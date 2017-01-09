LG Threatens To Put Wi-Fi in Every Appliance it Introduces in 2017 (arstechnica.com) 56
An anonymous reader shares a report: During the company's CES press conference today, LG marketing VP David VanderWaal says that "starting this year" all of LG's home appliances will feature "advanced Wi-Fi connectivity." One of the flagship appliances that will make good on this promise is the Smart Instaview Refrigerator, a webOS-powered Internet-connected fridge that among other things supports integration with Amazon's Alexa service.
You and me both!
I'm starting to worry that I'm going to have to wrap my house in a Faraday cage in a few years just to prevent a Maximum Overdrive-style attack from my own fucking appliances
Absolutely!!!
I do NOT want all my appliances and such, internet connected and reporting back to God knows whom my household habits, lifestyle, consumption....
Late last year, I bought a new LG french door refrigerator..and it is great.
It was even then, starting to get to be a PITA to find a fridge with GOOD basic needs, like optimizing internal storage space, decent basic ice maker and wa
Unfortunately, these things will sell really well.
You already see everyone crowded around the Samsung fridge with LCD display in the shop. Consumers don't think through the security implications, they just see something that looks like the cool stuff they see in Hollywood movies and want to own it because consumerism is how people fulfil themselves these days.
The only solution that I can see is to force product liability on to the manufacturers when these devices are found to have software vulnerabilities. This requires regulation though, so I don't think it's going to happen for some time unless the right people get sufficiently burned by it. And "the right people
I don't see where the "threat" is... (Score:1)
Unless I'm missing something, if you don't want this functionality just don't give it your wifi password? Not really a "threat"...
The "threat" comes when somebody with an exploit kit and a laptop drives by and turns your fridge into a ransomeware tool that spoils your food and posts naked photos of you getting up for a midnight snack on reddit.
I'm not
Yes, it is a threat - if a device can be connected to, it's exposed to compromise.
I want my fridge to keep my milk, meet and liquor cold. I do not want it to tell me anything, ever. I do not want it to engage with me, to use my bandwidth, to report back to LG on my shopping habits, to fill out a grocery list, or do ANYTHING except serve as a platform to chill the things I desire chilled.
Bad enough that pacemakers are getting hacked and hospital networks are getting shut down - I have zero interest in furthering this stupid fucking push to make everything available for someone else to exploit.
switch liquor to quality scotch so that it doesn't need to be chilled.
Problem solved.
So what you're saying is that if he drinks enough "quality scotch" that he won't notice that the remainder of his unrefrigerated food has gone bad.
I wonder if have any idea in their deranged mind to *lower* the cost of the fridge, but require a monthly subscription for it to work.
Which would open up an opportunity for black-marked "DRM-Removed" household appliances....... "Download 12 month of refrigeration from piratebay!!!"
The cooling coils don't work unless they can phone home to LG.
Well how else would you expect a customer to know that he has authentic LG cooling coils and not a third party replacement that could potentially damage your device, start a fire, or sacrifice your pets while you're not looking?
They only have your best interests in mind.
On a slightly related note: I am always surprised (ok, maybe not surprised but annoyed) at how many members of this (ostensibly) "science and tech" news aggregate always seem to be so vehemently against the proliferation of technology into our daily lives. I get that there are inherent security risks and problems, but as someone who enjoys the lightning pace that socie
I think what the science and tech community is complaining about is feature creep. I don't need my toaster to have bluetooth to tell me the toast is done. I need the toaster to last a year or three.
I don't want a fridge that can phone home to the masters and have them pester me about a 'service tech' should come out and vacuum the coils. I can do that myself.
Just because we can put a wifi card in it doesn't mean we should. If you really wanted to make sure your fridge was at a safe temp... you can do th
Just more editorial bias. The thought is that embedded wifi will only ever be a security risk, and could never possibly be of use to anyone.
Well, if WiFi is of use to anyone, they could perfectly well sell Friges which have a WiFi option. That is no reason to *force* the cost and security risk of wifi onto everyone who doesn't want it.
A lot of us are less worried about what our *own* appliances are doing and how they are set up than they are worried about how *other* appliances are set up. Electronics mindlessly tossing in connectivity makes for potentially larger and larger botnets to wreak havoc on the rest of us.
Of course, LG determining that computing with internet connectivity is now so cheap that there's no point in ever omitting it is rather a symptom rather than a cause (if they did omit on principle, then the equally cheap inte
Open (or drive-by) WiFi AP + Alexa = Room bug (Score:2)
How convenient for "Internal Security" if every LG fridge, TV, or other appliance is a spy appliance.
How long before NSA has an exploit?
How long before your local burglar can get one off a web site, and use it to determine what valuables you have and when you'll be out of the house?
I'm sorry, I can't do that Dave.
Dave's not here man.
Who wasn't expecting this? (Score:2)
I'm not surprised LG is doing this. Whether it's for raw competitive reasons ("Look Phil! This one has the Wi-Fi and a touchscreen!") or less-than-desirable reasons (acquiring information regarding the use of the product / making it less serviceable by techs without specialized equipment), the fact is that this sort of thing was basically inevitable.
Whether it's worth caring about depends on whether the devices will perform their intended function without internet access. Sure, some people will find it nift
And Samsung... (Score:4, Funny)
Hooray (Score:2)
Love the headline (Score:2)
LG Boss: That's a nice toaster you got there.... it would be a shame if something were to happen to it.... boys.... you know what to do.
LG Henchmen: We sure do boss...
LG Boss: When you are done with the toaster, add wifi to all this junk
Proprietor: NOOOOOOO!
A bleak future (Score:2)
I'm already tech support for my entire family. Now I get to be tech support for their appliances. Every Thanksgiving is going to be "oh, since you're here, can you fix the wifi on the fridge?"
LG's new spinn (Score:1)
LG. You whole home can be a botnet now...
Wifi in appliances (Score:1)
Consumers will need enterprise APs... (Score:4, Interesting)
...to handle the 40+ wireless clients in the house.
You can always (Score:3)
Just use your hardware firewall to blot it from connecting to the net.
That only works if it's connected by a hardline. If everything is wifi, you only need to drive by and exploit the connection. Hell Bell Canada ships their modem-router combo's using WEP as the default, in some cases the house and street name are the default passwords. Blocking at the router level doesn't mean anything.
I feat they will put WiFi in every telephone next (Score:2)
Or even worse, in every television.
We must resist this.
I predict wirecutters will become important (Score:2)
This will be the difference between an insecure mess and something that just works, as the old appliances used to...