AMD Debuts Radeon FreeSync 2 For Gaming Displays With Stunning Image Quality (venturebeat.com) 18
AMD announced Tuesday it is introducing Radeon FreeSync 2, a new display technology that will enable monitors to show the exact intended image pixels that a game or other application wants to. The result will be better image quality for gamers, according to AMD. From a report on VentureBeat: With the FreeSync 2 specification, monitor makers will be able to create higher-quality monitors that build on the two-year-old FreeSync technology. Sunnyvale, Calif.-based AMD is on a quest for "pixel perfection," said David Glen, senior fellow at AMD, in a press briefing. With FreeSync 2, you won't have to mess with your monitor's settings to get the perfect setting for your game, Glen said. It will be plug-and-play, deliver brilliant pixels that have twice as much color gamut and brightness over other monitors, and have low-latency performance for high-speed games. AMD's FreeSync technology and Nvidia's rival G-Sync allow a graphics card to adjust the monitor's refresh rate on the fly, matching it to the computer's frame rate. This synchronization prevents the screen-tearing effect -- with visibly mismatched graphics on different parts of the screen -- which happens when the refresh rate of the display is out of sync with the computer.
Hmmm...this sounds like something that could cause "screen lag" if the card tries a 1+ second refresh rate because it thinks the computer is busy. (We see it in networking - and networked games - way too often.) Can someone please tell me I'm wrong?
In a manner, yes. With F/G-Sync you get increased input lag.
It's not as bad as with Vertical Sync, but it's still there.
With F/G-Sync you get increased input lag.
Why?
I thought it signaled the monitor "refresh now" when it had a whole image rendered.
I don't know if normally without V-sync just one buffer is used and if that's the one sent to the monitor and if the graphics card start render onto that and if so that would mean that what has already been drawn there which eventually get sent to the screen would be more up to date than if you waited until the whole scene was drawn or whatever one always let it render completely and use two buffers and switches which is the
Hmmm...this sounds like something that could cause "screen lag" if the card tries a 1+ second refresh rate because it thinks the computer is busy.
The graphics card doesn't set a frame rate based on how busy the computer is - the new thing is that it tells the monitor what to display and the monitor does it right away, instead of waiting for the next 60th of a second to roll around.
If your computer's having a tough time rendering, and can only mange 50fps, this would have previously resulted in stutter as the monitor's apparent output varied between 60fps and 30fps, because frames could only be displayed at each 1/60th of a second interval. Now they c
It will be plug-and-play, deliver brilliant pixels that have twice as much color gamut and brightness over other monitors, and have low-latency performance for high-speed games.
Can someone please explain how FreeSync2 has any influence at all on any of that?
(Except possibly increase latency slightly, because you can only delay drawing through synchronization, never display what hasn't been rendered yet.)
It doesn't. This is a blatantly misleading (and therefore presumably bought-and-paid-for by AMD) article.
Freesync has nothing to do with color gamut. (Score:4, Informative)
One thing is not related to the other.
Freesync is just a way to handle variant refreshes without screen tearing. Those refreshes can happen faster or slower. If a refresh happens faster than the LCDs can make the transition (which is rare, and only will really be an issue on whole scene changes, and likely you'll never see ghosting anyway), it will still happen.
That said, Sync tech has to do with human perception of changes that respond more precisely, and eliminating stutter (which happens because the refresh can't occur at the cyclical vertical refresh, which is mostly an artifact of CRT tech anyway). It is frustrating that nvidia has pushed proprietary sync tech that is costly to implement, rather than go with "Free Sync" which only requires firmware changes for most basic monitor controllers.
It seems like AMD's real push here is to maintain Free Sync capability as monitor manufacturers increase the color gamut and enhance LCD response times.
Yeah. As far as I can tell they are trying to say they have added some HDR meta-data to FreeSync though and called it FreeSync2.. Not sure how much of that is just marketing speak though.
>> FreeSync 2,... will enable monitors to show the exact intended image pixels that a game or other application wants to.
Since when ever was this NOT happening? , specially with digital interfaces such as HDMI. This is total bullshit
Is this as opposed to all those monitors that just display whatever pixels they want to?
Those must suck.