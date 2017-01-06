Google CEO Says Next Wave Of Affordable Smartphones Should Cost $30 (phandroid.com) 20
An anonymous reader writes: Google started the Android One program to get affordable smartphones into all corners of the globe. Those devices cost around $100, which is very good for an up-to-date device. However, Google CEO Sundar Pichai doesn't think $100 is good enough. Even $50 is too much. His goal is $30. "The right price point for smartphones in India is $30, and pursuing high-quality smartphones at the price point will unlock it even more." ndia currently has the largest base of Android users, and most of those users have phones that cost less than $150. Pichai went on to say that cheaper devices are only part of the solution. They also need services that can run reliably on "flaky" networks. He says Google is working on making more services adapt to slow internet.
Follow the leader... (Score:3)
This coming from the company that taking away their affordable mid-ranged phones and has only released an expensive high end phone. Google needs to lead... not order.
Comparing this comment, which is about an entirely different market segment, is meaningless. I'm not saying the Pixels aren't overpriced—they are—but not *that* much. But that's for the US/European market. India is a completely different landscape, where many people have a very difficult time affording a $30 phone. This is still ultimately a good thing, and not hypocritical. It's comparing apples to oranges.
A wise man once said.. (Score:2)
You don't charge what it costs, you charge what they are willing to pay for..
That only works if the price they're willing to pay is higher than the production cost.
Top priority should be fixing the poor patching! (Score:1)
Before they do anything else to expand the pool of vulnerable phones is to eliminate any excuses carriers and vendors have for not providing security patches.
Easily done (Score:2)
He says Google is working on making more services adapt to slow internet.
Ad-free solves 90%+ of the bandwidth problem for many uses. And killing off the financial viability of youtube and facebook is a great idea. I'd be happy to pay $10 a month for 1 gig of ad-free, graphics-free, css and javascript free internet.
lol, what? graphics-free, css and javascript free internet would be pretty terrible. Do you remember Gopher? Unless you're just talking about raw binary download capability, which is something we already have. Your statement makes no sense. Javascript isn't a bad thing. Like any programming language, it can be used for god or evil purposes.
Maybe not that low... (Score:4, Interesting)
Maybe not that cheap, but to me $650 for a phone is PATENTLY RIDICULOUS, regardless how many features it has or what it can do. My Nexus 5 just died, and I got myself a Huawei Honor 5X for 160 last week. On paper the specs look terrible, in use it's just as fast as the N5, and never feels "slow" All the apps I need work, the camera is more than good enough, and there are no showstopper bugs with the screen. Does it feel "cheap?" can't tell you a phone feels like a phone to me. What am I getting for 3x the price? Apps that open 2ms faster?
The ultimate point is that people are at this point, only buying flagship phones because marketing is telling them to. Everyone that has held and used my 5X think it's a high end phone, and will not believe me on the price, until I show them the sales slip. Once the marketing stops working (soon) well, Apple better be prepared.
Google Flogging the Makers (Score:2)
Sit down and figure out how you can make any decent income off of a $30 phone, even if made in India.
You are going to have to raise capital (maybe from your parent company), start a facility and make a profit to stay in business.
Rough!
Before or after tax? (Score:2)
Because if you're going to put a completely arbitrary number on something you should at least be precise & specific.
Yeah! (Score:2)
100 % made by robots and for folks on another continent soon to be out of work since machines can do it cheaper...
Flaky networks? (Score:2)
I use hangouts for SMS (so that I can read them on my computer, too) -- however, this appears (???) to require a decent network connection on the phone, to the extent that sometimes I can make calls but cannot send SMS messages (!). I don't know much about telephony, but I suspect it's because hangouts uses a proper TCP/IP connection, rather than the old school SMS protocol (and I'm guessing the ph
OK (Score:2)
While I commend him for trying to bring down the price of decent Android phones to this range, I'd love to see the problem of Android updates [altervista.org] to be solved. That's a pressing issue and it should be given the highest priority at Google.
It sucks when 90% of Apple devices already run iOS 10, while less than 1% of Android phones run Android 7.1.1. Maybe Android updates cannot be solved because ARM devices are basically different platforms but there must be a way to at least fix all the vulnerabilities which ar