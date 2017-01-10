Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Fitbit Buys Vector, Romanian Startup's Existing Smartwatches Won't Receive Software Updates Anymore (engadget.com) 13

An anonymous reader shares an Engadget report: One of the more surprising smartwatches of 2015 was from Vector, a Romanian startup led by former Citizen executives. Its 30-day battery life, Pebble-esque UI and classic watch design made it a great device for someone seeking a less ostentatiously geeky wearable. Now, the company has revealed that Fitbit has purchased it and its employees will be joining the fitness wearables firm. Unfortunately for Vector owners, Fitbit will be integrating Vector's hardware and software know-how into its own organization. That means that Vector, as a brand, will die off, and while its watches will remain operational, you can kiss any hope for software updates and new hardware goodbye.

  • One-sided summary (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The summary, to me, reads as though Fitbit is the villain. It could just as easily been written something like this:

    Smartwatch maker Vector has gone bankrupt. Vector, as a brand, will die off, and while its watches will remain operational, you can kiss any hope for software updates and new hardware goodbye. Fitbit has purchased it and its employees will be joining the fitness wearables firm, who will be hard at work integrating Vector's hardware and software know-how into their new organization.

    All those employees will remain employed now, hooray! But positiveness doesn't sell ad impressions.

    • I've read the summary, and the linked article, and from both I didn't get the whole "bankrupt" thing. If you're going to present new information, at least link a source so we can verify.

      I did see where Pebble went bankrupt and Fitbit bought its assets (last month), but I have seen no such news on Vector. Could you please link to a source for your claim?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The summary, to me, reads as though Fitbit is the villain. It could just as easily been written something like this:

      Smartwatch maker Vector has gone bankrupt. Vector, as a brand, will die off, and while its watches will remain operational, you can kiss any hope for software updates and new hardware goodbye. Fitbit has purchased it and its employees will be joining the fitness wearables firm, who will be hard at work integrating Vector's hardware and software know-how into their new organization.

      All those employees will remain employed now, hooray! But positiveness doesn't sell ad impressions.

      And exactly where in TFA did you read that Vector had gone bankrupt? As an owner of a Fitbit Charge HR which currently suffers from the "Progress Bar of Death", I'd rather Fitbit take their damn cash and hire some QC people instead of trying to buy the competition. Or maybe stand behind their products after the warranty has expired when they send out an update that kills them.

  • Its not as if Fitbit support their own devices very well - just look at the litany of posts on their forums and social complaining about device battery life even within the first months of use.

    My wife and I bought Fitbit Charges in 2014 - two weeks later mine stopped syncing (another extremely common complaint) and had to be replaced, while my wifes lasted a month before her battery life fell to 40 minutes from a full charge and had to be replaced. My replacement lasted a month this time before it stopped

  • First I supported the last Pebble Kickstarter for a smartwacht, only to be told that (parts of) Pebble were bought by FitBit and my pledge refunded.
    Ok, I thougth, let's buy something else. Like the Vector Luna. Now FitBit bought Vector and thus damned my smartwatch to a slow, agonizing death. How long will the servers run that the app ontacts to download watchfaces, streams and apps?

  • integrating Vector's hardware and software know-how into its own organization

    Yeah right... it's like Oracle buying MySQL or Gillette buying all other razor blade makers. All that "know-how" employees will be let go, designs put into the round file, etc. The only thing they'll keep will be patents, ie, monopoly rights. It's all about removing competition.

    • The only thing they'll keep will be patents, ie, monopoly rights.

      Vector didn't hold any patents whatsoever.

