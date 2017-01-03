Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT 2TB Is World's Largest Capacity Flash Drive (betanews.com) 20

Posted by BeauHD from the world-record dept.
BrianFagioli writes: Today, Kingston announced a product that may get people excited about flash drives again. The company has created a 2TB pocket flash drive (also available in 1TB), called DataTraveler Ultimate GT (Generation Terabyte). This is now the world's largest capacity USB flash drive. "Power users will have the ability to store massive amounts of data in a small form factor, including up to 70 hours of 4K video on a single 2TB drive. DataTraveler Ultimate GT offers superior quality in a high-end design as it is made of a zinc-alloy metal casing for shock resistance. Its compact size gives the tech enthusiast or professional user an easily portable solution to store and transfer their high capacity files," says Kingston.

Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT 2TB Is World's Largest Capacity Flash Drive

