LG's Upcoming Smartphone G6 Will Have 5.7-inch QHD+ Display Featuring 18:9 Aspect Ratio (koreaherald.com) 51
Song Su-hyun, reporting for The Korea Herald: LG Electronics' upcoming flagship smartphone will have a 5.7-inch Quad HD liquid crystal display panel with a ratio of 18:9, LG Display said on Tuesday. LG Electronics confirmed it will be the G6 smartphone slated for launch next month. The new display panel, dubbed "QHD+," will be the world's first 18:9 QHD LCD, according to LG Display. The 18:9 ratio will provide users with greater immersion than previous displays and allow consumers to multitask by using the dual-screen feature.
Also known as 2:1
On properly formatted movies, cinemascope films (2.35:1) would show smaller black bars than on a 16:9 display.
Does anyone stream videos in original cinemascope? I have stacks of blu-ray discs and only a few of them are in 2.4:1.
If the movie is filmed in it, the Blu-Ray discs almost always preserve it. DVD does too more often than not, but there aren't a lot of pixels for good image quality. Most movies are still done in 16:9, but a lot of directors are still enamored with the size. I own quite a few movies in that format - you see it more for action/sci-fi and almost never for romantic comedy.
I don't have enough information to support or disagree with your position because I didn't RTFA.
That was my immediate impression too. Is there any reason they would call it 18:9 and not 2:1? Or 6:3, 12:6.
Is this like Heinz "57 Varieties", where the 57 was chosen at random because the owner thought it sounded good, and had nothing to do with how many varieties they actually had.
For easier comprehension and comparison by consumers to 16:9.
Also known as 2:1
No way. At 2:1 the screen would be too small to read. You obviously don't understand how ratios work.
Yeah - I'm holding out for 36:18.
I don't care who you are, this is funny.
18:9? (Score:2)
I'm a photographer and I do a LOT of resizing.
1.7777..., 1.333333
I have to use the maths, so I would use 2 (as you point out).
If you work in a pro photo editing tool, the cropping feature already has lots of preset ratios. They are in easy to read formats like "5x7" or "8x10". No need to do your own math.
18:9? Not 2:1? Someone missed 6th grade math? (Score:2)
18:9? Did someone miss sixth grade math or is this some odd nomenclature/jargon is the display industry?
Why is it 18:9 and not ... (Score:2)
Size Matters (Score:2)
"The new display is 1 millimeter thick, and the bezel width has been reduced 0.2 millimeter on the sides and 0.54 millimeter on the bottom compared to the company’s previous QHD LCD."
MAN, THAT 0.2mm REALLY SURE DID PISS ME THE FUCK OFF ALWAYS GETTING IN THE WAY... SURE GLAD THEY WERE ABLE TO REMOVE THAT UNNEEDED WASTE AND MAKE THE PHONE SMALLER
Why 18:9? (Score:3)
Actually, I would say that marketing understands that most *people* they want to get to spend money don't understand fractions, which is probably a good bet.
In a way, it's worse, because ratios for theaters are 1.85:1 (vs ~1.78:1 for a 16:9 screen) and 2.35:1 (vs 2.33:1 for 21:9). The only real ratio that matched was the classic 4:3, which was cinema, TV, and computers back in the stone age.
I'm a fan of 1.41:1. The A sizes work the best, especially if you're going to go split screen (where you get exactly two portrait 1.41:1 screens in a landscape 1.41:1)
and computers back in the stone age.
RAM, hard disks, flash memory, multi-threading, multiprocessing (including SMP), hierarchical filesystems, networking, relational databases, distributed computing, cloud storage, wireless networking, cellular phones, fiber optic networks, high level programming, graphic user interfaces, tablet computers (1968), online shopping, and pretty much every other bit of computer technology we enjoy in the 21st century started off in the middle of the 20th century.
And all that shit comes from stones.
The ratios are a little off to make the macro blocks evenly divisible by 16 pixels. This also makes the GPU happy. You probably lose a lot more pixels in the overscan on a TV anyway. The picture is still more or less true to the theatrical original.
Sounds like marketing is doing what marketing does and making it understandable to the everyday person.
I really loved my G4 (Score:2)
Yep, if it has all 3 then I'll be buying one.
Removeable battery and sd slot are basic requirements for me though.
It being LG.... (Score:2)
Just don't ... (Score:2)
Stupid (Score:2)
Again, LG is doing something stupid this year.
Last year they tried modules. They failed. Not that it was a bad idea, but everybody knew this was a one shot deal and that the G6 would not support G5 modules.
