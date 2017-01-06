Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Biotech Medicine Robotics Science

A Squishy Clockwork BioBot Releases Doses of Drugs Inside the Body (ieee.org) 4

Posted by BeauHD from the soft-and-squishy dept.
the_newsbeagle writes: Making micro-machines that work inside the body is tricky, because hard silicon and metal devices can cause problems. So bioengineers are working on soft and squishy gadgets that can be implanted and do useful work. Here's a soft biobot that's modeled on a Swiss watch mechanism called a Geneva drive. With every tick forward, the tiny gizmo releases a dose of drugs. Getting the material properties just right was a challenge. "If your material is collapsing like jello, it's hard to make robots out of it," says inventor Samuel Sia.

A Squishy Clockwork BioBot Releases Doses of Drugs Inside the Body More | Reply

A Squishy Clockwork BioBot Releases Doses of Drugs Inside the Body

Comments Filter:

  • with each automated unobtrusive advance we get ability to hand over more of our bodies to automata and others.

    hopefully such handovers will remain our choice.

    some of us, even in other things, prefer to be in control and knowledgeable as much as possible, even if that makes demands on our time and other resources. for instance, that is why some like open source software and unix philosophy. others prefer (allegedly) easy to use proprietary stuff which cover up the actual workings and prevent repairing among

Slashdot Top Deals

"I've got some amyls. We could either party later or, like, start his heart." -- "Cheech and Chong's Next Movie"

Close