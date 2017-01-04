New HDMI 2.1 Spec Includes Support For Dynamic HDR, 8K Resolution (techhive.com) 65
The HDMI Licensing Group has unveiled the HDMI 2.1 spec, adding support for dynamic HDR, 8K60, and 4K120. From a report on TechHive: To take full advantage of the new HDMI spec, you'll need a new 48-gigabit-per-second cable. That cable will also work with older HDMI 1.3 (10.2Gbps) and HDMI 2.0a (16Gbps) ports, but those ports don't support the new HDMI 2.1 features. [...] HDMI 2.1 adds support for the new object-oriented audio codecs -- such as Dolby Atmos and DTS X -- which can position audio events from movie soundtracks in 3D space.
Get your HDMI 2.1 Monster cable to day only $89.99 (Score:3)
Get your HDMI 2.1 Monster cable to day only $89.99 and ask a blue shirt about our install deals and our audio systems.
Don't forget your extended warranty, only $49.99 + 10% deductible.
what about the directional channels for electrons? i hear those help with maximizing picture quality and audio fidelity.
Yep, they make the ones straighter and the zeros rounder. But the cables have to use oxygen-free copper, braided on the thighs of virgins from a third-world country for it to work right.
That work used to be done by little old Italian widows listening to Verdi but then they unionized and things just haven't been the same since.
not true but that is sales pitch that our old manager use to push for the disk guard plan. With the disk guard plan you can upgrade you madden to the next year under the plan (not true but cashiers where pushing it hard)
Get your HDMI 2.1 Monster cable to day only $89.99
...>
It's on sale for 90% off!?
3d space (Score:2)
[...] which can position audio events from movie soundtracks in 3D space
I, for one, welcome this new THREE DIMENSIONAL space. I hate this crappy 2 dimensional world we have been living in our whole lives until now.
I'm sure there's a reason... (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm sure there's a reason why someone might want 8K, but I've not even been convinced of the benefit of 4K yet.
That's because the most common TV size is 55" and with a 55" TV there are ZERO benefits to 4K. 8K I guess you'll need like a 120" inch screen and a house pushing 5000sq feet. It's fast becoming on par with audiophile BS like balanced XLR cables and FLAC music -- utter flame unless you are some crazy rich dude with a mansion doing 50 foot long cable runs and own speakers with 2 ohm or lower peak impedances in rooms the size of a concert hall in which case -- sure this stuff all makes sense for you. The rest
The only reason I got the 4k is that it was damn near the same price as the 1080.
I recently got a 48" 4K HDTV for $350 at Costco during the holidays to replace a $200 26" CRT that I got 12 years ago. That's a big step up. The difference between 1080p and 4K, not so much.
Like fuck there aren't. If you can't stand in front of a 1080p and a 4k screen (55" or even smaller) with the same demo showing on both and not see a huge difference then you are blind or have some sort or brain problem.
+1 for this. Every time someone says they can't tell the difference between 1080p and 4K, I think to myself "Just how bad is that mofos eyes???" There's a huge difference!
They had an 8K TV setup at my local Best Buy on an 18 wheeler and actually fooled most of us that it was a window to the outside of the trailer, before they told us it was a TV. It literally looked like a piece of glass to the outside. They had it turned sideways and put a wooden border around it to enhance the effect.
Apparently you don't have binocular vision. If someone puts a high-resolution print of a tunnel on a wall, do you try to run into it roadrunner-style?
With a 55" TV, the biggest benefit comes from having 4K **content** and a good scaler. By the time 2160p24 gets compressed down to something Netflix can handle, you MIGHT end up with the PQ of real, minimally-compressed 1080p24. Basically, 4K shaves away the shittiness that has gradually crept into mainstream "2k" HD video.
For an illustrative example, think about a non-HDTV with s-video input and either cable or satellite TV. You can feed it a "SD" channel, or you can feed it a downrezzed "HD" channel. The
Virtual Reality might be a reason. Although we'd need 8K90, not 8K60 and what we'd really want is 8K90 per eye, which comes to 16K90. So expect HDM2.1 to be outdated before it becomes available
;)
Actually, virtual reality needs higher resolutions, but it needs higher framerates even MORE. 60fps is enough to produce fluid video when passively watched (though synthetic video still needs some amount of added motion blur to be really convincing), but it's absolutely NOT fast enough for immersive video. When there's at least 1/60th of a second lag between your hand's motion and seeing your virtual hand move, you'll DEFINITELY notice the lag. 1/60th second lag feels, well... "laggy". 1/30th second lag fee
Re:I'm sure there's a reason... (Score:4, Insightful)
For movies, not much. There's definitely a wow factor in some of them but you quickly forget about it and just enjoy the movie.
But for coding and web browsing, I found 4K to be a surprising win.
The extra clarity in text is absolutely wonderful. With low-res screens I often find myself wanting to zoom in on text despite being able to read the small text without straining my eyes. When I got my first 4K screen I noticed I was no longer tempted to do any zooming.
That's funny since most printed text is printed at like 72dpi and nobody complains that printed text is pixelated or "unclear." The human eye isn't that good. What you are loving isn't resolution related -- it's the better backlight giving you better blacks than what you had on old 1080 monitors.
Found the guy who's never worked on a 4K monitor. Try it for a while. Going back to 1080p it looks like text was rendered with a circular saw. I have a very new, high end 27" 144hz gaming monitor. I love it for games but I also have two 27" 4K monitors on the PC I use for work and the difference is extremely noticeable. Text and lines are razor sharp.
Not to mention all that extra screen real estate!
After getting used to higher resolution on my desktop and in games I occasionally get distracted by the resolution of 1080p TV and movies. I get used to it for a while then there will be a scene switch or something and I'll get bothered by it. Not as often as the jitter from low frame rate panning though.
Re: (Score:3)
Early Adopter of 4k here. 8K is for the uselessly Rich bleeding edge adopters. 4k is still fresh, but no longer bleeding edge or early now in my opinion.
Short story, there is already some benefit, but not much yet. So unless you are itchy for new tech hold off on going to spring for that new TV just yet.
I Currently have a Samsung 4k UN65KS8000
It was selected for the low input lag and that I could get it for $1500
I Previously used a Visio 4k D55-D2 4k
Both do very well on input lag in PC/Game modes. The S
I've also started shooting my skydiving videos with a 4K GoPro, and even when viewing the videos at 1080, the difference is pretty amazing. You can ac
Well on my UHD monitor I can see the difference between a 3840x2160 crop of a photo and the same photo resized to 1920x1080 and back, though it's not huge. If I use a really stupid upscaler to simulate a 1920x1080 screen it's even more obvious. But if I need it to watch TV... not so sure. But there's UHD the resolution and there's UHD the format with HDR, Rec.2020, 10 bit color etc. which all together is a pretty big improvement over BluRay. Going to 8K is probably going to be like 96KHz/24 bit audio, it mi
Video walls. Like Barney Stinson had!
Or projectors. Amazing how people forget those exist.
Why 8k? (Score:2)
You know Fuck it... Lets just go to 1024GigaK
A MILLION 80 P !?!? https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Standard theaters don't need higher resolution in part because nobody likes sitting close enough to the screen (first few rows) that the resolution is readily noticeable, and outside of the large IMAX theaters, the average screen distance to seat ratio isn't big enough to justify the cost of higher resolution projectors.
Possible 8K Uses:
* Large, High Resolution Desktop monitors for artists, as well as for developers that like densely packed screens. I'd gladly trade my current multi-display setup for somet
Unless you, y'know, disable overscanning...
What about closed captioning? (Score:2)
But will the standard allow transmission of traditional closed captioning embedded in the video signal? Useful when the source doesn't provide open captioning or uses a crappy font.
All new stuff? (Score:2)
To take full advantage of 8K ... (Score:2)
Dynamic HDR (Score:1)
Yet another standard (Score:2)
48-gigabit-per-second cable
The problem HDMI solves is the problem of shuffling data from one device to another. We've had 100 Gbit/s ethernet for years now, and those solve the exact same problem. USB and Thunderbolt also solve the same problem, but provides DC power on top of it. TV's are basically small computers at this point, there's absolutely no reason they need a specialized port just to receive data.
When are we going optical? (Score:2)
Can we please bite the bullet? We survived the transition to HD. Remember when plain 1080i TV was 8 grand? People still pay $100 for digital monster cables.
Don't tell me laser are that expensive and yes I do understand about the frequencies. But plain red lasers use to cost $200 and now you can get them at the 99 cent store.
When are we going to transition over to optical? Why are the powers that be holding us back?