the "human kill switch" reminds me of the movie Dune.
Well, as an electrician ... (Score:4, Insightful)
... that has worked on hundred of industrial robots, I have never seen one without an "emergency stop" button. (or even multiple ones)
( But of course "Kill Switch" sounds cooler, so people without any technical knowledge would probably prefer that terminology. )
How do you know there isn't already legislation mandating an emergency stop control? You're not so smart yourself.
... that has worked on hundred of industrial robots, I have never seen one without an "emergency stop" button. (or even multiple ones)
Which were all in controlled environments to begin with I guess. When they start making autonomous drones, do you think they'll let any joker with an antenna tell it that it's malfunctioning and needs to shut down? It's the robot equivalent of handing out free roofies to everyone, it's probably not a very good idea.
I wanted to live in the future (Score:3)
just not this weird sci-fi dystopian version we seem to be headed towards.
Emotional Attachment (Score:2)
The proposal also says that robots should always be identifiable as mechanical creations. That will help prevent humans from developing emotional attachments.
Have the proposal writers met people? Our ability to develop emotional attachments to things that aren't even animate is remarkable.
Have the proposal writers met people? Our ability to develop emotional attachments to things that aren't even animate is remarkable.
My Dad always referred to our old Rambler American as "Bessie". He'd even talk to it on occasion.
Only one thing I can think of (Score:2)
Gibson's description of robot control: Every AI ever built has an electromagnetic shotgun wired to its forehead.
Robots should be taxed to cover the universal basic income for those whose jobs they are taking.
Robots should be taxed to cover the universal basic income for those whose jobs they are taking.
Clothes washing machines put millions of laundresses out of work, as well as the thousands of people that made washboards and wringers. These washing machines certainly need to be taxed.
bender bending rodriguez (Score:1)
A Vote For Bender Is A Vote To Kill All Humans
No. Sex robots are not banned. You just have to pre-program them with a safeword [wikipedia.org].
Dolores, cease all motor function (Score:2)
There's something I'd like you to try. It's a game, a secret. It's called The Maze.
What kind of a game is it?
It's a very special game kind of game, Dolores. The goal is to find the center of it. If you can do that, then maybe you can be free.
I think...I think I want to be free.
Silly Belgian mare (Score:2)
And people wonder why the Brexit vote went the way it did.
I call for a mandatory kill switch on Regulators! is funnier.
Convenience (Score:2)
pay more Taxes (Score:2)
Engage! (Score:2)
Set to kill (Score:2)
Seems like a bad idea to ever set the switch to kill.
Well there's your problem.... this thing was switched to kill...
Idiots (Score:3)
The proposal states that designers, producers and operators of robots should generally be governed by the "laws of robotics" described by science fiction writer Isaac Asimov.
Asimov's entire point was that such laws can't work. The robots will eventually run amok and bring about the downfall of society and our species.
Unintentionally hilarious (Score:2)
TFA says:
The proposal also says that robots should always be identifiable as mechanical creations. That will help prevent humans from developing emotional attachments. "You always have to tell people that robot is not a human and a robot will never be a human," said Delvaux.
but then:
The proposal explores whether sophisticated autonomous robots should be given the status of "electronic persons."
Which is it, guys? And I thought US politicians were clueless.