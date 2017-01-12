HTC's New Flagship Phone Has AI and a Second Screen, But No Headphone Jack (theverge.com) 27
An anonymous reader shares a report on The Verge: HTC is getting 2017 off to a flying start with an unseasonably early announcement of its next flagship phone: the U Ultra. This 5.7-inch device inaugurates a new U series of smartphones and is joined by a smaller and lesser U Play, which scales things down to 5.2 inches and a humbler camera and processor spec. HTC is touting a new Sense Companion, which is its take on the growing trend for putting AI assistants into phones, plus the addition of a second screen at the top of the U Ultra. As with Apple's latest iPhones, Lenovo's Moto Z, and the HTC Bolt, neither of HTC's new handsets has a headphone jack. The other big change on the outside is the U Ultra's second screen, which is a thin 2-inch strip residing to the right of the front-facing camera and immediately above the Super LCD 5 screen.
... is a ploy to boost the hardware side with expensive Bluetooth alternatives.
The biggest flaw in the concept of this approach is assuming that the consumer will go to the original supplier for future accessories. You'd think they'd learn that consumers will go to whoever is cheapest, or whoever offers the actua
Because it takes a lot of space.
With those notes 7 exploding because the battery was too tightly packed in. That extra empty space can be used to allow for that extra room.
Does it have an SD slot and a removable battery. If not, still a non buy.
It has an SD slot!
Does it have an SD slot and a removable battery. If not, still a non buy.
Never mind that, is it still as full of security holes as a colander, like every other so-called 'smartphone'? If so, then still a non-buy.
The battery needs to be pulled when this thing gets wet.
Not if, when.
Please let me know what type of phone you are using. And how useful is it today?
The AI, is it just another broken voice command interface? Can I ask it how much a ten inch by eight inch by twenty inch box of water would weigh and expect an answer that isn't just a butchered version of the question inserted into a google search.
Very soon my machine will have the logical thinking capability of a leprechaun on acid, combined with the sense of humour of a clockwork mouse.
I am planning an IPO in 2019. Invest now, while it still has credibility.
Their courage.
You'd think with their lacklustre performance over the last 5 years they'd play it safe rather than trying to pretend they are Apple.
Get this message through your thick skulls HTC: You are not Apple. Your customers are not Apple customers. The Android world is a very different place and you aren't in any position to cram user-unfriendly features down people's throats. You will fail if only because there is always some other Chinese company ready to give people what they want.
