LG Threatens To Put Wi-Fi in Every Appliance it Introduces in 2017 (arstechnica.com) 56

An anonymous reader shares a report: During the company's CES press conference today, LG marketing VP David VanderWaal says that "starting this year" all of LG's home appliances will feature "advanced Wi-Fi connectivity." One of the flagship appliances that will make good on this promise is the Smart Instaview Refrigerator, a webOS-powered Internet-connected fridge that among other things supports integration with Amazon's Alexa service.

  • Thank you LG! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @09:44AM (#53633229)
    For making my shopping easier. With all the choices out there, I can just cross LG off the list of anything I'd own.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You and me both!

    • Re:Thank you LG! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @09:55AM (#53633307)

      I'm starting to worry that I'm going to have to wrap my house in a Faraday cage in a few years just to prevent a Maximum Overdrive-style attack from my own fucking appliances

    • For making my shopping easier. With all the choices out there, I can just cross LG off the list of anything I'd own.

      Absolutely!!!

      I do NOT want all my appliances and such, internet connected and reporting back to God knows whom my household habits, lifestyle, consumption....

      Late last year, I bought a new LG french door refrigerator..and it is great.

      It was even then, starting to get to be a PITA to find a fridge with GOOD basic needs, like optimizing internal storage space, decent basic ice maker and wa

    • Re:Thank you LG! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo AT world3 DOT net> on Monday January 09, 2017 @09:59AM (#53633337) Homepage

      Unfortunately, these things will sell really well.

      You already see everyone crowded around the Samsung fridge with LCD display in the shop. Consumers don't think through the security implications, they just see something that looks like the cool stuff they see in Hollywood movies and want to own it because consumerism is how people fulfil themselves these days.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )
        Unfortunately developers do not think about security implications either, and worse yet, companies are closing down their QA departments and trying to foist the QA responsibilties onto developers.

        The only solution that I can see is to force product liability on to the manufacturers when these devices are found to have software vulnerabilities. This requires regulation though, so I don't think it's going to happen for some time unless the right people get sufficiently burned by it. And "the right people

  • Unless I'm missing something, if you don't want this functionality just don't give it your wifi password? Not really a "threat"...

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The "threat" comes when somebody with an exploit kit and a laptop drives by and turns your fridge into a ransomeware tool that spoils your food and posts naked photos of you getting up for a midnight snack on reddit.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )
        It's also fairly likely that these appliances will be "promiscuous" with regard to trying to find WIFI to connect to, because the average consumer can't be counted-on to be tech-savvy enough to set it up properly, and the average appliance installer probably can't either. Even if someone never configures the WIFI, the fridge will probably be configured, out of the box, to look for WIFI, so anyone within range that sets themselves up as a hotspot will become a perferred network for the appliance.

        I'm not

    • Re:I don't see where the "threat" is... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @09:50AM (#53633271)

      Yes, it is a threat - if a device can be connected to, it's exposed to compromise.

      I want my fridge to keep my milk, meet and liquor cold. I do not want it to tell me anything, ever. I do not want it to engage with me, to use my bandwidth, to report back to LG on my shopping habits, to fill out a grocery list, or do ANYTHING except serve as a platform to chill the things I desire chilled.

      Bad enough that pacemakers are getting hacked and hospital networks are getting shut down - I have zero interest in furthering this stupid fucking push to make everything available for someone else to exploit.

      • switch liquor to quality scotch so that it doesn't need to be chilled.

        Problem solved.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          So what you're saying is that if he drinks enough "quality scotch" that he won't notice that the remainder of his unrefrigerated food has gone bad.

    • Just more editorial bias. The thought is that embedded wifi will only ever be a security risk, and could never possibly be of use to anyone.

      On a slightly related note: I am always surprised (ok, maybe not surprised but annoyed) at how many members of this (ostensibly) "science and tech" news aggregate always seem to be so vehemently against the proliferation of technology into our daily lives. I get that there are inherent security risks and problems, but as someone who enjoys the lightning pace that socie

      • I think what the science and tech community is complaining about is feature creep. I don't need my toaster to have bluetooth to tell me the toast is done. I need the toaster to last a year or three.

        I don't want a fridge that can phone home to the masters and have them pester me about a 'service tech' should come out and vacuum the coils. I can do that myself.

        Just because we can put a wifi card in it doesn't mean we should. If you really wanted to make sure your fridge was at a safe temp... you can do th

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by aix tom ( 902140 )

        Just more editorial bias. The thought is that embedded wifi will only ever be a security risk, and could never possibly be of use to anyone.

        Well, if WiFi is of use to anyone, they could perfectly well sell Friges which have a WiFi option. That is no reason to *force* the cost and security risk of wifi onto everyone who doesn't want it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      A lot of us are less worried about what our *own* appliances are doing and how they are set up than they are worried about how *other* appliances are set up. Electronics mindlessly tossing in connectivity makes for potentially larger and larger botnets to wreak havoc on the rest of us.

      Of course, LG determining that computing with internet connectivity is now so cheap that there's no point in ever omitting it is rather a symptom rather than a cause (if they did omit on principle, then the equally cheap inte

    • How convenient for "Internal Security" if every LG fridge, TV, or other appliance is a spy appliance.

      How long before NSA has an exploit?

      How long before your local burglar can get one off a web site, and use it to determine what valuables you have and when you'll be out of the house?

    • It can become one when a hacker walks through the neighborhood, discovers the wi-fi of your refrigerator open , and the next morning you find out that the firmware has changed and now your refrigerator shoots olives and eggs at relativistic speeds against any moving object in the kitchen.

  • I'm not surprised LG is doing this. Whether it's for raw competitive reasons ("Look Phil! This one has the Wi-Fi and a touchscreen!") or less-than-desirable reasons (acquiring information regarding the use of the product / making it less serviceable by techs without specialized equipment), the fact is that this sort of thing was basically inevitable.

    Whether it's worth caring about depends on whether the devices will perform their intended function without internet access. Sure, some people will find it nift

  • And Samsung... (Score:4, Funny)

    by ctrl-alt-canc ( 977108 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @09:50AM (#53633275)
    ...threatens to put a Lithium-Ion battery in every appliance!
  • Now I can get malware loaded onto every appliance in my home!

  • LG Boss: That's a nice toaster you got there.... it would be a shame if something were to happen to it.... boys.... you know what to do.

    LG Henchmen: We sure do boss...

    LG Boss: When you are done with the toaster, add wifi to all this junk

    Proprietor: NOOOOOOO!

  • I'm already tech support for my entire family. Now I get to be tech support for their appliances. Every Thanksgiving is going to be "oh, since you're here, can you fix the wifi on the fridge?"

  • LG's new spinn (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    LG. You whole home can be a botnet now...

  • https://www.ftc.gov/iot-home-i... [ftc.gov] When the Federal Trade Commission plans to award $25k to whomever can prevent wifi device hacking, it's not as simple as a don't give the device your wifi password. There's sooooo many things to exploit these days in networking. Honestly, they'll probably force an Internet connection or void the warranty or do like what HP did and release a firmware update to make older devices stop working or prevent out-of-company parts from working. Twitter & Tumblr (command line s

  • Consumers will need enterprise APs... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by acoustix ( 123925 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @09:58AM (#53633335) Homepage

    ...to handle the 40+ wireless clients in the house.

  • You can always (Score:3)

    by kilodelta ( 843627 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @09:59AM (#53633339) Homepage
    Just use your hardware firewall to blot it from connecting to the net. It's pretty easy - plus I imagine security won't be 100% on those Lucky Gold Star devices so there's likely an open ssh or like port on the things. Hack away.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Just use your hardware firewall to blot it from connecting to the net.

      That only works if it's connected by a hardline. If everything is wifi, you only need to drive by and exploit the connection. Hell Bell Canada ships their modem-router combo's using WEP as the default, in some cases the house and street name are the default passwords. Blocking at the router level doesn't mean anything.

  • Or even worse, in every television.

    We must resist this.

  • This will be the difference between an insecure mess and something that just works, as the old appliances used to...

