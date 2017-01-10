Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Song Su-hyun, reporting for The Korea Herald: LG Electronics' upcoming flagship smartphone will have a 5.7-inch Quad HD liquid crystal display panel with a ratio of 18:9, LG Display said on Tuesday. LG Electronics confirmed it will be the G6 smartphone slated for launch next month. The new display panel, dubbed "QHD+," will be the world's first 18:9 QHD LCD, according to LG Display. The 18:9 ratio will provide users with greater immersion than previous displays and allow consumers to multitask by using the dual-screen feature.

  • 18:9 (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Also known as 2:1

    • That was my immediate impression too. Is there any reason they would call it 18:9 and not 2:1? Or 6:3, 12:6.

      Is this like Heinz "57 Varieties", where the 57 was chosen at random because the owner thought it sounded good, and had nothing to do with how many varieties they actually had.

    • Re:18:9 (Score:5, Funny)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @01:54PM (#53643173)

      Also known as 2:1

      No way. At 2:1 the screen would be too small to read. You obviously don't understand how ratios work.

  • Most people would simply say 2:1.

  • why not 100:50 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That should be much better

  • 18:9? Did someone miss sixth grade math or is this some odd nomenclature/jargon is the display industry?

  • Why is it called 18:9, instead of 2:1?

  • "The new display is 1 millimeter thick, and the bezel width has been reduced 0.2 millimeter on the sides and 0.54 millimeter on the bottom compared to the company’s previous QHD LCD."

    MAN, THAT 0.2mm REALLY SURE DID PISS ME THE FUCK OFF ALWAYS GETTING IN THE WAY... SURE GLAD THEY WERE ABLE TO REMOVE THAT UNNEEDED WASTE AND MAKE THE PHONE SMALLER

  • Why 18:9? (Score:3)

    by kramer2718 ( 598033 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @02:03PM (#53643235) Homepage
    So I googled QHD (quad HD) and it has a base aspect ratio of 16:9.Ultra wide QHD has an aspect ratio of 21:9 (note that fraction isn't reduced either). This aspect ratio is in between 18:9. For some reason the smaller dimension seems to have stuck at 9 for QHD. Likely some marketing guy doesn't understand fractions. https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      Actually, I would say that marketing understands that most *people* they want to get to spend money don't understand fractions, which is probably a good bet.

    • In a way, it's worse, because ratios for theaters are 1.85:1 (vs ~1.78:1 for a 16:9 screen) and 2.35:1 (vs 2.33:1 for 21:9). The only real ratio that matched was the classic 4:3, which was cinema, TV, and computers back in the stone age.

      I'm a fan of 1.41:1. The A sizes work the best, especially if you're going to go split screen (where you get exactly two portrait 1.41:1 screens in a landscape 1.41:1)

      • and computers back in the stone age.

        RAM, hard disks, flash memory, multi-threading, multiprocessing (including SMP), hierarchical filesystems, networking, relational databases, distributed computing, cloud storage, wireless networking, cellular phones, fiber optic networks, high level programming, graphic user interfaces, tablet computers (1968), online shopping, and pretty much every other bit of computer technology we enjoy in the 21st century started off in the middle of the 20th century.

      • The ratios are a little off to make the macro blocks evenly divisible by 16 pixels. This also makes the GPU happy. You probably lose a lot more pixels in the overscan on a TV anyway. The picture is still more or less true to the theatrical original.

    • Sounds like marketing is doing what marketing does and making it understandable to the everyday person.

  • Removable battery, SD card, AND a headphone jack. They apparently kept all this for the G5, so that is good news, and hopefully the G6 will be the same.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JustNiz ( 692889 )

      Yep, if it has all 3 then I'll be buying one.
      Removeable battery and sd slot are basic requirements for me though.

  • I'm suprised it isn't OLED.

  • ... leave it at a trade show booth and stuff.

  • Again, LG is doing something stupid this year.
    Last year they tried modules. They failed. Not that it was a bad idea, but everybody knew this was a one shot deal and that the G6 would not support G5 modules.
    This time they do a stupid aspect ratio, which will mean many apps will suck on the G6. You've read it here first: the G7 will revert back to a standard 16:9 ratio like all other Android phones of this year. Developers will rejoice and say they were right in not modifying their app to support the 2:1 rati

