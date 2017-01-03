Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT 2TB Is World's Largest Capacity Flash Drive (betanews.com) 20
BrianFagioli writes: Today, Kingston announced a product that may get people excited about flash drives again. The company has created a 2TB pocket flash drive (also available in 1TB), called DataTraveler Ultimate GT (Generation Terabyte). This is now the world's largest capacity USB flash drive. "Power users will have the ability to store massive amounts of data in a small form factor, including up to 70 hours of 4K video on a single 2TB drive. DataTraveler Ultimate GT offers superior quality in a high-end design as it is made of a zinc-alloy metal casing for shock resistance. Its compact size gives the tech enthusiast or professional user an easily portable solution to store and transfer their high capacity files," says Kingston.
when you need to take ALL OF YOUR PORN (Score:4, Funny)
everywhere you go
Imagine the horror when you're overseas, no access to cheap data and you have run out of porn to watch
Re: (Score:1)
Is the usable life of this drive long enough to even fill it to capacity?
Will it be obsolete before you can get it full?
Kingston gives you the power... (Score:2)
... To lose EVERYTHING at once!
Already a flawed product. (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
USB-A does 5 Gbps, 10 Gbps on very few connectors and pretty much no product I know of, or 480 Mbps (or 12 Mbps on old enough computers)
USB-C does 10 Gbps, or maybe 5 Gbps, or 480 Mbps on some phones. So, more of the same. Sustained write speed of the drive will make it either slow or fast, or reliable and fast concurrent reads/writes if you run operating systems or VMs from it.
USB-C has more electrical power and features, homosexual connectors and can be used on phones, so it's great if needed but we're no
Re: (Score:2)
USB-A 3.1 and USB-C 3.1 is the same speed.
stress, either way (Score:4, Informative)
Heck, look at the size of the thing; looks like a great way to stress the socket when hanging off a desktop or stress the socket the opposite direction on any reasonably thin laptop as it props up the system.
Shock resistance from what? (Score:2)
How about improving the usb connector that always seems to get ripped off on this design or stopping the small all metal designs from overheating.
Prices? (Score:2)
I'm guessing they're pretty expensive when they have to buy copy at places like this, but you forgot to tell us the prices in this advertisement.
Re: (Score:2)
Googling about, the Kingston 1TB drive sells for $1,163. This one will be a whole lot more.
You will cry when it dies a premature death (Score:1)
Flash drives tend to die a short life if use them frequently. The ones with the USB ports that move usually fail more frequently. I'm not looking for a warranty, I'm looking for something built to last.