Samsung Claims Its New QLED TVs Are Better Than OLED TVs

Samsung recently unveiled its latest flagship televisions at CES 2017, the QLED series. The company is challenging the notion that OLED TVs represent the pinnacle of picture quality in the living room. According to Samsung, the QLED TV represents its best achievement in image quality and viewing experience yet. The Verge reports: Of course Samsung would say that at an event meant to showcase said product. But the company insists it's made very real improvements compared to the flagship TVs it unveiled only a year ago. One of those upgrades pertains to brightness. The QLED TVs reach a peak brightness between 1,500 and 2,000 nits -- up from the 1,000 peak from 2016's lineup. Color reproduction has also been improved. The QLED sets handle DCI-P3 "accurately" and are capable of reproducing "100 percent color volume" -- something Samsung claims to be a world first. "This means they can express all colors at any level of brightness -- with even the subtlest differences visible at the QLED's peak luminance -- between 1,500 and 2,000 nits." Samsung says all of this is possible because it's using a new metal material along with the quantum dot nanocrystals. On the software end, Samsung's 2017 TVs are still powered by Tizen and feature basically the same user interface as last year. But there are some new additions like a sports mode that aggregates scores and other content from your favorite teams and an expanded Music section that lets you Shazam music as it's playing in a TV show and immediately launch that track in Spotify another streaming services. Samsung is also looking to clean up how its TVs look in your living room. New this year is a clear-colored "Invisible Connection cable" that runs from the TV to an external breakout box where you'll find all the HDMI ports and other critical connections (besides power, which is a separate input).
What's so hard about showing the picture as it was originally intended?
even if they can reproduce a larger subset of the color gamut than other TV they can't make all possible colors, using only a select green, blue and red prevents that.
QLED = LCD screen using an LED backlight and quantum dot phosphors
Organic LEDs (OLEDs) are electroluminescent. Quantum dots are fluorescencent. They require a backlight of some sort to produce light.
Not sure what they're talking about (Score:4, Interesting)
Just a week ago I visited the closest to my apartment mall and compared 2016 SUHD Quantum Dot Samsung TVs and LG's OLED TVs.
And you know what? LG's blacks are just mind boggling, I mean the contrast ratio of LG's display was head and shoulders above what Samsung can manage.
Maybe Samsung can claim and does have higher brightness (not sure if it's relevant since most people have their TVs at apartments/houses and usually watch them in the evening/at night) and a wider gamut, but when it comes to darkness/dim lights, OLEDs are miles better. I'd have deeper blacks over higher brightness/wider gamut any time, please.
It's all about the contrast ratio.
Who the hell wants grey as a background and 1500 nits of brightness? My TV is set around 150 nits and it's plenty bright.
1500 nits is like staring at a bare 100w bulb, who the hell wants that?
Agreed. The LG OLEDs are stunning and the blacks are perfect - I'm just waiting to see how they age.
As the AC says, it's all about the contrast ratio.
when it comes to darkness/dim lights, OLEDs are miles better. I'd have deeper blacks over higher brightness/wider gamut any time, please.
Same here. While the clarity and resolution of those Samsung SUHD QD panels were fantastic up close, it wasn't such a big deal when I moved as far back as I sit from my current TV. But even from that distance, I could tell the difference in black levels and color between it and the late model Panasonic VT60-series plasma I have at home and the LG OLED at my friend's house. For every scene that the Samsung looked better, there were two or three where the plasma and OLED look better.
Lots of promises (Score:2)
Then they'll delay any fixes 'til forever, cancel and discontinue apps that were key features of the TV, etc, etc.
I've got a JS9000 (2015), and I'm still waiting for them to update their HDR code - they've been promising the updated firmware since before the 2016 series came out. The latest promise was that the update would roll out in December - now we're in January and still nothing.
Samsung was great 8 years ago, now they're just pumping out shiny new equipment with features that only partially work. The
But what is the latency? (Score:2)
If it doesn't have 0 latency on displaying the image I can't really use it the way I want... Game Mode on my Samsung TV still has around 24ms latency
The LGBTTQQIAAP displays are even better (Score:2)
Seriously, TV display acronyms are getting out of hand.
More marketing bs. (Score:2)
This means they can express all colors
The world isn't digital limited to 8, 16, 24, 32, or even 64 bits. Good luck trying to express all possible colors using a limited amount of pixels with a limited subset of colors. Squids have 16 different color receptors, not just red-green-blue for most humans, and 4 base colors for quadrachromic-sighted humans.
Marketing bullshit (Score:2)
Nope don't believe it.
Its fundamental that a properly controlled light source (OLED) will necessarily give better results (especially contrast) than any kind of full-spectrum light source behind a controlled filter (LCD) ever could.