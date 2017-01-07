Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Hackers Unlock NES Classic, Upload New Games Via USB Cable (arstechnica.com) 13

Posted by BeauHD from the drag-and-drop dept.
Just because Nintendo doesn't officially let their tiny replica NES receive new games doesn't mean hackers won't find a way to add their own. This week, hackers in Japan and Russia figured out soft-mod solutions to adding new games to the NES Classic, meaning you don't need to grab a screwdriver or a soldering iron to mod your own console. Ars Technica reports: According to the whiz kids at Reddit's NESClassicMods community, the solution won't work until you've created a save file in Super Mario Bros' first slot. (Chances are, you've already done this just by playing the game, since creating game saves is so easy with this system.) Once you've done that, connect your NES Classic Edition to a computer via a micro-USB cable, then boot the NES in "FEL" mode. This is done by holding down the system's reset button while pushing down the power button from a powered-off state. While you're booting, you should also run a "sunxi-FEL" interface on your computer. (An open-source version of compatible "USBBoot" software can be found here.) The rest of the steps land firmly in "operate at your own risk" territory, as they require copying your NES Classic's internal data to your computer, then modifying and adding files via an application made by hackers. Doing so, by the way, includes the dubious step of supplying your own ROM files, which you may have either dumped from your own cartridges or downloaded from other Internet users. One tool linked from that Reddit community, however, comes with two open-source NES ROMs that are in the legal free-and-clear to upload to your hardware. Once you've added your own game files, which should also include custom JPGs that will appear in the NES Classic's "box art" GUI, you'll have to repack the hardware's kernel, then fully flash the hardware yourself. Do all of those steps correctly, and you'll see every single game you've added appear in the slick, default interface.

  • Nice (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Good job. You probably don't want to update it with any official Nintendo firmware update after that.

    • And safe to bet that the next batch Nintendo ships won't be vulnerable, better get me one now! :)

      • Or just build a RetroPie and you don't have to worry about this. Rasberry Pi + 2 USB game pads + RetroPie boot ROM + torrent of 6000+ ROMs that you can load as you please over WiFi and you've got every NES game, every SNES game, every Genesis game, every TurboGrafix 16 game, every atari game, every N64 game, etc. Cost about $80. My four year old and I have been having a blast playing TMNT IV, Bubble Bobble, Golden Axe, etc.

  • Surprising. (Score:3)

    by fuzzyfuzzyfungus ( 1223518 ) on Saturday January 07, 2017 @08:54AM (#53623087) Journal
    It looks like Nintendo did their own, slightly quirky, thing in terms of how the ROMs are stored; but the procedure otherwise uses the same tools you use to manipulate Allwinner SoCs over USB. Since this console is just a cut-down Allwinner board, that isn't a surprise; but (as we know from dealing with cellphones and some tablets from the more obnoxious vendors) the ability to lock the bootloader so that it flatly refuses to do anything with an unsigned payload is a pretty standard feature. Some vendors don't turn it on; or allow it to be turned off; but the hardware is generally capable of it.

    Given Nintendo's historical opposition to basically anything they don't explicitly allow happening on their consoles, it seems like a real surprise that this one cheerfully accepts being reflashed with a modified system image. Does Nintendo just not care in this case? Are they doing console lockdown almost as retro as the games being emulated?

