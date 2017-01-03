Samsung's Upcoming Galaxy S8 Smartphone Could Run a PC - Report (cnbc.com) 3
Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone could give users the ability to plug it into a screen and turn it into a desktop personal computer, according to a media report. From the article: The All About Windows Phone blog posted a leaked slide from a presentation showing a Samsung smartphone being connected to a screen with a keyboard and mouse. The slide is titled "Samsung Desktop Experience" and shows a phone powering a screen to create a multi-tasking interface, presumably running on Google's Android mobile operating system. There is not much more information on the slide than a visual representation, but if this is true, it'd be an interesting feature that Samsung will tout as it launches its next flagship phone, one that is crucial to make up the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 which was subsequently recalled.
Needs a UPS... (Score:2)
And have no battery life..
Re: (Score:2)
And have no battery life..
Don't worry - they'll work out some really hot deals in that department, same as always.
Still better to just buy a laptop and plug a keyboard, mouse, screen, and printer into it and get two screens that are actually USABLE!
I can do that right now, (Score:2)
with my Pixel - it has USB C, that's all that's really required. I've put mice and keyboards on my phones all the way back to my HTC EVO, which had an HDMI port BTW making this sort of thing much easier.
I think I probably could have done it with my HTC One M8 with USB OTG.
One of the most hacked platforms... (Score:2)
...in the known universe wants to reinvent itself as a desktop.
I mean, what could possibly go wrong?
Bah, what am I saying, it's not like consumers give a flying fuck about security or privacy anyway...