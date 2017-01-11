Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Wireless Networking Hardware

Wireless Headphone Sales Soared After Apple Dropped Headphone Jack

Posted by msmash
Apple's decision to remove the headphone jack from new iPhones last year prompted lots of consumers to switch to wireless headphones, according to a new report on holiday shopping. From a report: Three-quarters of all headphones sold online in December were wireless models, up from 50% a year earlier, according to shopping tracker Slice Intelligence. Apple was the biggest beneficiary of the shift, as both its new AirPods earphones and models from its Beats subsidiary led the sales charts. The $159 AirPods, Apple's first wireless model sold under its own brand, didn't go on sale until Dec. 13, but the product quickly dominated the wireless headphone market, Slice found. In the year prior to the debut, the Beats brand topped online sales of wireless models with a 24% market share, trailed by Bose with an 11% share and Jaybird at 8%. But after AirPods went on sale, they grabbed 26% of online wireless sales, Slice found. Bose was second at 16% and Beats dropped to third with 15% of the market during the period considered.

  • If there is no headphone jack, buying traditional headphones would be pretty dumb. Any outcome other than an increase in wireless headphone sales would have been very unusual.

    • Except that only a very tiny part of the consumers own an iPhone 7, the only device without a 3.5mm audio jack, except my toaster.
      Therefore the iPhone 7 can't explain the surge from 50 to 75%.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by H3lldr0p ( 40304 )

        Yeah it can.

        Sales of wireless headphones weren't that big to begin with.

        See? It's that simple.

        It's an expensive, class defining accessory. It's conspicuous consumption. If you want to get the people who buy these things really mad mention how easy Apple is making it for everyone to afford them. Then watch as they explain how theirs are even better than the default Apple ships. It's fun!

        • Well 50% of all headphones is big. I doubt the numbers actually, and it is probably not worldwide.

    • And most of the people buying AirPods don't have iPhone 7s, I'm using AirPods with my iPhone 6.

  • One more thing to charge (Score:4)

    by ZipK ( 1051658 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @11:07AM (#53648225)
    No thanks. The wire on wired headphones has never been a problem, and adding one more thing to my kit that needs recharging is undesirable. As is a dongle. As are earphones that aren't plug-compatible with airline entertainment and other phone-jack systems.

    • Also, a dongle is not a perfect replacement for the 3.5mm headphone jack. I often use my phone as an MP3 player while working. Charging the phone while listening to music. If the iPhone 7 replaced the 3.5mm headphone jack with a lightning port (creating an additional lightning port, that would be an improvement.

      An iPhone is not on my wish list, so this doesn't affect me. Hopefully Android phone manufacturers will not follow suit, and instead will use this as an easy way to generate more sales for themselv

  • Yes, sales went up 50% but the volume hasn't changed that much. Here is why:
    • - Wireless Headphones cost more because of the electronics and batteries and the base to support both. So the cost is more as volume go up.
    • - The overall cost to produce has gone done some they cost a bit less to buy.
    • - It's mainly a very small but dedicated group of Apple product owners that is buying these headphones

  • They didn't sell many lightning cables before Apple made it a standard either.

  • Congrats! Apple screwed you to sell more headhones (Score:3)

    by Noishkel ( 3464121 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @12:17PM (#53648687)

    In case no one noticed Apple bought Beats audio, who controls pretty much the entire wireless headphone market. Fast forward a year or so and now Apple ONLY sells devices that can use wireless headphones in their most popular product.

    Do any of you Apple fanatics NOT see that Apple screwed you by removing a port and FORCING you into the wireless headphone market they own most of? Personally t's this kind of CRAP from Apple that made me completely abandon that entire eco-system years ago.

  • Tim Cook deserves a "Profiles in Courage" award.

