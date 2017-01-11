Samsung Says Over 96% of Galaxy Note7 Phones Returned To Date (venturebeat.com) 21
Samsung said today that over 96 percent of all Galaxy Note7 phones have been returned following a recall that started in September. From a report: First introduced in August, the latest Note7 smartphone received positive reviews until reports surfaced that some devices caught fire after their batteries exploded. After a "thorough inspection" of its phones, Samsung opted to issue a mandatory recall, but only after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued its own recall notice. Achieving a 96 percent return rate took about four months, but it wasn't all done organically, as Samsung revealed in December that it would issue a software update to permanently disable charging on the outstanding Note7s. Until that point, the company had received 85 percent of affected devices. The FAA said today that DoT has informed airlines that they can stop pre-flight warnings about Galaxy Note7 smartphones.
Note 7 (Score:4, Funny)
You'll have to pry my Note 7 from my cold dead h
Re: (Score:2)
The other 4% is on fire (Score:2)
Waiting to be shipped back once the cool down.
Are the rest collectors? (Score:2)
I bet an intact Note 7 will be worth some money to collectors in a few dozen years. Problem is keeping it working and not exploded until then.
Re: (Score:1)
How could antiquated malfunctioning electronics do anything BUT appreciate in value?
Re: (Score:2)
I bet you're wrong.
There's nothing worthy of declaring a run of the mill product with a very standard design flaw a "collectors item".
Another decade of airport announcements (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, that was dropped today [macrumors.com] as the danger of Samsung Note 7s is now considered common knowledge, the FAA has decided.
What about washing machines? (Score:2)
DoT has informed airlines that they can stop pre-flight warnings about Galaxy Note7 smartphones
But do they now have to give pre-flight warnings about not using Samsung washing machines on the plane?