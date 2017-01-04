Scientists Turn Memory Chips Into Processors To Speed Up Computing Tasks (sciencedaily.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Science Daily: A team of international scientists have found a way to make memory chips perform computing tasks, which is traditionally done by computer processors like those made by Intel and Qualcomm. This means data could now be processed in the same spot where it is stored, leading to much faster and thinner mobile devices and computers. This new computing circuit was developed by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) in collaboration with Germany's RWTH Aachen University and Forschungszentrum Juelich, one of the largest interdisciplinary research centers in Europe. It is built using state-of-the-art memory chips known as Redox-based resistive switching random access memory (ReRAM). Developed by global chipmakers such as SanDisk and Panasonic, this type of chip is one of the fastest memory modules that will soon be available commercially. However, instead of storing information, NTU Assistant Professor Anupam Chattopadhyay in collaboration with Professor Rainer Waser from RWTH Aachen University and Dr Vikas Rana from Forschungszentrum Juelich showed how ReRAM can also be used to process data. This discovery was published recently in Scientific Reports. By making the memory chip perform computing tasks, space can be saved by eliminating the processor, leading to thinner, smaller and lighter electronics. The discovery could also lead to new design possibilities for consumer electronics and wearable technology.
More closely to FPGA from my understanding since it is special ICs that use "Ternary number system" (IE: 0,1,2 instead of binary 0,1) Which actually would allow a LOT of different types of 'in-place' calculations to take place on data via FPGA subsets of the memory IC.
The problem with this is.... We already have the technology to allow in-place memory access via FPGA subsets... it just isn't very secure (would require a lot of kernel level access to manage who can write to the FPGA section) etc. and honestl
Interesting to compare this to Micron's Automata processor, which is using standard DRAM for computations, taking advantage of massive parallelism for specialized tasks involving unstructured data. But this application is for a specialized RAM which probably has less general use. https://www.micronautomata.com... [micronautomata.com]
They don't even know the definition of a ternary number system. They describe a quaternary and call it a ternary.
