Wireless Headphone Sales Soared After Apple Dropped Headphone Jack (fortune.com) 181
Apple's decision to remove the headphone jack from new iPhones last year prompted lots of consumers to switch to wireless headphones, according to a new report on holiday shopping. From a report: Three-quarters of all headphones sold online in December were wireless models, up from 50% a year earlier, according to shopping tracker Slice Intelligence. Apple was the biggest beneficiary of the shift, as both its new AirPods earphones and models from its Beats subsidiary led the sales charts. The $159 AirPods, Apple's first wireless model sold under its own brand, didn't go on sale until Dec. 13, but the product quickly dominated the wireless headphone market, Slice found. In the year prior to the debut, the Beats brand topped online sales of wireless models with a 24% market share, trailed by Bose with an 11% share and Jaybird at 8%. But after AirPods went on sale, they grabbed 26% of online wireless sales, Slice found. Bose was second at 16% and Beats dropped to third with 15% of the market during the period considered.
Except that only a very tiny part of the consumers own an iPhone 7, the only device without a 3.5mm audio jack, except my toaster.
Therefore the iPhone 7 can't explain the surge from 50 to 75%.
Yeah it can.
Sales of wireless headphones weren't that big to begin with.
See? It's that simple.
It's an expensive, class defining accessory. It's conspicuous consumption. If you want to get the people who buy these things really mad mention how easy Apple is making it for everyone to afford them. Then watch as they explain how theirs are even better than the default Apple ships. It's fun!
Well 50% of all headphones is big. I doubt the numbers actually, and it is probably not worldwide.
Wireless headphones are expensive? They can be, like any product, but the last pair of wireless headphones that I bought cost only about $20.
the iPhone 7 comes with wired earbuds (Score:2)
And most of the people buying AirPods don't have iPhone 7s, I'm using AirPods with my iPhone 6.
Re: (Score:3)
the slight added expense of a dongle
I'm pretty sure it was included in the box with the phone.
Re: From the department of the obvious... (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm pretty sure it was included in the box with the phone.
Not if you want to charge and listen at the same time it isn't.
That's a completely unrelated issue to what I answered.
But there's still no "slight added expense of a dongle" because you have no choice whether you are buying it.
With less than a month of sales data it's hard to say how many of those will regret their impulse purchase.
Apples offering isn't exactly getting 5-star reviews.
https://www.cnet.com/products/... [cnet.com]
I have some and I'll give them 4 stars. Bumping the battery life would take it up to 4.5, and using the built-in microphone to check ambient sound levels and automatically raising or lowering the volume to match would take it up to 5.
Wrong. Wired headphones were still possible with a dongle, but this shows that the slight added expense of a dongle and the need for a separate piece of equipment was enough to drive consumers to wireless audio. It shows that consumers really do prefer wireless audio, and even a slight increase in the difficulty of using wired headphones was enough to drive them to switch. As usual, Apple will be vindicated for their decision.
The 3.5mm adaptor is included with the phone but even if it wasn't the prospect of forking over 10 bucks would not drive people to buy Bluetooth headsets headsets which start at $50 or more if you want reasonable sound quality. I do agree that this shows that people's reluctance to switch to wireless headphones is wildly exaggerated.
It goes further than that. The dongle is incompatible with battery cases and is incompatible with charging while listening. So there are categories of users for whom wired headphones aren't even an option with the iPhone 7.
One more thing to charge (Score:4, Insightful)
Also, a dongle is not a perfect replacement for the 3.5mm headphone jack. I often use my phone as an MP3 player while working. Charging the phone while listening to music. If the iPhone 7 replaced the 3.5mm headphone jack with a lightning port (creating an additional lightning port, that would be an improvement.
An iPhone is not on my wish list, so this doesn't affect me. Hopefully Android phone manufacturers will not follow suit, and instead will use this as an easy way to generate more sales for themselv
Apple wasn't the first to ditch the 3.5mm jac
It is possible to get the best of both worlds. I picked up some inexpensive but solid August headphones on Amazon last year for $50. They are wireless but also have a jack to plug in a 3.5mm plug to make them wired, which I use when I fly. The battery lasts at least a week of my normal use on the train as well so it's not like I need to charge it often.
No thanks. The wire on wired headphones has never been a problem, and adding one more thing to my kit that needs recharging is undesirable. As is a dongle. As are earphones that aren't plug-compatible with airline entertainment and other phone-jack systems.
If I know I'll be sitting down at my desk then wired is not an issue. But wireless has it place. e.g. If I'm moving around doing manual work then it's very pleasant to be able to put my phone on a shelf and move freely around the room. No wires to snag and no fumbling in a pocket to change tracks, etc. Another good use is TV: I get it via a PC connected to a flat-screen. If I want to watch something and not disturb the wife, I can use the wireles headphones.
I have to disagree. I've frequently had problems with the wiring for headphones. I went through probably half a dozen wired headset/mic combos in the course of a few years when I got married and could no longer get away with speakers all the time for my computer. I tried to always be careful of the cord and hang the headphones so there wasn't pressure on it. But inevitably the wire always developed a short inside of a year of use, with one pair shorting out at 3 months. I became a convert to wireless headph
Most running clothes come with features for cabled headphones/ear-buds. Sometimes just holes to pull the cable through, extra pocket for the device, sometimes cable routing loops or clips. I'd rather have a cable so the expensive buds don't go flying.
Yea, it's horrible to wear things designed for the activity you're doing. I miss chafing and having my manhood flopping around and wearing clothes that were soaked in sweat because the material absorbed rather than breathed. But hey, maybe you run naked. So there's that. Don't use sun screen either because the cavemen didn't.
That number is very skewed (Score:2)
Ligtning Cable (Score:4, Interesting)
They didn't sell many lightning cables before Apple made it a standard either.
Congrats! Apple screwed you to sell more headhones (Score:5, Insightful)
In case no one noticed Apple bought Beats audio, who controls pretty much the entire wireless headphone market. Fast forward a year or so and now Apple ONLY sells devices that can use wireless headphones in their most popular product.
Do any of you Apple fanatics NOT see that Apple screwed you by removing a port and FORCING you into the wireless headphone market they own most of? Personally t's this kind of CRAP from Apple that made me completely abandon that entire eco-system years ago.
Do any of you Apple fanatics NOT see that Apple screwed you by removing a port and FORCING you into the wireless headphone market they own most of?
Just give up the argument. There are those who have bought into the Apple "mystique" and those who haven't. To the former, it will always be "But Apple is being BOLD, moving on to new tech!" To the latter, like you, there will always be the most cynical interpretation, where everything is about profits. Just like the pro-life/pro-choice debate, the two sides are operating from completely different premises about the world.
No, if we really want to change people's minds, we need to revisit the Apple pro
Unless someone starts producing ads like that, this Apple crap will have no chance of stopping.
PC is a Microsoft Surface with the same problems.
Unless someone starts producing ads like that, this Apple crap will have no chance of stopping.
PC is a Microsoft Surface with the same problems.
Nope... Microsoft Surface Pro 4 has standard ports and jacks, including a headphone jack. Maybe not enough USB ports, but it's a tablet.
Surface Pro 4 has a USB port, mini-displayport, headphone jack, Bluetooth, and Secure Digital card slot. The only thing proprietary are the charging and docking ports. You can use the USB port for a USB dock, if you need to. So that just leaves the charging cable that is proprietary.
mini-displayport is the same as Apple's Thunderbolt - typically a dongle required (unless you use an all-in-one cable).
There is no Ethernet port.
With a single USB port, you're probably going to have a hub - not much different than being stuck with a newer USB type-C.
The only thing truly different between Surface Pro and Mac in that regard is the headphone port. I'm not even saying it's a bad thing - just that it's pointless to mock Apple for it exclusively.
...The only thing truly different between Surface Pro and Mac in that regard is the headphone port. I'm not even saying it's a bad thing - just that it's pointless to mock Apple for it exclusively.
The only thing truly different between Microsoft and Apple is the fact that there are still several other options available from many vendors as a hardware alternative to obtain a "Pro" grade portable device.
Apple offers the Macbook Pro, in all its proprietary glory.
THAT is the issue here, that take-it-or-fuck-off mentality that defines Apples corporate arrogance, which I and many others will gladly mock the shit out of them for. Sadly, I don't see the competition doing anything but following suit, so welc
Do any of you Apple fanatics NOT see that Apple screwed you by removing a port and FORCING you into the wireless headphone market they own most of?
Just give up the argument. There are those who have bought into the Apple "mystique" and those who haven't. To the former, it will always be "But Apple is being BOLD, moving on to new tech!" To the latter, like you, there will always be the most cynical interpretation, where everything is about profits...
Walled-garden. Sealing the case shut and choosing to solder every component directly to the fucking chassis, destroying the 3rd party market for upgrades. Making damn near every external connection proprietary, requiring the purchase of some form of patented adapter. Removing the headphone jack, leading to a boost in sales of yet another product line (Beats) they now own.
It hardly takes a cynic to understand that every move they make is about profits.
Give up the argument? There's none to be had. Not e
Re: (Score:3)
Removing the headphone jack was annoying and regressive; on that we can agree. Samsung is likely to remove it to the S8, in response to Apple, and that makes it all the more frustrating.
Beats are crap. I refuse to buy any of those headphones. I got a pair as a gift for Christmas--wireless, natch--and I haven't taken the shrink wrap off. I intend to sell it.
I bought Jaybirds years before Apple removed the jack. They work great, but they're not perfect. So I'm not sure where you're coming from when you
Re:Congrats! Apple screwed you to sell more headho (Score:4, Informative)
You can plug in your old headphones using the adapter they include in the box (and sell replacements for $9), or you can use the wired Lightning Cable EarPods they also... include in the box. Heck, they sell replacements for those too.
I get that you're mad but your assertion that you can ONLY use wireless headphones is false in more ways than one.
And as for being mad that they bought a wireless headphone company and then did something to encourage usage of wireless headphones? That just says you don't understand how hardware companies work. Especially if you don't think every other phone manufacturer isn't about to do the same.
TFS said Apple was #1
'Beats controls pretty much the entire wireless headphone market'????
Wow. I didn't realize. Amazon must be hiding something.
Sennheiser, Bose, and a host of Chinese manufacturers that you never have heard off might be a tad surprised at that statement. A quick perusal
of a couple of 'best of' compilations (no, not that kind) don't even mention Beats.
Courage (Score:3)
Wireless headset with wired option? (Score:2)
Has anyone figured this out yet?
It seems like it would be kind of obvious, a 3.5mm female jack on the headset itself and a M-M 3.5mm cable to use with devices without bluetooth. The jack would just bypass all the BT electronics and go direct to the speakers.
That way when the battery quit or you had something without a BT option, you could just plug in. Might even be useful for crudely mixing a BT source and an analog source simultaneously.
Plantronics BackBeat Pro (Score:2)
Good headphones and work just the way you describe with excellent Noice Cancelling also.
Big and ugly but I use mine all the time.
There's quite a few headphones that support wired and wireless. Usual
Apple again? (Score:2)
Samsung literally copy everything Apple do. I've got an LG G3 and I don't plan to ever upgrade unless necessary. Screw buying the "latest model" so I can get a shittier phone.
That makes a lot of sense (Score:2)
And it's not because of Apple, it's a logical development.
Who buys headphones? Well, people who need new ones because the old ones are dead and/or sound like shit. Headphones are not really an item you buy due to fashion changing. Well, most people don't, I know that there are certainly some that have to have headphones that match the color and style of their handbag, but let's go with the sane majority.
So you have the choice between cordless and corded headphones. What will be the decider here is probably
In other news... (Score:5, Funny)
"Sales of dongles soar after Apple removes MacBook Pro ports"
I can see what's next:
"Sales of external battery packs soar after Apple eliminates batteries from all products to make them 2 mm thinner"
"Sales of wireless keyboards soar after Apple removes keyboard from MacBooks to make them 1 mm thinner"
"Sales of trackpads, displays, and logic boards soar after Apple announces new MacBook Pro is an empty cardboard box; calls it 'our most innovative and courageous product ever'"
If apple wanted to flex its muscle ... (Score:2)
... they could drop the terrible windows build of itunes and replace it with a linux build? Wouldn't be much work to port from osx and would show the market how dominant they really are.
Dongles (Score:2)
Knowing your customer base (Score:2)
It is odd that other phone brands don't believe their users physically capable of this and thus kept the headphone jack.
Sennheiser has new models as well (Score:2)
I'm a fan of Sennheiser, because these have big cups and I have big but sensitive ears. Small over-ear headphones will quickly start to irritate. So I have the Sennheiser HD 558 for home and office. I prefer wireless but they didn't have decent (big cup) wireless ones. Damn shame, but they've apparently seen potential revenue in those iPhone 7 users. Because there are two new models: the HD 4.40 [sennheiser.com] and the HD 4.50 [sennheiser.com] with noise cancellation.
Really looking forward to getting that last one. I'm working regularly in
Seriously? "Man dives through plate glass window" "In other news, band-aid sales have skyrocketed recently..."
Seriously? "Man dives through plate glass window" "In other news, band-aid sales have skyrocketed recently..."
Nobody forced these people to buy wireless headphones, there is an adaptor that allows you to plug analogue headphones into the lightning connector. The real news here is that people don't seem to give a rats ass about the demise 3.5mm headphone jack and didn't think twice about getting a Bluetooth headset despite predictions of doom from the naysayers on Slashdot and that around half of them went for a non-Apple product..
I have the AirPods and while they're not perfect, I find that they're much better than the standard EarPods.
And nothing is more vexing than having to sit there and untangle a set of wired earphones each and every time I want to use them...
They make cheap wind-up cases for earbuds to prevent the tangling issue.
Re:Breaking news, water is wet! (Score:5, Insightful)
despite predictions of doom from the naysayers on Slashdot and that around half of them went for a non-Apple product..
Nobody sensible predicted that Apple fans would reject the iPhone because of the lack of 3.5mm jack. The counter-prediction is what's being laughed at - that 3.5mm connectors will immediately die based on Apple's say-so.
Re: Breaking news, water is wet! (Score:4, Informative)
Then you have Apple slashing production of iPhone 7. There are also reports from resellers of large numbers of people choosing iPhone 6 over the equivalent iPhone 7, even when the iPhone 7 was cheaper.
Personally I know 4 people that bought the iPhone 7. Only 1 of those people didn't return it.
Re: (Score:3)
No doubt, some of them did. Others chose the 6s over the 7. Others decided that carrying around an adapter was more of a pain than charging headphones every day, and bought Bluetooth headphones. Still others designed an iPhone case to add the headphone jack back. And a fifth group bought the 7, tried Bluetooth, hated it, and returned the iPhone 7 for a refund. The important question is how many people fell into each group. Unfortunately, Apple stopped breaking down iPhone sales by product, so we'll n
well see how popular those things are after some time dealing with the shortcomings of these devices. Many people ran out and bought them, but how many will consider it an improvement? My son is sick of his 180 beats wireless ones (various issues) 2 days after buying them the day after Christmas. Time will tell.
Nobody forced these people to buy wireless headphones, there is an adaptor that allows you to plug analogue headphones into the lightning connector.
Can you charge and listen at the same time?
And if you already have to use an adapter to get 3.5mm, how well does the daisy chaining of adapters work in practice?
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
The iPhone 7 comes with wired Lightning earbuds.
Totally false (Score:5, Informative)
From iPhone 7 Tech Specs [apple.com]
Re:Totally false (Score:5, Insightful)
My iPhone 7 came with *both* wired EarPods and an adapter for legacy headsets.
Only an Apple fan would use the term "legacy" in reference to a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Only an Apple fan would use the term "legacy" in reference to a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Actually legacy is a good way to put it. The headphone jack dates back to 1878. .
Your definition of legacy is not the common usage.
Legacy is old and outdated, but still hanging around on some systems, especially older ones.
Re:Totally false (Score:5, Insightful)
Be it as it may, outside the sheltered walled garden of Apple the 3.5 jack is anything but outdated.
In the Android camp, phones like Lenovo's Moto Z and Moto Z Force and China's LeEco have already scrapped the 3.5mm headphone jack; to listen to music on the company's three latest phones, users need to plug in USB Type-C headphones, go wireless, or use a dongle.
The writing is on the wall.
Also, rumor mill says the Samsung Galaxy S8 will also be USB-C only.
Re:Totally false (Score:5, Insightful)
The 3.5mm jack is actually a great connector.
It's round so no orientation issues and you can rotate the plug. It's robust. It's waterproof. It's universal. You can send data and analogue audio over it at the same time, supporting everything from the most basic analogue systems to high end digital and everything in between. There are millions of accessories for it. It's easy to fix. It just works. It's extremely cheap.
If it has any weakness, it's that it doesn't offer an easy way to supply power. But then again neither does wireless, and it doesn't need power for headphones and small speakers.
There is a reason the 3.5mm jack remains so popular.
1/4" TRS jacks is what many prefer for headphones, because 1/4" plugs is what most high end headphones come with.
The 3.5mm jack is acceptable where space doesn't allow for a full plug, but otherwise, the bigger 1/4" rules.
as long as there is some sort of affordable wired solution then fine. I haven't looked at any usb-c earbuds, but if I can't get a set for 20 bucks then I'll wait.
There is bias voltage available on the second ring of a TRRS connector, as it is necessary for the condenser microphone used for wired headsets.
It's not much in terms of voltage or current availability, but it's plenty for numerous companies to have manufactured credit card readers with active electronics that are powered entirely by it.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:Totally false (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
On the iPhone the 3.5mm headphone jack has been fully superseded by lightning and wireless. As such, legacy is the appropriate term to use in a discussion about iPhones and analog headphone jacks.
Except for the earbuds that came in the box? (Score:2)
Seriously, what do you get out of lying on the internet?
sound from an iPhone 7 (Score:2)
As others have pointed out, there are 4 ways one could listen to something:
1. Using the sound directly from the phone itself;
2. Using the lightning connector headphones that come w/ the phone;
3. Using an existing headphone or speaker via the aux to lightning dongle that comes w/ the phone;
4. Using a bluetooth speaker
What's 'soaring'?
They went from selling two pairs a month to three? What...?
26% of nothing is nothing.
Math: Do you do it?
26% of how much? Selling 4 instead of 3 per year is even a 33% increase.
Re:Breaking news, water is wet! (Score:4, Funny)
It looks like we're supposed to be dumbfounded that wireless headphone sales went up after the world's (probably) most single popular model of smartphone dropped its headphone jack.
Colour me fucking stunned.
Colour me fucking stunned.
You got a Pantone chip for that?
Just curious.
Re:Breaking news, water is wet! (Score:5, Funny)
Colour me fucking stunned.
You got a Pantone chip for that?
Just curious.
Yes, "fucking stunned" is #0089af... The look was created by Derek Zoolander as a follow-up to Magnum... (grin)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
What's with the "incompatible" proprietary chip remark? The W1 helps automatic pairing with iOS and OS X devices, but AirPods are entirely compatible with older iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even Android phones. They work better with Apple devices, but Bluetooth is Bluetooth.
Not quite. Bluetooth audio CAN be quite good. Not reference level headphone good, but fairly close. Getting it any better is likely a fool's errand since the DACs on anything but audiophile gear are 'OK' but not beyond. Expensive audiophile DACs are audibly better than iPhones. And pricier.
I'm impressed by my Sennheiser Momentum 2s. At $300+ they damned well ought to work well. I'm not so impressed by a slew of $80-$150 Bluetooth headphones I've tried. Pops, snaps, drops - the whole gamut.
Perhap
Despite all the whining on Slashdot, this will advance Bluetooth audio, driving lower cost for headphones and encouraging innovation to improve sound quality. Apple got this right, and the increase in sales proves it.
The increase in sales only proves that significant portion of the market that was previously content with corded headphones no longer has that option.
Re:Apple did the right thing for Apple (Score:2)
Despite all the whining on Slashdot, this will advance Bluetooth audio
And DRM'ed, "protected media path" audio will also see a huge advance now that we finally got rid of that pesky analog audio transmission.
driving lower cost for headphones and encouraging innovation to improve sound quality.
Ha ha hahahahahahahahahah. Dream on.
Apple got this right, and the increase in sales proves it.
From a business POV, sure. You, as in the Apple customer, are getting assraped, though, and you seem to even appreciate it. Give me a break.
Apple is still driving innovation while other companies prefer to keep the status quo.
The status quo was pretty much fine. Not everything that's being newly introduced (while breaking things left and right, of course), is "innovation" in the good-connotations sense of the word.
En
And DRM'ed, "protected media path" audio will also see a huge advance now that we finally got rid of that pesky analog audio transmission.
You know even Apple went DRM-free with music sales years ago.
Spotify and Tidal both implement noisy steganography tracking data into their streams. Protected path is probably not as profitable as just suing the people who file share their copies of the streamed audio.
Nothing Has Changed (Score:2)
A2DP technically supports streaming AAC and MP3 directly. You don't have to recompress most music formats. If you're allowing for 300+kbps, you aren't going to have any audio quality issues worse than listening through earbuds in the first place.
