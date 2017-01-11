Amazon Still Lags Behind Apple, Google in Greenpeace Renewable Energy Report (greenpeace.org) 15
Amazon's cloud-computing unit says that one day it will rely solely on renewable power. But Greenpeace reports that a ramp-up in data-center construction in Virginia, where electricity comes mostly from coal and nuclear plants, makes that goal elusive. From the report: Apple, Google, Facebook, and newcomer Switch are taking some of the greatest strides towards 100% renewable energy, while companies such as Netflix, Amazon Web Services, and Samsung are lagging. The findings in Greenpeace USA's report outlines the energy footprints of large data center operators and nearly 70 of the most popular websites and applications. "Amazon continues to talk a good game on renewables but is keeping its customers in the dark on its energy decisions. This is concerning, particularly as Amazon expands into markets served by dirty energy," said Greenpeace USA Senior IT Analyst, Gary Cook. "Like Apple, Facebook, and Google, Netflix is one of the biggest drivers of the online world and has a critical say in how it is powered. Netflix must embrace the responsibility to make sure its growth is powered by renewables, not fossil fuels and it must show its leadership here," continued Cook.
Companies care about making money
That's correct for big public companies contolled by multiple small shareholders, but companies that have very few big shareholders like amazon or google can do whatever they want as long as it can be sort of justified. Its simple: companies ruled by multiple small shareholders are ruled by the greed of the shareholders, because usually the shareholders want to make more money e.g. because they are pension funds or the shareholders want to sell off their shares at a higher price. But companies ruled by sing
Its simple: companies ruled by multiple small shareholders are ruled by the greed of the shareholders, because usually the shareholders want to make more money e.g. because they are pension funds or the shareholders want to sell off their shares at a higher price.
Worrying about your pension is greed?
Gary realized this and hopes that these stories will cause enough negative PR that they will be forced to go green.
I'm not sure outside the greens echo chamber that many people or companies care about this - at least to the point where they want to spend more money or lose reliability. For example, I don't know many people or businesses that will read this story and say "well fuck you Amazon, I am moving to Google or Switch (whoever they are) for all my cloud needs."
Or how many will say "now that I read th
Companies care about making money, and they only care about being green if the PR and money saved on penalties outweighs the money lost being green.
You are presuming that being green and saving money are mutually exclusive. This is untrue as a general proposition. In actual fact using renewable energy sources and eliminating waste streams actually can save considerable sums of money. Companies locate data centers in places where hydro power is cheap and plentiful. Putting solar panels on the roof can save substantial sums by leveling energy costs for cooling a data center. Using green sources of energy can save money on pollution mitigation. And
Look, a solar panel never makes in it's usable life the amount of energy it takes to produce, the same with wind power. Do the math with cost of production and construction. It NEVER works.
What does work:
HYDRO
NUCLEAR
A coal plant returns the power it took to build with all parts in less than a month. Solar is around 25 years (a panel is good for 10, plus it needs cleaning etc.)
And geothermal, where possible.
I'm not sure Amazon is allowed to build their own nuclear power plants
What I care about is whether their service is efficient and affordable. Why again do I care about where they get their energy from?
because coal causes worse pollution than CO2 which leads to health problems. using renewable keeps the pollution in china at the point of mining and manufacture