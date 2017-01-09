'OLED TVs Will Finally Take Off in 2017' (engadget.com) 83
From a feature article on Engadget: After years of taunting consumers with incredible picture quality, but insanely high prices, OLED TVs are finally coming down to Earth. Prices are falling, there will be even more models to choose from and, at least based on what we've seen from CES this year, LCD TVs aren't getting many upgrades. If you've been holding out on a 4K TV upgrade, but haven't had the budget to consider OLED up until now, expect things to change this year. Even before CES began, it was clear the OLED market was beginning to change. Throughout 2016, LG steadily lowered the prices of its lineup -- its cheapest model, the B6, launched at $4,000, but eventually made its way down to $2,000 by October. Come Black Friday, LG also offered another $200 discount to sweeten the pot. A 55-inch 4K OLED for $1,800! It was such a compelling deal I ended up buying one myself. Since then, the B6's price has jumped back up to $2,500, but I wouldn't be surprised to see its price come back down again. So why the big discounts? LG reportedly increased the production of its large OLED panels by 70 percent last year, likely in anticipation of more demand. That could have led to a slight oversupply, which retailers wanted to clear out before this year's sets.
It'll be the latest thing consumers shrug at, like 3D or the curved screens. Nobody is going to rush out and buy it except for the gotta-have-it set.
Also, OLEDs are bad for gaming. they have really bad lag times.
Witcher 3 is fantastic on my OLED laptop.
You need to update your bias. The technology has improved long past your prejudice. OLED no longer has any lag disadvantage, though there is a shortage of low-lag OLED, as they prices haven't dropped enough for that application. But a 55" OLED TV has lag average for 55" LED TVs.
3D is going to come back, hard, when they figure it out without glasses, though that may not be until they get holographic displays.
Curved screens are not ba
I mean this literally... other than CAR salespeople, who cares? Every decade or two, when it's time to get a new CAR, I go to the CAR store, and I buy something that they have in stock, within my budget. I couldn't care if it was SUV, SEDAN, or EIGHTEEN-WHEELER powered. A CAR is a CAR is a CAR.
I mean this literally... other than HOUSE salespeople, who cares? Every decade or two, when it's time to get a new HOUSE, I go to the HOUSE store, and I buy something that they have in stock, within my budget. I couldn't care if it was COTTAGE, MANSION, or YURT powered. A HOUSE is a HOUSE is a HOUSE.
I mean this literally... other than DOCTOR salespeople, who cares? Every decade or two, when it's time to get a new DOCTOR, I go to the DOCTOR store, and I buy something that they have in stock, within my budget. I couldn't care if it was PEDIATRICIAN, ONCOLOGIST, or SPIRITUAL HEALING powered. A DOCTOR is a DOCTOR is a DOCTOR.
I get the point you are trying to make here, but don't you think your angsty "bah humbug, I don't care about this particular advancement, and therefore no one should!" mindset is a little retarded?
I think many of us are kinda burned out from the TV industry selling "the next big thing" over and over again, when it's obvious they're only doing it in the hopes of getting fools ( read: consumers ) on a 2-5 year tv rotation.
It's always the same, "This is going to be huge! It's a revolution in TV quality" only to die off to little fanfare a few years later because it was an incremental upgrade at best, and not worth the extra cash for the vast majority of folks out there.
It'd help if the industry revampe
I'm with you on this - my last TV I bought because my old tube number got fried. I bought the biggest tv Costco had in my price range. It won't be coming off the wall until it dies.
Investors seem to care a lot about this particular one. I am guessing someone or other owns a good patent. To most of us it's not a particularly compelling reason to throw out a working TV.
What happened? I have a 3D TV in my living room. 65". Works great and I love it. Does the feature matter to everyone? Of course not. I'm glad to have it.
Why's it so great?
The LEDs in today's LED televisions are actually used only to provide a white back light, which then shines through a rapidly-refreshing LCD shutter array which tints the emanating light. OLEDs, on the other hand, operate as both light source and color array simultaneously. This may not sound like a big difference, but does offer a wide range of benefits including:
Lower power c
OK (Score:2)
I will install it in my fusion energy powered level 5 autonomous flying car so I can watch a movie on my way to the Spaceport.
but first, The Year of Linux on the Desktop (tm)
But we got a TV in 2015 (Score:2)
I'm not going to be replacing it for a few years.
Let's hope the new features in 2020 are really enticing.
Why would you replace a TV after only five years?
Why would you replace a TV after only five years?
Because we are thinking of ripping out the wall that the TV is hanging from. If that happens, a smaller TV will be needed for the place it would go if we don't just ditch the TV.
Laptop in my household. 4 chairs, 4 people, 4 laptops. At least we are in the same room.
Still a bit much (Score:1)
That's still a bit much for an impulse buy. I can see if you're in the market for a new TV, and have the disposable income, where it would be enticing. I don't think it would seem that great a deal to most uninformed consumers standing in their local big box store trying to figure out the difference between these and a standard LCD TV, not understanding, and making the decision based on price.
Also, has LG kicked in some money for advertising here lately? First their threatening to include wifi on everyth
Also, has LG kicked in some money for advertising here lately? First their threatening to include wifi on everything, now a point by point presentation about their OLED sets.
To be fair the "article" does mention Sony's OLED TVs (oh, but it just so happens they use LG displays so hey, LG still make some money off those too). Personally I was tempted to tag "ad" to this story.
I actually bought a new TV the day before yesterday. My previous one was 6-7 years old. I looked at OLED, I ogled the black levels, and then I bought a 4K LED backlit LCD with full dimming* that was 15" larger for quite a bit less.
* yeah still not nearly as good as OLED, but very good blacks for LED LCD.
The new screen looks great. The technology is proven. It would have cost me a LOT more to get an OLED TV at the same size.
It isn't a good deal (Score:2)
Re:It isn't a good deal (Score:4, Funny)
It's a good deal because the customer will have to buy another one after 3 or 4 years due to burn in or the blue wearing out. It's a great deal for the vendor.
(Continues to lament that we can't have both true black and a display technology that won't burn in or wear out quickly).
It's a good deal because the customer will have to buy another one after 3 or 4 years due to burn in or the blue wearing out. It's a great deal for the vendor.
(Continues to lament that we can't have both true black and a display technology that won't burn in or wear out quickly).
I had to check the date because that ceased to be an issue a couple of years ago. My LG OLED gets around 70-80hrs a week of use due to me working nights and the wife working days and its now almost 2 years old with no sign of burn in and the blue is still where it should be, maybe because I had my TV calibrated which resulted in blue being reduced by between 8% and 10% from 20 IRE to 100 IRE. It went from this [imgur.com] to this [imgur.com] after calibration.
Two whole years?
Golly.
I want QLED (Score:3)
QLED for me. [wikipedia.org] More power efficient, longer lasting color vibrance (won't yellow or fade), cheaper.
There are two types of quantum dot TV technologies. That wikipedia article talks about both of them but makes it sound like they're talking about the current "so-called Quantum Dot TVs" for the whole article if you skipped over the explanation in the second paragraph at the to of the article.
In the History section they talk about the current TVs which as you also said are just an LCD display with quantum dots in place of the colour filters.
But in the Working principle section onward they talk about Quantum
saw one in Costco this weekend. looks awesome. but i'll wait a few years until 4K content is everywhere. it's not like you have to run out and buy it to be ready for 4K content.
once the content is here go buy the TV at half the price it's selling for right now
Burn in? (Score:1)
I'm not in the market for a new TV myself. But isn't burn in still a major concern with current OLED? Also, don't the colors wear unevenly with what's being sold at the moment?
I still prefer to watch movies and television on a large display, but it seems to me that a lot of people don't. My wife uses her tablet for almost all of the video she watches. My daughter prefers her phone. It's going to be interesting to see how this affects television in the future as well.
>> But isn't burn in still a major concern with current OLED? Also, don't the colors wear unevenly with what's being sold at the moment?
Apparently not.
http://www.avsforum.com/forum/... [avsforum.com]
Re: Burn in? (Score:2)
Same for us. We don't watch the same shows (wildly different tastes) so DW watches on her laptop and I use mine. Kid's still too young. But our babysitter just watches YouTube on her phone.
even more so if all you watch is porn
4K is such a waste for many TV sizes; OLED, yes! (Score:2)
OLED can improve you picture for a 55" TV way more than 4K will over 1080p.
Burn in... Improvements? (Score:3)
LCD panels are already very cheap to produce and are virtually as thin as OLED panels. In fact OLED panels are so similar to LCDs that some manufacturers have come up with the stupid idea of curving them so that they're easier to market to consumers because we can barely tell the difference. (Completely distorts the image)
My major concern with OLED is burn-in which apparently is possible in OLEDs, I haven't seen that in my Samsung phone but it's still a concern compared to LCDs. If I'm going to pay several grand for a TV it better be almost bulletproof. And 4K TV's are just silly, it's very hard to find 1080p content (most commercial TV is only 1080i at best) nevermind 4K.
Won't disagree on the 4K thing, but the claim about 1080x is not right.
1080p and 1080i are the same resolution. The only difference is that in one the whole frame is transmitted at once, while in the other two successive half frames are shown, one with odd numbered lines, and one with even.
Additionally, there's plenty of broadcast 1080p content. The 1080p content is usually 1080p24,
Wrong, seriously wrong. 1080p24 is only for blu-ray movies. HDTV is a combination of 720p (regular shows), 1080i (sports due to higher framerate). Pulldown is a thing of the past; all modern TVs are using very high refresh rates and show the same frame several times. Go back to 2005 for your "information".
Nope, what you've spouted is unmitigated bullshit.
HDTV channels stick to a single resolution. They don't flip between 720p and 1080i when they switch between sports and drama - there's too much that can go wrong if they do, so they generally stick to 720p or 1080i. For the latter, pulldown is used to encode dramatic material.
Pulldown is an encoding method, saying it's a thing of the past because modern TVs are using a very high refresh method shows complete ignorance of what pulldown is. Pulldown is a
Supply side economics (Score:2)
Wait..did
/. just make a case for supply side economics? Imagine that! The people that usually push heavily for government mandates, regulation and price controls are actually claiming that a high supply of widgets leads to lower prices.
Bwahahahahah
Just so you know.... (Score:2)
The new 2017 LG OLED TV's have dropped 3D support.
I own three OLED screens (Score:2)
A Nexus 6p, a 55" 1080p OLED LG, and the new Alienware 13" OLED gaming laptop. I did comparisons to the best LED laptops and monitors. The OLEDs cream them all, even for plain text. As for screen size vs color vs black level, I find black level and color far more important. I do most of my watching on the 13" laptop. The kids watch on the big OLED. My wife watches mostly on her LED laptop, but that's because she watches in bed, and there's no longer a TV in the bedroom. She also insists on watching w
NOT getting a new tv UNTIL ATSC 3.0 tuners avail (Score:2)
Plasma replacement (Score:2)
the OLEDs i seen are all big and expensive (Score:2)
i dont want a TV that big and i am not willing to spend more than a 2 or 3 hundred on a tv and i dont need a tv bigger than 24' to 36' max in size.
i dont watch much TV anyway, i use a 24' LCD for a computer monitor, and get 6 stations over the air on an antenna.
I would buy a OLED when they get in the size range and price range that i want
TV again - woot? (Score:2)