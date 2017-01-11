Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Amazon Still Lags Behind Apple, Google in Greenpeace Renewable Energy Report

Amazon's cloud-computing unit says that one day it will rely solely on renewable power. But Greenpeace reports that a ramp-up in data-center construction in Virginia, where electricity comes mostly from coal and nuclear plants, makes that goal elusive. From the report: Apple, Google, Facebook, and newcomer Switch are taking some of the greatest strides towards 100% renewable energy, while companies such as Netflix, Amazon Web Services, and Samsung are lagging. The findings in Greenpeace USA's report outlines the energy footprints of large data center operators and nearly 70 of the most popular websites and applications. "Amazon continues to talk a good game on renewables but is keeping its customers in the dark on its energy decisions. This is concerning, particularly as Amazon expands into markets served by dirty energy," said Greenpeace USA Senior IT Analyst, Gary Cook. "Like Apple, Facebook, and Google, Netflix is one of the biggest drivers of the online world and has a critical say in how it is powered. Netflix must embrace the responsibility to make sure its growth is powered by renewables, not fossil fuels and it must show its leadership here," continued Cook.

Amazon Still Lags Behind Apple, Google in Greenpeace Renewable Energy Report

  • Look, a solar panel never makes in it's usable life the amount of energy it takes to produce, the same with wind power. Do the math with cost of production and construction. It NEVER works.

    What does work:

    HYDRO
    NUCLEAR

    A coal plant returns the power it took to build with all parts in less than a month. Solar is around 25 years (a panel is good for 10, plus it needs cleaning etc.)

  • What I care about is whether their service is efficient and affordable. Why again do I care about where they get their energy from?

    • because coal causes worse pollution than CO2 which leads to health problems. using renewable keeps the pollution in china at the point of mining and manufacture

