Two Triple-Screen Laptops Were Stolen From Razer's CES Booth (theverge.com) 49
In a Facebook post, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said two of their prototype laptops shown off at CES 2017 were stolen. "We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously -- it is cheating, and cheating doesn't sit well with us," Tan wrote. "Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn't very smart." Both items were prototype models of a laptop, called Project Valerie, that has three 4K displays. The Verge reports: Tan says that Razer is working with law enforcement and CES management to investigate. He's also asking show attendees to email legal@razerzone.com with any info they might have on what happened. A company representative added that a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction. The alleged theft occurred "after official show hours," says Allie Fried, director of global events communications for the Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES. "The security of our exhibitors, attendees and their products and materials are our highest priority," Fried wrote in an email to The Verge. "We look forward to cooperating with law enforcement and Razer as the incident is investigated."
The proper word is frist and the many variations thereof.
Ironic (Score:4, Insightful)
Even though it was after hours, just how many cameras are there within sight of their booth? At the biggest electronics show in the US? The building itself probably has more than enough "footage" (bitage?) to at least pinpoint when if not who.
This *could* be a publicity stunt to keep "three display laptop" meme bouncing around in the `news'.
Re:Ironic (Score:4, Informative)
If this turns out to be nothing more than that, then good luck to Razer, as local city officials tabulate the bill calculating waste of law enforcement resources, along with facing punishments related to a fraudulent report.
And we should throw the book at them. Marketing is not a viable excuse here.
Until Gillette produce competition against Razer, with a 4 screened monitor next year.
It's not over until somebody puts a bucky-ball of displays around your head.
An item like this *could* also be headed into a private collection, not to be seen to the outside world for at least seven years. Something as unique as "a very early example of a three display laptop" would be interesting to more than a couple of people with the means to do this.
Somehow I doubt the industrial espionage angle, triple display drivers are so common they are built into Intel integrated graphics units now.
Laptops for sale (Score:4, Funny)
Would anyone like to buy a triple-screen laptop? The brand logo is scratched, but otherwise it's brand new.
It's a studid idea to steal those. (Score:2)
Usefulness: Debatable.
Uniqueness and recognizability: 100%.
Someone is asking for trouble.
But, why? If you believe the market is there to support competition, why would you even want to do three screens the same way?
Almost as stupid as the idea to make it in the first place. Portable and unwieldy... might be easier to ship 2 conventional flat screens wherever you are going and just connect them.
If anyone did steal them, it's to go in their private tech-person-cave until the statutes of limitations run out.
Offering reward? (Score:4, Interesting)
How typical and old-school. I'd bet half of my life savings this is an advertising stunt.
Oddly enough, I had the same thought... advertising stunt. We'll see....
Cleaning and security folks typically are making just above minimum wage. Occasionally you get a bad egg in there that sees a potential quick profit on craig's list and risks their job for a few hundred dollars. Our office has had things go missing during the evening. A few laptops were swiped. I h
Agreed. Keep in mind that you just read about it, though
;)
Not stolen. (Score:2)
Linus (No, the other one) dropped them and did not want to be embarressed again.
Linus (No, the other one)....
Uh, so you mean that kid from the Snoopy comics, then?
No lock? (Score:1)
I guess with 3 screens there was no room for a Kensington Security Slot to lock them down.
Nice publicity stunt (Score:1)
Every news outlet is covering this story. Millions of dollars of free advertising for Razer.
Leading to a conviction... (Score:1)
I know criminals are not supposed to be that smart, but if you read between the lines here, nobody is getting any money for information. It could take 1-2 years to convict someone of this theft. By the time someone is convicted, Razor will conveniently forget about any reward money.
Offer a reward leading to an arrest.
For $25k, I'd implicate all 3 of my kids and my wife. If you could take her dog too I'd appreciate it but leave the goldendoodle, he's mine.
Sorry, I was with your wife that night, she has a rock solid alibi.
... and I was with the Goldendoodle.
Jokes on them! (Score:2)
These weren't even real prototypes. The whole thing is vaporware at the moment. You won't see this thing for another 5 years at least. Find me a graphic card capable of driving three 4K displays, now explain how you're fitting that inside a laptop.
Many graphics cards can drive 3 4k monitors, including those using the NVIDIA 1080 GPU
If you were really asking how many can do it for gaming to your personal satisfaction, that's an entirely different question.
To explain how you can fit one inside a laptop, buy one of the several laptops on the market that have teh NVIDIA 1080 GPU inside, tear them apart and you'll see how they fit them inside.
There are already laptops with two desktop GeForce GTX 1080s. If you're willing to put up with the weight of a cooling system, I don't think tri-SLI presents an insurmountable problem.
And if you're looking at a three-screen prototype, weight is certainly not a problem.
Of course, they might not have gaming-grade GPUs in them at all. Driving three 4k screens in 2D isn't that difficult and that's all you'd need for a demo unit.
WTF?!? (Score:2)
Every $399-and-up iPhone at the Apple store is held in place with a cable. And these crazy-expensive prototype laptops weren't because...?
If it were my prototype laptop, I"d've specced it with not just one but two Kensington slots. And it'd go into a substantial locking box after hours, or into the hotel room of a trusted rep.
...If it were my prototype laptop, I"d've specced it with not just one but two Kensington slots...
Because two zip ties are better than one?
Give me a break. If a thief wants your multi-thousand dollar laptop bad enough, they're going to use a $5 pair of wire cutters to defeat your pathetic attempt to secure it with that sales gimmick of a solution.
Every iPhone at an Apple store relies on a store employee being nearby when someone snips the cable.
Two Kensington slots means it takes someone 20 seconds to cut two cables instead of 10 seconds to cut 1.
Happens all the time (Score:1)
I've exhibited at these big shows - security is very lax, there's loads of people milling around after hours and the risk of getting caught is minimal. Anyone who leaves anything of any value unattended on the stand (whether in a cupboard or on display) is asking for trouble. I'm amazed these guys were so green - especially if they thought there was the slightest risk of 'industrial espionage'.
Industrial spionage? (Score:2)
BS. It was the flight-simulator gang.