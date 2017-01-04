HP Made a Laptop Slightly Thicker To Add 3 Hours of Battery Life

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


When a technology company like Apple releases a new product, chances are it's going to be thinner than its predecessor -- even if may be slightly worse off for it. HP is taking a different approach with its new 15.6-inch Spectre x360 laptop, which was recently announced at CES. The machine is slightly thicker than its predecessor, and HP claims it features three hours of additional battery life. The Verge reports: The difference between the new x360 and the old x360, in terms of thickness, is minimal, from 15.9mm to 17.8mm. (For reference, the 2015 MacBook Pro was 18mm thick.) It's an increase of 1.9mm for the Spectre, but HP says it's now including a battery that's 23 percent larger in exchange. At the same time, the laptop is also getting narrower, with its body shrinking from 14.8 inches wide to 14 inches wide. Unfortunately, the claimed three hours of additional battery life aren't meant to make this laptop into some long-lasting wonder -- they're really just meant to normalize its battery life. HP will only be selling the 15.6-inch x360 with a 4K display this year, and that requires a lot more power. By increasing the laptop's battery capacity, HP is able to push the machine's battery life from the 9.5 hours it estimated for the 4K version of its 2016 model to about 12 hours and 45 minutes for this model. So it is adding three hours of battery life, but in doing so, it's merely matching the battery life of last year's 1080p model. The x360 is also being updated to include Intel's Kaby Lake processors. It includes options that max out at an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics. It's supposed to be released February 26th, with pricing starting at $1,278 for an entry-level model.

  • Millimetres. Inches. Pick one. Preferably metric.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tx ( 96709 )

      You may be surprised to know that there is actually such a thing as a metric inch [wikipedia.org], albeit not a formal ISO unit.

      • Multiples of 3 are just so much more useful in everyday life than multiples of 10. I used the base 12 pica/point system in printing for many years, and always admired how trivially easy it was to calculate layout proportions. The human attention is drawn strongly to things in threes: three panels, three points in an argument, three parts to a story, and many others.

        • Multiples of 3 are just so much more useful in everyday life than multiples of 10. I used the base 12 pica/point system in printing for many years, and always admired how trivially easy it was to calculate layout proportions. The human attention is drawn strongly to things in threes: three panels, three points in an argument, three parts to a story, and many others.

          More than just the magic of 3. Since 12 has the three smallest (non-trivial) integer divisors, and four of the five smallest, it is simple to do many proportional (ratio) calculations and measurements. 10 only has two (non-trivial) integer divisors.

          This extended to adding 5 and 6 as divisors gives the 360 degree division of the circle, invented by the Sumerians and adopted universally around the Old World (along with their division of the day into 12, then 24 hours, for similar reasons). Utility is proven b

  • I love that they need to throw in a swipe at Apple, despite the story having nothing at all to do with Apple, and despite even the redesigned HP laptop being thinner than the supposedly thin-happy Apple product.

  • may it be the beginning of a new trend on phones also.

  • Back in the days of the Motorola Razer (ultra-thin/light phone, cutting edge....), they made another phone called the 810-something, we had two of them in the family. Basically, it was the Razer with a real battery - lasted over a week on a charge. I would so-love to carry a Nexus 5x that's 3mm thicker with the extra volume filled with high efficiency LiPo.

    • I'm not sure why anyone would want a RAZR... I had one, it survived maybe 6 months before it started failing at everything. Responsiveness went down the toilet, lots of dropped calls, those calls that did make it were low volume and/or filled with white noise.

      Personally, I have a short list of requirements:
      1) Lasts longer than a day on one charge (preferably two or three).
      2) Responsive. If I touch a button or the screen, it shouldn't take 3 seconds before it does something.
      3) Not riddled with crapware

  • Most people don't care this much about thinness (Score:3)

    by MikeRT ( 947531 ) on Wednesday January 04, 2017 @08:28AM (#53603487)

    Apple's marketing and fanbois paint it as "would you like a brick or this elegant and smooth, ultra light beautiful product?" Phrased like that, sure who wouldn't?

    Ask the same typical consumer or business buyer: "would you like a device that, in order to be insignificantly thinner, requires open heart surgery to replace the battery and if your RAM or hard drive go bad, you're SOL?"

    Then suddenly, the average person says not just no, but "oh hell, no" because this isn't a $700 PC laptop, but a ~$2000 Apple laptop.

    Put a designer and a MBA together and you get a team that does not understand that while the MacBook Air is perfectly acceptable as a throw away appliance, that is because it can be had for less than $1k. A normal person who spends $2500 to $3000 for a seriously performant machine in order to be the backbone of their work doesn't want an appliance. They want a machine that can be quickly and cost effectively repaired.

  • I don't get the obsession with thinner and thinner.

    • While I agree that the current trend for thin over battery life id ridiculous I would rather not go back to 4 cm laptops. I must have one of two somewhere in the loft.

      3.0cm is fine by me though. I do wonder how thic the old mono laptop brick is though. Still it ran monkey island fine!

      However an extended battery that increases the height a bit would be fine and give people the choice.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
      Eventually your laptop will double as a kitchen knife. At least I think that's what the goal is.
  • 2017 is looking good.
  • A fashion statement, or functionality. It appears that HP is going in the way of increased functionality, meanwhile Apple continues on its trend towardsw making fashion statements.
  • Don't know about anyone else, but, for my usage, I don't care how thick something is. I don't want to be a "wallwart" always plugged into an outlet, just to use something. My smartphone has a 4,000mAH battery, my laptop has an "ugly" bulge on the bottom to support the larger battery. It's a tool, not a fashion accessory for me. My phone & laptop are my life, during the workday. It's a free country, you want a stylish fashionable phone/laptop, fine, get one, but I'll stick with the thicker ones that h
  • ...HP announced a new laptop that is 5.56 meters tall, with a battery life of a whole year! As a side benefit, the new laptop is the narrowest ever built, since its width has been shrank to zero.

