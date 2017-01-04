Amazon's Robot Workforce Grows By 50 Percent In Just One Year (siliconrepublic.com) 16
Amazon hires a lot of people. But the expansion of its army of orange-wheeled robots is more than keeping pace. An anonymous reader writes: E-commerce and cloud giant Amazon has revealed that it now has 45,000 robots across 20 fulfilment centres around the world. This is a 50 percent increase on the same time last year, when the company said that it employed 30,000 robots alongside its 306,000 people. Amazon uses the robots to automate the picking and packing process at large warehouses. The robots are 16in tall and weigh 145kg. They can travel at 5mph and can carry packages that weigh 317kg. The robots became part of the company's workforce when Amazon acquired Kiva Systems in 2012 for $775m.
The robots became part of the company's workforce when Amazon acquired Kiva Systems in 2012 for $775m.
the specifications for the robots are not correct at all. these machines weigh slightly more than 340 kilograms, can travel at up to 60 miles per hour, do not feel hunger, sorrow, or pain, and are all equipped with a phased plasma rifle typically in the 40 watt range.
You forgot to mention that, at least by default, they are toggled to the "don't kill all humans" setting.
doesn't feel pity, remorse or fear, and absolutely will not stop... ever, until you are unemployed!
The robots are 16in tall and weigh 145kg.
the specifications for the robots are not correct at all. these machines weigh slightly more than 340 kilograms
They probably started hiring American robots...
Robots that make things connected to drones that deliver things, all run by a computer algorithm in the cloud that no single human understands.
What could possibly go wrong?
No one has the cash to buy anything after being put out of work. Or the taxes get very high when people start turning to the er / jail / prison as there doctor.
Send those suckers back to China where they were probably made and give those jobs back to American robots.
I for one welcome our new robot overlords