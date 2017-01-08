Ask Slashdot: What's The Most Useful 'Nerd Watch' Today? 98
He's worn the same watch for two decades, but now Slashdot reader students wants a new one. For about 20 years I've used Casio Databank 150 watches. They were handy because they kept track of my schedule and the current time. They were very cheap. They required very little maintenance, since the battery lasts more than a year and the bands last even longer. Since they were waterproof, I don't even have to take them off (or remember where I put them!) They were completely immune to malicious software, surveillance, and advertising. However, their waterproof gaskets have worn out so they no longer work for me. Casio no longer makes them or any comparable product (their website is out of date).
Today's watches include everything from heart rate monitors to TV remote controls, and Casio even plans to release a new version of their Android Wear watch with a low-power GPS chip and mapping software. But what's your best suggestion? "I don't want a watch that duplicates the function of my cell phone or computer," adds the original submission -- so leave your best answers in the comments. What's the most useful nerd watch today?
When you said "nerd watch", thought you meant something like a "nerd alert"...
Don't wear a watch, haven't for 20 years. The Casios were cool, though.
I neither wear a watch nor carry any time-keeping device.
I guess you don't carry a cell phone either?
I carry a slide phone, with the battery removed. It replaces the two quarters I used to need to carry.
timepieces galore (Score:2)
I quite agree w/ this. Whenever I'm on the computer, the time is displayed on the bottom right corner. Otherwise, if I'm out, I pull out the cellphone to check the time. Also, from my chair, I can peep directly at the clock in the oven, and in the car too, there is one. So w/ so many clocks at home, in the car and on me, I hardly feel the need to splurge on a watch.
My nerd watch is an iPhone 7 Plus.
I'd say any decent smartphone will do for a nerd watch.
Well, nothing sets off my Nerd Alert like spotting someone sorting a smartwatch from previous decades.
Yeah, same. I thought at first someone was taking a swipe at Slashdot, like: "Hey, this site sucks as news for nerds. Got a better one?"
I don't see any point in a watch as a pure timekeeping device, as someone else pointed out, I have a hard time NOT seeing the time wherever I look these days. Primary reason for wearing one these days seem to be: fashion, fitness, or nostalgia.
Who wants to watch nerds? (Score:4, Informative)
Yeah, that's what I thought, too--your title says it all. For me, Big Bang Theory serves as an adequate weekly dose.
I don't need or use a watch (Score:5, Insightful)
With having a cellphone, I haven't bothered to buy a watch in about 2 decades.
But I did buy a Texas Instruments eZ430-Chronos Development Tool.
It's a watch based development system for MSP430 chips.
Sort of the father of some of the wearable devices, in it's own way.
But this is the ultimate Nerd Ware. You program it to be useful. No one else did. (kidding, there are some programs peeps wrote)
The fact that it could not keep time and therefore failed horribly at a watch was also a big part of that.
That and TI's API library was written by morons and the "free" Dev environment could not compile the demo....
Yeah, it had potential.. but it was a huge failure just like the MSP430
A watch is a watch (Score:2)
Re:A watch is a watch (Score:4, Informative)
Re:A watch is a watch (Score:4, Insightful)
I use an easy to read analog watch. I don't have to press any buttons to find the time and I can do it quickly.
I've found that analog watches give me a spatial representation of time. Seeing the minute hand on the 10, for example gives me a gut fell regarding how long it'll be when the hour is reached. I don't get that from digital time pieces.
Keep it simple.
Whatever Wal-Mart has. (Score:1)
Go to your local Wal-Mart (or equivalent). Buy one of their digital watches. It'll probably be in the $10-$20 range. It'll tell time just fine. It'll likely also tell the date. It's even rare to find low-end digital watches without alarm and stopwatch functionality. It'll likely be water resistant to a reasonable depth, too.
There's no need for modern "smart watches" and all of the nonsensical features they include. Why the hell would I want a step-counting watch that ends up being off by a factor of 3 to 5
The cheapest watches around are the only sensible option.
Unless you like nicer watches. I've been wearing a Casio AWG100 every work day for seven years, I spent $80, it's very durable, hasn't required any maintenance.
Apple Watch (Score:2, Interesting)
I know, I know. It makes me sound like a fanboy. But the feature that pushed me over the edge was the Auto Unlock feature. Now I have a strong password on all my computers that I don't have to type. Totally life changing.
Every device with bluetooth can do this. It's called blueproximity and you need to know if you think it's secure enough for your needs.
Hand it in at the door (Score:2)
Can't make your own gasket? Hand your card in at the door.
Casio F-91W (Score:5, Informative)
Would a "terrorist" moderation be +1 or -1?
I had an S2 for awhile (Score:2)
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B01MEF5ZNM/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o03_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
All
These are not the comments you're looking for (Score:1)
Useful -> None, it's a fashion accessory today, nothing more.
'Nerd Watch' -> You probably mean hipster.
Every function of a watch has been replaced by a smartphone, so go with that like everyone else, there are no geek points to be earned by wearing any watch at all. If you dislike smarthpones, use any normal watch. If you insist on having a calculator at all times, take a decent scientific calculator with you.
I suppose telling the time without ferreting about in your pockets and hitching up your overcoat while your hands freeze because you had to take your gloves off isn't a function then.
Wristwatches replaced pocket watches for a reason, kiddo.
Casio ToughSolar Pathfinder (Score:4, Interesting)
Latest model has a built-in digital compass (magnetometer), barometer, thermometer, and altimeter, plus for every locale: tides, moon phases, sunrise/sunset times. It also sets itself to atomic clock radio transmissions once a day. Great fit for the outdoorsy nerd, at any rate...
All about battery life (Score:3)
I'm interested to see the results of this, too. The idea that a watch needs to be charged daily (or nearly daily) is utterly ridiculous. Like my Palm Pilot 500 which can run for weeks or months on a pair of AAA batteries, I'd rather have something simple that requires little effort than something with a thousand features which requires constant attention, software updates and charging.
The only watch I currently own is a Casio G-Shock which syncs time via WWVB and keeps the battery charged via solar. The battery still needs to be replaced every seven years or so, though. Once I can replace the battery with a supercapacitor, I'd never have to open the watch for any reason, and I'd be happy.
There should be more computing which focuses on doing certain things exceedingly well instead of trying to do everything.
Pebble, no really (Score:1)
The Pebble Time does pretty much all the cool things, without a fiddly touchscreen, and with a battery that lasts longer than all other smart watches I've looked at. A shame, then, that the price must have gone through the roof since the Fitbit buyout.
Pebble, hands down. (Score:1)
^ That. Pebble does all the things people *actually* do with other super-powered battery-hog smartwatches (notifications, canned replies, a couple apps), but you get what you paid for (in money and charging worries). It doesn't duplicate smartphone functions - instead, it uses the smartphone's GPS, internet access and powerful CPU to do the heavy-lifting - the best apps are often "terminal-style" accessors for the powerful devices we have at our pockets but can't usually reach when wearing gloves, riding a
My phone (Score:2)
I'm already carrying it, and there's absolutely nothing of value that a watch will do that it doesn't. Bonus- no wearing something uncomfortable on your wrist that's just prone to hit things and pull out your arm hair. I threw mine out the day I bought my first dumbphone, and I wouldn't wear a new one if you bought it and paid me.
My watch glows in the dark and is charged by me wearing it. Not bad for £20 in the '90s. Did your phone cost that little, does it do those things and are you expecting it to still be working 25 years later?
Watch repair (Score:4, Informative)
You shouldn't have any trouble finding a watchmaker to repair your existing watch. A waterproof gasket is an easy fix. I wouldn't suggest doing it yourself only because tiny parts tend to fall out when you don't know how to open it.
Casio G-SHOCK GWM5610-1 (Score:3, Insightful)
Casio G-SHOCK GWM5610-1
http://www.shopcasio.com/produ... [shopcasio.com]
Multi-Band Atomic Timekeeping (US, UK, Germany, Japan, China)
Receives time calibration radio signals which keep the displayed time accurate
Auto receive function (up to 6 times per day/up to 5 times per day for China)
Manual receive function
Signal: US WWVB, UK MSF, Germany DCF77, Japan JJY40/JJY60, China BPC Frequency: US 60kHz, UK 60kHz, Germany 77.5kHz, Japan 40/60kHz, China BPC 68.5kHz
Tough Solar Power
Shock Resistant
200M Water Resistant
Full Auto EL Backlight with Afterglow
World Time
29 times zones (48 cities + UTC), city code display, daylight saving on/off
4 Daily alarms and 1 Snooze Alarm
Hourly time signal
1/100 second stopwatch
Measuring capacity: 23:59'59.99"
Measuring mode: Elapsed time, split time, 1st-2nd place times
Countdown Timer
Measuring unit: 1 second
Input range: 1 minute to 24 hours (1-minute incremants and 1-hour increments)
Full auto-calendar (pre-programmed until the year 2099)
12/24 hour formats
Button operation tone on/off
Accuracy: +/- 15 seconds per month (with no signal calibration)
Battery power indicator
Power-saving function
Storage battery: Solar rechargeable battery
Approx. battery life: 10 months on full charge (without further exposure to light)
Module: 3159
Size of case/total weight
GWM5610 46.7 x 43.2 x 12.7mm/51.7g
Nerd watch? (Score:2)
Is that like DistroWatch [distrowatch.com], but where people track and rank nerds?
RingClock (Score:2)
I use:
http://www.ringclock.net/ [ringclock.net]
It just tells time. I wear it as a thing of beauty. It is expensive, but it attracts attention. People I am with have literally grabbed my hand and said "What is that?"
Yours tells the time? I have to look at mine.
This is a bit of a repeat (Score:5, Interesting)
So, this is a bit of a repeat, but I'll answer as I did last time. I have a Citizen Eco-Drive Skyhawk:
https://www.amazon.com/Citizen... [amazon.com]
Mine's a little different as I bought it as Service Merchandise which closed in 2002. I think I got it the year that they closed and paid $300 or $400 for it. It's still my watch.
It doesn't run Android or anything. But it has a slide rule around the bezel and is actually made for making some aviation calculations simple. It also handles all time zones, shows utc on the face at all times, has a couple of alarms, a countdown timer, and a stopwatch. It's solar powered and I've never replaced the battery. It's also water-resistant. I've never had trouble with the watch. I just now realized that it's 15+ years old, and has lasted far longer than any other watch that I've owned.
I know there are some amazing computerized watches out there, but a slide rule is the ultimate nerd accessory, right? Also, show me your second generation Apple Watch in 15 years.
r/pebble's Smart Watch Alternatives. (Score:2)
After what happened with the Pebble a bunch of r/pebblers put together a list of smart watch alternatives [reddit.com]. Might be a good place to start looking into options. I've been looking into the Garmin Fenix smart watches ( possibly the newer announced Fenix 5 ) myself as aside from looks they seem to have what I want in a smart watch. Sounds like Fibit might be looking at doing a proper watch ( as opposed to their typical fitness trackers ) as well based on their purchase of Pebble's software division and some dis
Cheap Walmart/Chinese dumb watches (Score:2)
Up to about 6 months ago, I used to wear of those cheap digital watches that Walmart peddles for ~$10. They'd last about a year, and I'd just go buy another one.. The last one I bought about 6 months ago, lasted about a month when I decided my phone shows the time, so why on earth do I need a watch? Haven't missed it..
My sister in law gave me a white box for Christmas that said "SmartWatch" on the label. Sure enough it contained one of the "smartwatches" that Walmart sells for $79, reduced from $139.. The t
I have an Apple Watch (Score:2)
I have an Apple Watch and love it, but won't try to convince anyone here that it's the best (which I wouldn't know) but rather want to share how I use it:
- I bought it because I work at cafes and was tired of taking my phone out of my pocket to check notifications. It serves that purpose rather well.
- I use it a lot to set reminders with Siri. "Hey Siri, remind me to hang the clothes to dry in two hours", etc. I now try to avoid having to keep track of small things doing it "the cyborg way". In fact I just
That would be a Casio game watch (Score:2)
http://forum.pocketcalculators... [pocketcalculatorshow.com]
Seriosly, Casio, if you are reading this: Please, please, please produce another batch of stainless steel game watches. People are already paying $500 for a second hand watch like this one:
http://www.mywatchmart.com/lis... [mywatchmart.com]
A watch which I understand : Pin-lever (Score:1)