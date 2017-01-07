Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Vast New Tomb Now Covers The Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Site (slashdot.org) 16

Posted by EditorDavid from the set-in-stone dept.
The final stage of the Chernobyl clean-up took over 20 years to build -- and will seal up the site for the next 100 years. Slashdot reader MrKaos writes: 30 years and seven months since the explosion...the project known as the 'Shelter Implementation Plan' has been rolled into place, sealing the crippled Chernobyl reactor. More than 10,000 people were involved in the project, which includes an advanced ventilation systems and remote controlled robotic cranes to dismantle the existing Soviet-built structure and reactor. This sarcophagus -- or New Safe Confinement -- is taller than the Statue of Liberty and larger than Wembley stadium.
Over one million people worked on the initial clean-up, the BBC reports, calling this new sarcophagus "the largest object people have ever moved," and its installation was apparently pretty surreal. "World leaders jostle with global executives and anonymous men dressed in full camouflage as platters of shrimp, foie gras and cheesecake are passed around by white-gloved staff...just 330 feet away from the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history."

  • The BBS did an excellent documentary on this last week, well worth watching:

    https://thepiratebay.org/torre... [thepiratebay.org]

  • Isn;t this really just making a bigger headache for the people that have to deal with this in 100 years time?

    • Isn;t this really just making a bigger headache for the people that have to deal with this in 100 years time?

      That's the good thing about radioactive stuff. You can kick the can down the road, and when you catch up to it you can just pick it up and throw it in the bin.

    • The existing sarcophagus is already at end-of-life. Some of it has already fallen in and the rest is waiting to collapse. It was a rush job at the time. As well as that, it is just a simple, static covering. The new construction is weatherproofed in and out, made of much more modern materials and enjoyed the luxury of planning and worldwide expertise. It also has a remotely-operated series of cranes and platforms which will be used to dismantle the doomed interior which will mean it's not only averting ano
  • They were camouflaged as plates of shrimp? WTF? I doubt that will keep you safe from radiation.

  • It would nice if there were some primary sources in this post.....

