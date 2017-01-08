Ask Slashdot: What's The Most Useful 'Nerd Watch' Today? 35
He's worn the same watch for two decades, but now Slashdot reader students wants a new one. For about 20 years I've used Casio Databank 150 watches. They were handy because they kept track of my schedule and the current time. They were very cheap. They required very little maintenance, since the battery lasts more than a year and the bands last even longer. Since they were waterproof, I don't even have to take them off (or remember where I put them!) They were completely immune to malicious software, surveillance, and advertising. However, their waterproof gaskets have worn out so they no longer work for me. Casio no longer makes them or any comparable product (their website is out of date).
Today's watches include everything from heart rate monitors to TV remote controls, and Casio even plans to release a new version of their Android Wear watch with a low-power GPS chip and mapping software. But what's your best suggestion? "I don't want a watch that duplicates the function of my cell phone or computer," adds the original submission -- so leave your best answers in the comments. What's the most useful nerd watch today?
Today's watches include everything from heart rate monitors to TV remote controls, and Casio even plans to release a new version of their Android Wear watch with a low-power GPS chip and mapping software. But what's your best suggestion? "I don't want a watch that duplicates the function of my cell phone or computer," adds the original submission -- so leave your best answers in the comments. What's the most useful nerd watch today?
Sorry (Score:2)
When you said "nerd watch", thought you meant something like a "nerd alert"...
Don't wear a watch, haven't for 20 years. The Casios were cool, though.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I neither wear a watch nor carry any time-keeping device.
I guess you don't carry a cell phone either?
:-)
Whatever (Score:1)
They'll be smashed up against the toilet when we dunk your heads into piss-laced water anyway.
Who wants to watch nerds? (Score:3)
Star Trek sites?
/.?
Reddit?
Pornhub?
I don't need or use a watch (Score:3)
With having a cellphone, I haven't bothered to buy a watch in about 2 decades.
But I did buy a Texas Instruments eZ430-Chronos Development Tool.
It's a watch based development system for MSP430 chips.
Sort of the father of some of the wearable devices, in it's own way.
But this is the ultimate Nerd Ware. You program it to be useful. No one else did. (kidding, there are some programs peeps wrote)
A watch is a watch (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Whatever Wal-Mart has. (Score:1)
Go to your local Wal-Mart (or equivalent). Buy one of their digital watches. It'll probably be in the $10-$20 range. It'll tell time just fine. It'll likely also tell the date. It's even rare to find low-end digital watches without alarm and stopwatch functionality. It'll likely be water resistant to a reasonable depth, too.
There's no need for modern "smart watches" and all of the nonsensical features they include. Why the hell would I want a step-counting watch that ends up being off by a factor of 3 to 5
Apple Watch (Score:2, Interesting)
I know, I know. It makes me sound like a fanboy. But the feature that pushed me over the edge was the Auto Unlock feature. Now I have a strong password on all my computers that I don't have to type. Totally life changing.
Re: (Score:1)
Hand it in at the door (Score:2)
Can't make your own gasket? Hand your card in at the door.
Casio F-91W (Score:3)
I had an S2 for awhile (Score:2)
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B01MEF5ZNM/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o03_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
All
All about battery life (Score:2)
I'm interested to see the results of this, too. The idea that a watch needs to be charged daily (or nearly daily) is utterly ridiculous. Like my Palm Pilot 500 which can run for weeks or months on a pair of AAA batteries, I'd rather have something simple that requires little effort than something with a thousand features which requires constant attention, software updates and charging.
The only watch I currently own is a Casio G-Shock which syncs time via WWVB and keeps the battery charged via solar. The bat