Consumer Reports Updates Its MacBook Pro Review (consumerreports.org) 67
Reader TheFakeTimCook writes: Last month, the new MacBook Pro failed to receive a purchase recommendation from Consumer Reports due to battery life issues that it encountered during testing. Apple subsequently said it was working with Consumer Reports to understand the results, which it said do not match its "extensive lab tests or field data." According to an article from Consumer Reports, Apple has since concluded its work, and says it learned that Consumer Reports was using a "hidden Safari setting" which triggered an "obscure and intermittent bug" that led to inconsistent battery life results. With "normal user settings" enabled, Apple said Consumer Reports "consistently" achieved expected battery life. Apple stated: "We learned that when testing battery life on Mac notebooks, Consumer Reports uses a hidden Safari setting for developing web sites which turns off the browser cache. This is not a setting used by customers and does not reflect real-world usage. Their use of this developer setting also triggered an obscure and intermittent bug reloading icons which created inconsistent results in their lab. After we asked Consumer Reports to run the same test using normal user settings, they told us their MacBook Pro systems consistently delivered the expected battery life." Apple said it has fixed the Safari bug in the latest macOS Sierra beta seeded to developers and public testers this week.
CR announces new test lab (Score:2)
So they didn't enable cheat mode (Score:5, Insightful)
By not disabling the cache Safari will just reload the web page from disk, instead of downloading it all over wifi. In normal use you don't sit around reloading the same page all day, you surf to different web sites, so caching extends battery life to unrealistic levels.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, it's a great help in real life, but a big problem for repeatable testing and A/B comparison.
Disabling cache does seem like the fairest option. While in real life you might get somewhat better results, you won't get any worse results.
It certainly isn't fair to allow reliance on unrealistic caching to inflate battery life.
Re: (Score:3)
Apple are saying there is an obscure and intermittent bug that is triggered by that testing practice.
Presumably that bug can be fixed.
(As a total aside, in my daily use, I visit about ten websites more or less constantly -- I don't even mean social media. Caching very definitely is extending battery life for me. For those who use social media sites, or any webkit-based app, caching is helping enormously.)
It already HAS been fixed, and will be released in the next Sierra update (which is due out pretty much any day now).
Re: So they didn't enable cheat mode (Score:1)
The poor battery life was because of a bug, not because a specific setting was used. It just happened that the big was in that specific setting.
Don't most people revisit the same site many times (Score:3, Insightful)
By not disabling the cache Safari will just reload the web page from disk, instead of downloading it all over wifi.
Yes, that is the definition of a cache...
In normal use you don't sit around reloading the same page all day
You don't? Are you seriously saying you do not visit several sites multiple times in a day?
Not to mention, lets say some sites you only go to ever so often - say Amazon, I go to a few times a month. A cache is still useful there for many of the page components and CSS files do not change
Re: (Score:2)
In normal use you don't sit around reloading the same page all day
You don't? Are you seriously saying you do not visit several sites multiple times in a day?
No, I'm saying I don't sit around reloading the same page all day. I might reload a number of pages, but most of my browsing is to new content. Sure, a lot of the CSS and images and the like will be cached, but that's quite different from the whole page being cached entirely.
Clearly Apple is trying to minimize network traffic, because wifi uses a lot of energy. That's a good thing to do, a perfectly reasonable optimization, but it does distort automated test results. To make tests repeatable and fair Consum
Re: (Score:2)
You visited Slashdot at least five times today (evidence [slashdot.org].) Unless you were visiting using Lynx, it's hard to believe that you didn't benefit from having all the CSS and image files that make up every page on Slashdot cached.
Re: (Score:1)
This is not true at all - most people look at multiple pages on the same site, not just one page per site. Facebook, facebook, facebook. Your favorite news site. Heck, how many Slashdot articles have you yourself even commented on in the past couple of days? Web pages are also made up of different pieces which can effectively be cached across various sites when referencing content (ie javascript plugins) from CDN locations.
Look at 50 different pages on cnn.com, and come back and tell me what percentage of t
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
but this stated reason, that CR had disabled the browser cache, is kind of unsettling. It kind of turns it into a hit piece and should definitely stain CR's credibility a bit. Incompetence, malice - both show similar symptoms.
I don't think disabling the cache shows incompetence. I could argue that is a reasonable thing to do during a stress test. It wasn't the disabling the cache though that directly caused the problem. It was that disabling the cache exposed an actual bug that depleted the battery life. Consumer Reports goes out of their way to make sure they are neutral. They even go so far as send secret shoppers to purchase the items so they don't get optimized products. I'm surprised they even worked with Apple but it
Re: (Score:3)
By not disabling the cache Safari will just reload the web page from disk, instead of downloading it all over wifi. In normal use you don't sit around reloading the same page all day, you surf to different web sites, so caching extends battery life to unrealistic levels.
Read, then post:
Disabling the Cache did more than just cause Reloading each time. Apparently, it ALSO triggered an intermittent bug in Safari that caused REPEATED loading of "icons" from the page.
Apparently, THAT is what burned the battery. Very similar to a "runaway process", like I (and others) originally postulated.
So, you can safely remove that extra layer of tinfoil, Hater.
Re: (Score:2)
By not disabling the cache Safari will just reload the web page from disk, instead of downloading it all over wifi. In normal use you don't sit around reloading the same page all day, you surf to different web sites, so caching extends battery life to unrealistic levels.
No, you don't reload the same page constantly, but you usually visit several pages within the same site. There's no reason you'd want those images to reload every time. I saw somewhere that the average user only visits 5 different sites per day. That was a few years back, so it has probably changed since then, but I wouldn't think it's too dramatic.So it seems to me that caching extends battery life to expected levels.
Re: (Score:2)
By not disabling the cache Safari will just reload the web page from disk, instead of downloading it all over wifi. In normal use you don't sit around reloading the same page all day, you surf to different web sites, so caching extends battery life to unrealistic levels.
On your normal web site, the actual page content is a pretty small part of the overall download. As images, stylesheets, and javascript files are cached the only thing that loads from page to page is the actual HTML. I develop using Rails, and we have an asset system now that allows us to tell the browser to cache the non-HTML assets for a year, so they'll hopefully never be reloaded. If using standard jquery and such, you can use a CDN that'll have the same sorts of policies to promote caching.
Turning o
Re: (Score:2)
TIL:
1. Nobody uses caching in real life, they download everything again when browsing. When downloading Slashdot, for example, they'll reload zoo.png not just for every page they visit, but probably every single comment on every single page.
2. Disk drives use no energy whatsoever, while Wifi, well, wow, that just sucks power, but only when transferring data.
Caching isn't "Cheat mode", browsers - even browsers used by people who aren't benchmarking power usage - enable it by default for a good reason.
Re: (Score:2)
By not disabling the cache Safari will just reload the web page from disk, instead of downloading it all over wifi. In normal use you don't sit around reloading the same page all day, you surf to different web sites, so caching extends battery life to unrealistic levels.
Really? In normal use, people visit a very small subset of sites very frequently. I'd wager the majority just waste the day on facebook alone.
You, in all likelihood, visited this site twice already, once for the home page, and once to get to this article. Not to mention whatever happens after you submitted your post. Turning off cache would be far *less* realistic
Besides, it's not like Apple invented web caching just to inflate their battery performance. It exists in all browsers for a very good reason. An
What do you know. (Score:3, Insightful)
There really were flaws in the tests. It does surprise me a bit that this setting was enabled, but it also doesn't make sense that consumer reports and apple's self reported battery life numbers would be so far off. As manufacturers go, Apple has a pretty good reputation for not hyper inflating their battery numbers.
I'm glad that Consumer reports was willing to look at this again and re-test these machines with settings an actual user would have enabled.
Re: (Score:2)
and Streamed Content I'd argue is a much bigger % of people's traffic (volume wise (hits wise probably less so... but that is the nature of the beast))
That seems very unlikely for the usage profile of being on batteries. Sure, we all stream when we're at our desks, but I don't know how that translates to out-and-about traffic patterns. Restaurant Wi-Fi is often so spotty that you wouldn't try to listen to live streams. I doubt many people are consuming lots of video content from their cell phone tethers.
Re: (Score:2)
. to me it is obvious that the first Consumer Reports test was correct.
I would somewhat agree but if Apple was able to fix the bug so that the original configuration they used with the cache off also significantly improved then it isn't a problem with the test as much as a problem with the bug that Consumer Report accidentally found. I'm actually kindof surprised that Apple never tested with the cache off as this would seem like a common thing to test.
Re: (Score:2)
Or, assuming they control the site (implied by your use of new pagename/asset/etc) send cache control headers so that no caching is done of some of the assets.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
That isn't what the article says.
There were no flaws in the tests. The tests were tickling an obscure bug, which Apple has now fixed.
Consumer Reports are retesting with the patch.
This is good news for everyone, surely? Methodology better explained, bug found.
Re: (Score:2)
There quite well was a flaw in the test. You can't turn off caching and then claim to have a real-world test. It is correct that they found a bug for Apple, but nonetheless they shouldn't turn off caching when doing tests like this.
Re:What do you know. (Score:4, Informative)
The test was good. It was Safari that had the flaw. Thanks to the Consumer Reports test it was revealed so it can be fixed.
As for actual user, you do know that Macs are popular among web designers?
Should Consumer Reports be trusted? (Score:1)
Why was this setting enabled in the first place? It sounds like the setting in question isn't on by default, nor should it be. Why would Consumer Reports have enabled it for their testing? Unfortunately, it will certainly be a bigger deal that Consumer Reports did not recommend the MacBook Pro than it will be that the recommendation has been amended. The damage may be done in this case, but should Consumer Reports be trusted going forward? It raises the question of what other unusual things may be done in t
Re: (Score:2)
Read the article. It answers your question.
Re: (Score:2)
Disclaimer, I do not use Apple products or work in Consumer Reports.
Re: (Score:2)
Why was this setting enabled in the first place?
Probably because they use some kind of automated testing framework, so they don't need to have an actual human sitting there the entire time clicking on things.
Disabling cache common practice for testing, to si (Score:2)
Disabling or clearing cache is common in testing/benchmarking to measure/simulate performance loading fresh pages or otherwise doing something the first time, but repeating the test for more accurate results.
CR probably had a list of 12-25 commonly used web sites they used as example sites, and loaded each of those sites many times rather than loading hundreds of different sites. If you want to load 12 web sites ten times, to simulate loading 120 web sites, you need to disable cache to simulate loading 120
Re: (Score:2)
The article say they disable cache to facilitate consistent behavior for repeating a test.
I'll admit the phrasing makes it sound all weird and exotic, but all they did was disable cache.
Re: (Score:2)
Why was this setting enabled in the first place? It sounds like the setting in question isn't on by default, nor should it be. Why would Consumer Reports have enabled it for their testing?
As much as I would like to blame CR for this, it comes down to practicality.
They "locally" host the webpages they download, in order to factor-out stuff like internet traffic from their tests (and possibly to be nice to the websites that they have "targeted"), and so, there is literally no other way they could force a "page reload" (which they do for ALL laptops being tested) without disabling the browser cache.
And, as Apple said, the real problem was that, when CR did that, it triggered an intermittent
Re: (Score:1)
How many Mac users develop web sites?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How many Mac users develop web sites?
You're truly an idiot. Go away.
Wrong (Score:2)
It has an infinity of function row keys. That is the opposite of missing.
Inaccurate headline (Score:2)
How to get Apple to fix a bug (Score:4, Informative)
"Please report that through our bug console." The console was still broken.
Look for another Safari setting (Score:3)
If there's a setting to make the dynamic touchbar a static set of function keys I'm used to using, vs. having to wonder what buttons/functionality is there at any given point in time, that would be helpful as well.
MacBook had bug is the real issue (Score:1)
MacOS isn't so bug free, the setting of turning off the caching triggered a icon reload error. Next time Apple test your software better.
Re: (Score:2)
Was there a bug? Yes. Was this a bug that would affect a normal user - which is what supposedly Consumer Reports was suppose to be simulating? No.
The only reason why a lot of sites are bearable are because of the cache, without it the web performance would be pretty crappy.... What they were testing is not a real life situation, and therefore Consumer Reports tests were invalid for what they were trying to do. I don't know why the decision was made, it was a really stupid on
How much? $$$$$ (Score:1)
OK, I'll Ask the Question (Score:3)