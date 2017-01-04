HP Made a Laptop Slightly Thicker To Add 3 Hours of Battery Life (theverge.com) 27
When a technology company like Apple releases a new product, chances are it's going to be thinner than its predecessor -- even if may be slightly worse off for it. HP is taking a different approach with its new 15.6-inch Spectre x360 laptop, which was recently announced at CES. The machine is slightly thicker than its predecessor, and HP claims it features three hours of additional battery life. The Verge reports: The difference between the new x360 and the old x360, in terms of thickness, is minimal, from 15.9mm to 17.8mm. (For reference, the 2015 MacBook Pro was 18mm thick.) It's an increase of 1.9mm for the Spectre, but HP says it's now including a battery that's 23 percent larger in exchange. At the same time, the laptop is also getting narrower, with its body shrinking from 14.8 inches wide to 14 inches wide. Unfortunately, the claimed three hours of additional battery life aren't meant to make this laptop into some long-lasting wonder -- they're really just meant to normalize its battery life. HP will only be selling the 15.6-inch x360 with a 4K display this year, and that requires a lot more power. By increasing the laptop's battery capacity, HP is able to push the machine's battery life from the 9.5 hours it estimated for the 4K version of its 2016 model to about 12 hours and 45 minutes for this model. So it is adding three hours of battery life, but in doing so, it's merely matching the battery life of last year's 1080p model. The x360 is also being updated to include Intel's Kaby Lake processors. It includes options that max out at an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics. It's supposed to be released February 26th, with pricing starting at $1,278 for an entry-level model.
Re: (Score:3)
At least they are giving people what they actually want, which is function.
Personally I think that these manufacturers like the make things thinner and lighter and to put rounded edges and smooth surfaces all over them because it creates more devices that need replacement because they are frail and squirt out of your hand like a wet bar of soap.
Re: (Score:2)
My thought too.
Finally a company that listen to what the people have been saying. It's been a long time since anyone said "this phone is too thick" or "this laptop is too thick".
Re: (Score:2)
This is what courage looks like.
Umm, did you actually read the summary?
"So it is adding three hours of battery life, but in doing so, it's merely matching the battery life of last year's 1080p model."
If you were truly brave you'd use it with the screen turned off to get that extra 3 hours battery life.
Metric / Imperial (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You may be surprised to know that there is actually such a thing as a metric inch [wikipedia.org], albeit not a formal ISO unit.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Multiples of 3 are just so much more useful in everyday life than multiples of 10. I used the base 12 pica/point system in printing for many years, and always admired how trivially easy it was to calculate layout proportions. The human attention is drawn strongly to things in threes: three panels, three points in an argument, three parts to a story, and many others.
More than just the magic of 3. Since 12 has the three smallest (non-trivial) integer divisors, and four of the five smallest, it is simple to do many proportional (ratio) calculations and measurements. 10 only has two (non-trivial) integer divisors.
This extended to adding 5 and 6 as divisors gives the 360 degree division of the circle, invented by the Sumerians and adopted universally around the Old World (along with their division of the day into 12, then 24 hours, for similar reasons). Utility is proven b
Can't help but take a swipe at the fruit company (Score:1)
I love that they need to throw in a swipe at Apple, despite the story having nothing at all to do with Apple, and despite even the redesigned HP laptop being thinner than the supposedly thin-happy Apple product.
Thank you! (Score:2)
may it be the beginning of a new trend on phones also.
Razer+ (Score:2)
Back in the days of the Motorola Razer (ultra-thin/light phone, cutting edge....), they made another phone called the 810-something, we had two of them in the family. Basically, it was the Razer with a real battery - lasted over a week on a charge. I would so-love to carry a Nexus 5x that's 3mm thicker with the extra volume filled with high efficiency LiPo.
Re: (Score:2)
Personally, I have a short list of requirements:
1) Lasts longer than a day on one charge (preferably two or three).
2) Responsive. If I touch a button or the screen, it shouldn't take 3 seconds before it does something.
3) Not riddled with crapware
Most people don't care this much about thinness (Score:3)
Apple's marketing and fanbois paint it as "would you like a brick or this elegant and smooth, ultra light beautiful product?" Phrased like that, sure who wouldn't?
Ask the same typical consumer or business buyer: "would you like a device that, in order to be insignificantly thinner, requires open heart surgery to replace the battery and if your RAM or hard drive go bad, you're SOL?"
Then suddenly, the average person says not just no, but "oh hell, no" because this isn't a $700 PC laptop, but a ~$2000 Apple laptop.
Put a designer and a MBA together and you get a team that does not understand that while the MacBook Air is perfectly acceptable as a throw away appliance, that is because it can be had for less than $1k. A normal person who spends $2500 to $3000 for a seriously performant machine in order to be the backbone of their work doesn't want an appliance. They want a machine that can be quickly and cost effectively repaired.
anything under 4cm is good enough! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
While I agree that the current trend for thin over battery life id ridiculous I would rather not go back to 4 cm laptops. I must have one of two somewhere in the loft.
3.0cm is fine by me though. I do wonder how thic the old mono laptop brick is though. Still it ran monkey island fine!
However an extended battery that increases the height a bit would be fine and give people the choice.
Re: (Score:2)
Sanity (Score:2)
What do the users really want in a laptop? (Score:2)
Sick of thin is in (Score:2)
In a related news... (Score:2)