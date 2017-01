Qualcomm Details Snapdragon 835 Processor

Qualcomm has detailed the Snapdragon 835 processor , which will power most of the leading Android smartphones this year. It's designed to grab information from the air at gigabit speeds and turn it into rich virtual and augmented reality experiences, according to several executives at a pre-CES briefing. Qualcomm SVP Keith Kressin said, "The 835 is going to be one of the key devices that propels the VR use case." PC Magazine reports: