Two Triple-Screen Laptops Were Stolen From Razer's CES Booth

Posted by BeauHD
In a Facebook post, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said two of their prototype laptops shown off at CES 2017 were stolen. "We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously -- it is cheating, and cheating doesn't sit well with us," Tan wrote. "Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn't very smart." Both items were prototype models of a laptop, called Project Valerie, that has three 4K displays. The Verge reports: Tan says that Razer is working with law enforcement and CES management to investigate. He's also asking show attendees to email legal@razerzone.com with any info they might have on what happened. A company representative added that a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction. The alleged theft occurred "after official show hours," says Allie Fried, director of global events communications for the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES. "The security of our exhibitors, attendees and their products and materials are our highest priority," Fried wrote in an email to The Verge. "We look forward to cooperating with law enforcement and Razer as the incident is investigated."

  • Ironic (Score:4, Insightful)

    by spaceman375 ( 780812 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @08:06AM (#53640821)

    Even though it was after hours, just how many cameras are there within sight of their booth? At the biggest electronics show in the US? The building itself probably has more than enough "footage" (bitage?) to at least pinpoint when if not who.

  • Laptops for sale (Score:4, Funny)

    by TimothyHollins ( 4720957 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @08:08AM (#53640833)

    Would anyone like to buy a triple-screen laptop? The brand logo is scratched, but otherwise it's brand new.

  • Usefulness: Debatable.
    Uniqueness and recognizability: 100%.

    Someone is asking for trouble.

  • Offering reward? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by poofmeisterp ( 650750 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @08:09AM (#53640839) Journal

    How typical and old-school. I'd bet half of my life savings this is an advertising stunt.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ai4px ( 1244212 )

      Oddly enough, I had the same thought... advertising stunt. We'll see....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ogive17 ( 691899 )
      An advertising stunt that very few people will ever read about? Of course it's possible, just seems risky. If word gets out it was a stunt, probably do more to harm their reputation than actually help out.

      Cleaning and security folks typically are making just above minimum wage. Occasionally you get a bad egg in there that sees a potential quick profit on craig's list and risks their job for a few hundred dollars. Our office has had things go missing during the evening. A few laptops were swiped. I h

  • Linus (No, the other one) dropped them and did not want to be embarressed again.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Linus (No, the other one)....

      Uh, so you mean that kid from the Snoopy comics, then?

  • No lock? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I guess with 3 screens there was no room for a Kensington Security Slot to lock them down.

  • Nice publicity stunt (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Every news outlet is covering this story. Millions of dollars of free advertising for Razer.

  • I know criminals are not supposed to be that smart, but if you read between the lines here, nobody is getting any money for information. It could take 1-2 years to convict someone of this theft. By the time someone is convicted, Razor will conveniently forget about any reward money.

    Offer a reward leading to an arrest.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cdrudge ( 68377 )

      Offer a reward leading to an arrest.

      For $25k, I'd implicate all 3 of my kids and my wife. If you could take her dog too I'd appreciate it but leave the goldendoodle, he's mine.

  • These weren't even real prototypes. The whole thing is vaporware at the moment. You won't see this thing for another 5 years at least. Find me a graphic card capable of driving three 4K displays, now explain how you're fitting that inside a laptop.

    • Many graphics cards can drive 3 4k monitors, including those using the NVIDIA 1080 GPU

      If you were really asking how many can do it for gaming to your personal satisfaction, that's an entirely different question.

      To explain how you can fit one inside a laptop, buy one of the several laptops on the market that have teh NVIDIA 1080 GPU inside, tear them apart and you'll see how they fit them inside.

  • Every $399-and-up iPhone at the Apple store is held in place with a cable. And these crazy-expensive prototype laptops weren't because...?

    If it were my prototype laptop, I"d've specced it with not just one but two Kensington slots. And it'd go into a substantial locking box after hours, or into the hotel room of a trusted rep.

    • ...If it were my prototype laptop, I"d've specced it with not just one but two Kensington slots...

      Because two zip ties are better than one?

      Give me a break. If a thief wants your multi-thousand dollar laptop bad enough, they're going to use a $5 pair of wire cutters to defeat your pathetic attempt to secure it with that sales gimmick of a solution.

  • BS. It was the flight-simulator gang.

