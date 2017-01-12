Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


AI Android Hardware

HTC's New Flagship Phone Has AI and a Second Screen, But No Headphone Jack

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report on The Verge: HTC is getting 2017 off to a flying start with an unseasonably early announcement of its next flagship phone: the U Ultra. This 5.7-inch device inaugurates a new U series of smartphones and is joined by a smaller and lesser U Play, which scales things down to 5.2 inches and a humbler camera and processor spec. HTC is touting a new Sense Companion, which is its take on the growing trend for putting AI assistants into phones, plus the addition of a second screen at the top of the U Ultra. As with Apple's latest iPhones, Lenovo's Moto Z, and the HTC Bolt, neither of HTC's new handsets has a headphone jack. The other big change on the outside is the U Ultra's second screen, which is a thin 2-inch strip residing to the right of the front-facing camera and immediately above the Super LCD 5 screen.

  • No headphone jack ... (Score:3)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Thursday January 12, 2017 @12:22PM (#53654493)

    ... is a ploy to boost the hardware side with expensive Bluetooth alternatives.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )
      So, what makes HTC think I'm going to buy the Bluetooth headset from them?

  • Does it have an SD slot and a removable battery. If not, still a non buy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msmash ( 4491995 ) Works for Slashdot
      It does have a microSD card slot.

    • It has an SD slot!

    • Does it have an SD slot and a removable battery. If not, still a non buy.

      Never mind that, is it still as full of security holes as a colander, like every other so-called 'smartphone'? If so, then still a non-buy.

    • OK people need to relax on the removable battery thing. USB batteries are cheap and plentiful now. I agree having a removable is better, but its not the deal breaker it used to be.
  • Any of you watch that show they spun Michael Weatherly off into, "Bull"? So far it's not such a bad show, if you like Michael Weatherly at least. Recently though I turned off a new episode partway through, because it was a story about a self-driving car developer company whose vehicle killed someone. I turned it off because the damned car had a face, and was having entire, coherent, human-level conversations with people; it was totally self-aware, had a sense of humor, etc. I couldn't stand it. Not because

  • Nice Job HTC (Score:3)

    by Nite_Hawk ( 1304 ) on Thursday January 12, 2017 @12:32PM (#53654577) Homepage

    You'd think with their lacklustre performance over the last 5 years they'd play it safe rather than trying to pretend they are Apple.

    Get this message through your thick skulls HTC: You are not Apple. Your customers are not Apple customers. The Android world is a very different place and you aren't in any position to cram user-unfriendly features down people's throats. You will fail if only because there is always some other Chinese company ready to give people what they want.

  • Ok, I get is technically 2 screens, but I just think that is the stupidest marketing idea ever. When you say 2 screens, I want 2 screens that are relatively the same size as each other, not one, and some sliver that can only display 4-5 icons stuck up above it. I'd be okay if they called it something else like notification bar or something, but don't call it a second screen.

