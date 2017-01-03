Intel Core I7-7700K Kaby Lake Review By Ars Technica: Is the Desktop CPU Dead? (arstechnica.co.uk) 25
Reader joshtops writes: Ars Technica has reviewed the much-anticipated Intel Core i7-7700K Kaby Lake, the recently launched desktop processor from the giant chipmaker. And it's anything but a good sign for enthusiasts who were hoping to see significant improvements in performance. From the review, "The Intel Core i7-7700K is what happens when a chip company stops trying. The i7-7700K is the first desktop Intel chip in brave new post-"tick-tock" world -- which means that instead of major improvements to architecture, process, and instructions per clock (IPC), we get slightly higher clock speeds and a way to decode DRM-laden 4K streaming video. [sic] If you're still rocking an older Ivy Bridge or Haswell processor and weren't convinced to upgrade to Skylake, there's little reason to upgrade to Kaby Lake. Even Sandy Bridge users may want to consider other upgrades first, such as a new SSD or graphics card. The first Sandy Bridge parts were released six years ago, in January 2011. [sic] As it stands, what we have with Kaby Lake desktop is effectively Sandy Bridge polished to within an inch of its life, a once-groundbreaking CPU architecture hacked, and tweaked, and mangled into ever smaller manufacturing processes and power envelopes. Where the next major leap in desktop computing power comes from is still up for debate -- but if Kaby Lake is any indication, it won't be coming from Intel. While Ars Technica has complained about the minimal upgrades, AnandTech looks at the positive side: The Core i7-7700K sits at the top of the stack, and performs like it. A number of enthusiasts complained when they launched the Skylake Core i7-6700K with a 4.0/4.2 GHz rating, as this was below the 4.0/4.4 GHz rating of the older Core i7-4790K. At this level, 200-400 MHz has been roughly the difference of a generational IPC upgrade, so users ended up with similar performing chips and the difference was more in the overclocking. However, given the Core i7-7700K comes out of the box with a 4.2/4.5 GHz arrangement, and support for Speed Shift v2, it handily mops the floor with the Devil's Canyon part, resigning it to history.
A story comes out like this at least twice a year. The harsh / glorious reality hasn't changed. If you want to get real work done it's going to be on a desktop. Even laptops get docked with a proper keyboard, mouse and at least 1 extra monitor when it's time for heavy lifting.
The harsh / glorious reality hasn't changed. If you want to get real work done it's going to be on a desktop.
Depends what you mean by "real". Yes, I got paid megabuck(s) in banking to optimise quant algos across cores, CPUs and servers in (eg) the Credit dept at Lehman's, but I find my nominally underpowered MacBook Air (the saleswoman was slightly reluctant to sell it to me when I said I was a dev) to generally be damn good for what I need, including some decent data driven models and analysis, wrapped in not-even-optimised C++ unit tests, and running within a Java-based IDE!
So, horses for courses.
ARM Processors coming to Desktops? (Score:2)
Firefly-RK3399 (Score:2)
This ARM board looks promising:
64-bit
4 GiB of RAM
32GB of eMMC flash
802.11ac WiFi
Ethernet
2x M.2 PCIe
USB 3
$199
https://www.kickstarter.com/pr... [kickstarter.com]
or higher end, and much more expensive AMD A1100 series Opteron:
http://softiron.com/products/o... [softiron.com]
Re: (Score:2)
If we're talking Windows running x86 software on ARM, I doubt it. I have hard time believing we're not going to be seeing Netbook 2.0 here. The top ARM processors aren't as powerful as the commonly used x86 processors (which incidentally people claim the base Macbook isn't powerful enough), then add a translation penalty.
The second half of this equation is also, if the manufacturer goes for the cheaper, slower CPU they will also do the same for every other part and end up with a slow piece of junk.
Desktops aren't dead (Score:2)
For me, docking stations and big monitors allow me to use my laptop in a reasonably comfortable work environment. But, there are still use cases for desktop PCs, especially those that aren't shoved into the back of an all-in-one monitor. You're not going to let a call center employee in a regulated, locked down environment pull out his iPad or laptop to work, for example. A cash register is likely going to be some sort of PC, same thing with a kiosk or ATM. And at the high end, workstations are meant for "r
Isn't this always the way? (Score:2)
kaby Lake desktop is effectively Sandy Bridge polished to within an inch of its life, a once-groundbreaking CPU architecture hacked, and tweaked, and mangled into ever smaller manufacturing processes and power envelopes.
Disasters like Netburst aside, is this not the usual pattern.
1) Invest millions in designing a new architecture. Incorporating everything learned about CPU design in the past, try and open as big advantage over your nearest competitors as possible.
2) profit.
3) Make minor revisions to protect your advantage and create an excuse for the high performance market where your biggest margins are to buy new parts
4) profit some more, and with greater margin
5)... repeat as long as competition / existing design allow
There's nowhere to go (Score:2)
For CPUs, there's really not a lot that left to do. Stream video? Load Facebook? I'm pretty sure the older chips do that just fine.
The real action is in GPUs.
Thats a Review Now? (Score:2)