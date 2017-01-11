Wireless Headphone Sales Soared After Apple Dropped Headphone Jack (fortune.com) 69
Apple's decision to remove the headphone jack from new iPhones last year prompted lots of consumers to switch to wireless headphones, according to a new report on holiday shopping. From a report: Three-quarters of all headphones sold online in December were wireless models, up from 50% a year earlier, according to shopping tracker Slice Intelligence. Apple was the biggest beneficiary of the shift, as both its new AirPods earphones and models from its Beats subsidiary led the sales charts. The $159 AirPods, Apple's first wireless model sold under its own brand, didn't go on sale until Dec. 13, but the product quickly dominated the wireless headphone market, Slice found. In the year prior to the debut, the Beats brand topped online sales of wireless models with a 24% market share, trailed by Bose with an 11% share and Jaybird at 8%. But after AirPods went on sale, they grabbed 26% of online wireless sales, Slice found. Bose was second at 16% and Beats dropped to third with 15% of the market during the period considered.
Seriously? "Man dives through plate glass window" "In other news, band-aid sales have skyrocketed recently..."
If you bought an iPhone this Xmas then the only way to listen to it is with something wireless. These people literally had no choice about what sort of things to buy.
The iPhone 7 comes with wired Lightning earbuds.
Or you could just use the headphones that come with a new iPhone.
Totally false (Score:3, Informative)
From iPhone 7 Tech Specs [apple.com]
My iPhone 7 came with *both* wired EarPods and an adapter for legacy headsets.
Only an Apple fan would use the term "legacy" in reference to a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Actually legacy is a good way to put it. The headphone jack dates back to 1878. .
Except for the earbuds that came in the box? (Score:2)
Seriously, what do you get out of lying on the internet?
sound from an iPhone 7 (Score:2)
As others have pointed out, there are 4 ways one could listen to something:
1. Using the sound directly from the phone itself;
2. Using the lightning connector headphones that come w/ the phone;
3. Using an existing headphone or speaker via the aux to lightning dongle that comes w/ the phone;
4. Using a bluetooth speaker
Nobody forced these people to buy wireless headphones, there is an adaptor that allows you to plug analogue headphones into the lightning connector. The real news here is that people don't seem to give a rats ass about the demise 3.5mm headphone jack and didn't think twice about getting a Bluetooth headset despite predictions of doom from the naysayers on Slashdot and that around half of them went for a non-Apple product..
What's 'soaring'?
They went from selling two pairs a month to three? What...?
26% of nothing is nothing.
Math: Do you do it?
From the department of the obvious... (Score:2)
the slight added expense of a dongle
I'm pretty sure it was included in the box with the phone.
With less than a month of sales data it's hard to say how many of those will regret their impulse purchase.
Apples offering isn't exactly getting 5-star reviews.
https://www.cnet.com/products/... [cnet.com]
I have some and I'll give them 4 stars. Bumping the battery life would take it up to 4.5, and using the built-in microphone to check ambient sound levels and automatically raising or lowering the volume to match would take it up to 5.
Wrong. Wired headphones were still possible with a dongle, but this shows that the slight added expense of a dongle and the need for a separate piece of equipment was enough to drive consumers to wireless audio. It shows that consumers really do prefer wireless audio, and even a slight increase in the difficulty of using wired headphones was enough to drive them to switch. As usual, Apple will be vindicated for their decision.
The 3.5mm adaptor is included with the phone but even if it wasn't the prospect of forking over 10 bucks would not drive people to buy Bluetooth headsets headsets which start at $50 or more if you want reasonable sound quality. I do agree that this shows that people's reluctance to switch to wireless headphones is wildly exaggerated.
Except that only a very tiny part of the consumers own an iPhone 7, the only device without a 3.5mm audio jack, except my toaster.
Therefore the iPhone 7 can't explain the surge from 50 to 75%.
Yeah it can.
Sales of wireless headphones weren't that big to begin with.
See? It's that simple.
It's an expensive, class defining accessory. It's conspicuous consumption. If you want to get the people who buy these things really mad mention how easy Apple is making it for everyone to afford them. Then watch as they explain how theirs are even better than the default Apple ships. It's fun!
Well 50% of all headphones is big. I doubt the numbers actually, and it is probably not worldwide.
the iPhone 7 comes with wired earbuds (Score:2)
And most of the people buying AirPods don't have iPhone 7s, I'm using AirPods with my iPhone 6.
What's with the "incompatible" proprietary chip remark? The W1 helps automatic pairing with iOS and OS X devices, but AirPods are entirely compatible with older iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even Android phones. They work better with Apple devices, but Bluetooth is Bluetooth.
Despite all the whining on Slashdot, this will advance Bluetooth audio, driving lower cost for headphones and encouraging innovation to improve sound quality. Apple got this right, and the increase in sales proves it.
The increase in sales only proves that significant portion of the market that was previously content with corded headphones no longer has that option.
Despite all the whining on Slashdot, this will advance Bluetooth audio
And DRM'ed, "protected media path" audio will also see a huge advance now that we finally got rid of that pesky analog audio transmission.
driving lower cost for headphones and encouraging innovation to improve sound quality.
Ha ha hahahahahahahahahah. Dream on.
Apple got this right, and the increase in sales proves it.
From a business POV, sure. You, as in the Apple customer, are getting assraped, though, and you seem to even appreciate it. Give me a break.
Apple is still driving innovation while other companies prefer to keep the status quo.
The status quo was pretty much fine. Not everything that's being newly introduced (while breaking things left and right, of course), is "innovation" in the good-connotations sense of the word.
One more thing to charge (Score:4)
Also, a dongle is not a perfect replacement for the 3.5mm headphone jack. I often use my phone as an MP3 player while working. Charging the phone while listening to music. If the iPhone 7 replaced the 3.5mm headphone jack with a lightning port (creating an additional lightning port, that would be an improvement.
An iPhone is not on my wish list, so this doesn't affect me. Hopefully Android phone manufacturers will not follow suit, and instead will use this as an easy way to generate more sales for themselv
That number is very skewed (Score:2)
Ligtning Cable (Score:2)
They didn't sell many lightning cables before Apple made it a standard either.
Congrats! Apple screwed you to sell more headhones (Score:3)
In case no one noticed Apple bought Beats audio, who controls pretty much the entire wireless headphone market. Fast forward a year or so and now Apple ONLY sells devices that can use wireless headphones in their most popular product.
Do any of you Apple fanatics NOT see that Apple screwed you by removing a port and FORCING you into the wireless headphone market they own most of? Personally t's this kind of CRAP from Apple that made me completely abandon that entire eco-system years ago.
Courage (Score:2)