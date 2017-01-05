AMD Unveils Vega GPU Architecture With 512 Terabytes of Memory Address Space (hothardware.com) 19
MojoKid writes: AMD lifted the veil on its next generation GPU architecture, codenamed Vega, this morning. One of the underlying forces behind Vega's design is that conventional GPU architectures have not been scaling well for diverse data types. Gaming and graphics workloads have shown steady progress, but today's GPUs are used for much more than just graphics. In addition, the compute capability of GPUs may have been increasing at a good pace, but memory capacity has not kept up. Vega aims to improve both compute performance and addressable memory capacity, however, through some new technologies not available on any previous-gen architecture. First, is that Vega has the most scalable GPU memory architecture built to date with 512TB of address space. It also has a new geometry pipeline tuned for more performance and better efficiency with over 2X peak throughput per clock, a new Compute Unit design, and a revamped pixel engine. The pixel engine features a new draw stream binning rasterizer (DSBR), which reportedly improves performance and saves power. All told, Vega should offer significant improvements in terms of performance and efficiency when products based on the architecture begin shipping in a few months.
512TB of address space means nothing (Score:4, Insightful)
Most high end GPU cards available have 8Gb, a large number of budget versions settle for 4Gb, and only a few offer 16Gb. Marketing this as a stand out point is iffy.
Oh, I know. That is still only 64Tb...
What you will find is that most cards have only a fraction of their RAM as addressable, so a 16GB card either 4 or 8 gigs addressable. The increase to 512GB is a godsend to AI researchers and other fields with large datasets.
512Gb GPUs? Doubt you'll see that anytime soon. The very largest memory on any commercial GPU is AMD's own FirePro W9100, at 32gb. It is more of a cost issue than a limitation on addresable space; 64Gb is right around the corner though.
Wow, marketing lingo is eerily efficient on you.
Framerate on the outside doesn't matter to the lifeforms inside the simulation.
2017 might be AMD's year (Score:2)
But 2017 is already the year of the Linux desktop...
News for nerds? (Score:3)
The "news for nerds" version of this story's headline is "AMD Unveils Vega GPU Architecture With 49 bits of Memory Address Space"
