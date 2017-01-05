Razer Built a Laptop With Three Screens Because Why Not? (engadget.com) 46
At CES in Las Vegas today, Razer unveiled a prototype that could change the way we play. Behold: Project Valerie, the world's first laptop to incorporate three built-in monitors. From a report on Engadget: Each screen measures 17.3 inches with 4K resolution -- that's 12k total (11520 x 2160) viewing space. They slide out from the central lid chassis under their own power and autonomously position themselves to create a full 180-degree viewing area, powered by NVIDIA's Surround View technology, which enables programs to spread a single image across multiple monitors. All of the computer's wiring is internal so you won't have to worry about snagging power cords as the screens deploy. The Valerie also utilizes Razer's short-throw keyboard, an all-aluminum case and the computing prowess of the 17-inch Blade Pro. No word on pricing.
Why not? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why not?
3 minute battery life.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh that's good, it will need charging at the same frequency as my cell phone.
Re: (Score:2)
3 minute battery life.
They are targeting gamers here (and gamers with too much money, at that). Gamers don't care about battery life as they are going to be plugged in all the time anyways. Gamers that can afford such an absurd setup are probably followed around by butlers who are willing to carry car battery powered UPS units for them if they really want to be "portable". This has very nearly no practical use.
Re: Why not? (Score:2)
Gamers don't use laptops, that's just silly.
Re: (Score:1)
It likely wasn't looks of jealousy, but of derision.
Re: (Score:2)
Stupid gamers do.
One of my customers, someone who is in no way a techie but runs a reasonably successful business, uses a 4kg. 17" Alienware laptop. His previous Alienware had its GPU die four times in two years and I suspect this one won't be any better, but since he sits in his office and plays some MMO or other at least four hours out of every work day and he makes enough to keep buying new ones, it's not like I can stop him from doing that.
I will say that an nVidia Shield tablet with bluetooth input dev
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
3 4k monitors. So this laptop comes with dual 1080s? How do they manage the thermal issues?
It's shit as a gaming PC replacement, just like all gaming laptops.
Re: (Score:2)
I can carry a power cord much easier than I can two extra monitors.
And why (Score:2)
I don't game on PCs at all, and this totally caught my interest. three, 4k displays? If the CPU/GPU power and RAM and drives are there, all you'd need to carry around to make this a decent setup are a real keyboard and a mouse. I don't give the south end of a northbound rat if it isn't "thin". I don't really care if it's light or quiet, either.
After Apple's latest fiasco dumbing down their laptops, I'm not feeling all that resistant to going Windows, laptop-wise. My only Apple choice right now is a used mac
Re: (Score:2)
3 minute battery life.
When I use my laptop while on-the-road, there is usually a wall outlet available. Hotel rooms, client offices, coffee shops, and even many airline seats have outlets. I rarely use my laptop for more than an hour or two on the battery.
I would be more concerned with fragility. I would be easy someone to bump the wing-mounted monitors, and knock it off a table or desk. It doesn't look like it could survive a fall.
Why not? Ask Lenovo (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I actually use three screens on my desktop. And yes, I do use all three windows. One window has my code, the second the output, the third has e-mail or diagnostic crap up. Useful to see all three at once.
I hate working from a laptop because of the single screen.
I suspect Razer don't have the business user in mind though.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
This is my same setup.
The monitors are only 1080s but that is good enough for me.
When I go into game mode I use eyefinity to create a single display port 5760x1080 which works excellent.
When I am in work mode, I break the eyefinity configuration so I can maximize windows to individual screens. I generally have several terminals open on one monitor, e-mail and web browsing on another and remote desktop or misc windows on the third.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe the world wasn't ready and it was bad timing on Lenovo's part.
Re: (Score:2)
I do the vast overwhelming majority of my own work on a laptop
work
I think you misunderstand what kind of company Razer is. It is understandable to think that a large amount of people would do work on a Razer laptop, but they are first and foremost a gaming peripheral company. And people who buy laptops to play video games on rarely have concerns about battery life, portability, compactness, etc.
Why not? Dinky monitors. (Score:3)
Wasted space (Score:2)
180? Nah (Score:4, Insightful)
autonomously position themselves to create a full 180-degree viewing area
Judging by the pictures, where the hell are they getting the 180-degree viewing area from? Are we expected to use the thing with our faces 1mm away from the screen?
Re: (Score:2)
Set them at 60 degrees and get 360.
Because Weight (Score:1)
Because Why Not?
Because weight, I imagine. How heavy is this thing?
Don't get me wrong. I hate this move to anorexic electronics as much as the next person, cutting off hours of battery life, upgradability and replaceability of parts, and very useful peripheral sockets in a desperate attempt to save a couple more grams of weight... but if this thing has three monitors it's got to weigh far more than can be comfortably carried by hand or used in a traditional notebook space. Imagine trying to use it on an airplane.
Speaking o
Why not? (Part Deux) Airplanes. (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
But how often does it need to be repaired? (Score:1)
Slide out under their own power? And that's going to last, what, six weeks before it gets stuck? The screen hinge is already a primary point of failure for laptops, let's double the weight load with flimsy motors and rails! Definitely another "more money than sense" moment in computer gaming.
And a normal keypad would be nice, too. People don't game with those anymore?
2 things: CES press coverage + left hand no joy (Score:2)
I always imagine these like the ultra cool prototypes at the autoshow no intent to build but guranteed to get a headline on every auto magazine. looks like they landed
/. On a side note no joy on the touch pad position, are we lefties so few?
Meh (Score:1)
What has science done? (Score:2)