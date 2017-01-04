Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Businesses Robotics The Almighty Buck

Amazon's Robot Workforce Grows By 50 Percent In Just One Year (siliconrepublic.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the more-of-them dept.
Amazon hires a lot of people. But the expansion of its army of orange-wheeled robots is more than keeping pace. An anonymous reader writes: E-commerce and cloud giant Amazon has revealed that it now has 45,000 robots across 20 fulfilment centres around the world. This is a 50 percent increase on the same time last year, when the company said that it employed 30,000 robots alongside its 306,000 people. Amazon uses the robots to automate the picking and packing process at large warehouses. The robots are 16in tall and weigh 145kg. They can travel at 5mph and can carry packages that weigh 317kg. The robots became part of the company's workforce when Amazon acquired Kiva Systems in 2012 for $775m.

Amazon's Robot Workforce Grows By 50 Percent In Just One Year More | Reply

Amazon's Robot Workforce Grows By 50 Percent In Just One Year

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"You can have my Unix system when you pry it from my cold, dead fingers." -- Cal Keegan

Close