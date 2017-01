Ask Slashdot: What's The Most Useful 'Nerd Watch' Today?

He's worn the same watch for two decades, but now Slashdot reader students wants a new one.Today's watches include everything from heart rate monitors to TV remote controls, and Casio even plans to release a new version of their Android Wear watch with a low-power GPS chip and mapping software. But what's your best suggestion? "I don't want a watch that duplicates the function of my cell phone or computer," adds the original submission -- so leave your best answers in the comments. What's the most useful nerd watch today?