Fitbit Buys Vector, Romanian Startup's Existing Smartwatches Won't Receive Software Updates Anymore

An anonymous reader shares an Engadget report: One of the more surprising smartwatches of 2015 was from Vector, a Romanian startup led by former Citizen executives. Its 30-day battery life, Pebble-esque UI and classic watch design made it a great device for someone seeking a less ostentatiously geeky wearable. Now, the company has revealed that Fitbit has purchased it and its employees will be joining the fitness wearables firm. Unfortunately for Vector owners, Fitbit will be integrating Vector's hardware and software know-how into its own organization. That means that Vector, as a brand, will die off, and while its watches will remain operational, you can kiss any hope for software updates and new hardware goodbye.
The summary, to me, reads as though Fitbit is the villain. It could just as easily been written something like this:
Smartwatch maker Vector has gone bankrupt. Vector, as a brand, will die off, and while its watches will remain operational, you can kiss any hope for software updates and new hardware goodbye. Fitbit has purchased it and its employees will be joining the fitness wearables firm, who will be hard at work integrating Vector's hardware and software know-how into their new organization.
All those employees will remain employed now, hooray! But positiveness doesn't sell ad impressions.
I've read the summary, and the linked article, and from both I didn't get the whole "bankrupt" thing. If you're going to present new information, at least link a source so we can verify.
I did see where Pebble went bankrupt and Fitbit bought its assets (last month), but I have seen no such news on Vector. Could you please link to a source for your claim?
And exactly where in TFA did you read that Vector had gone bankrupt? As an owner of a Fitbit Charge HR which currently suffers from the "Progress Bar of Death", I'd rather Fitbit take their damn cash and hire some QC people instead of trying to buy the competition. Or maybe stand behind their products after the warranty has expired when they send out an update that kills them.
They seek "Participation trophies" that most sports do not have after Junior High. And there are no participation trophies for working out on your own. Fitbit, has you getting participation trophies though. Everyone gets an award!
why do millenials need an app to measure fitness? just lift a weight and run some, maybe play a sport
When I look around the office at who's wearing a fitbit, it's not the millennials, they either have an iWatch or no watch at all. It's more the middle aged crowd that wear fitness trackers.
A good abacus lasts generations too, but for some reason we moved up to programmable calculators. My grandmother still has her rotary telephone, but for some reason lots of people have smart phones that don't even need to be plugged into the wall to make a call.
Just because there isn't a use case that appeals to you doesn't mean the entire class of technology is worthless to the entire world.
It's ok. We're not on your lawn.
Its not as if Fitbit support their own devices very well - just look at the litany of posts on their forums and social complaining about device battery life even within the first months of use.
My wife and I bought Fitbit Charges in 2014 - two weeks later mine stopped syncing (another extremely common complaint) and had to be replaced, while my wifes lasted a month before her battery life fell to 40 minutes from a full charge and had to be replaced. My replacement lasted a month this time before it stopped
First I supported the last Pebble Kickstarter for a smartwacht, only to be told that (parts of) Pebble were bought by FitBit and my pledge refunded.
Ok, I thougth, let's buy something else. Like the Vector Luna. Now FitBit bought Vector and thus damned my smartwatch to a slow, agonizing death. How long will the servers run that the app ontacts to download watchfaces, streams and apps?
integrating Vector's hardware and software know-how into its own organization
Yeah right... it's like Oracle buying MySQL or Gillette buying all other razor blade makers. All that "know-how" employees will be let go, designs put into the round file, etc. The only thing they'll keep will be patents, ie, monopoly rights. It's all about removing competition.
The only thing they'll keep will be patents, ie, monopoly rights.
Vector didn't hold any patents whatsoever.