Specs of Qualcomm's First ARM Processor Capable of Running Windows 10 Leaks (mspoweruser.com) 13
Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 835's specs have leaked ahead of its CES reveal. An anonymous reader writes: According to the leaked press release, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 sports the Qualcomm Kryo 280 CPU (quad-core), Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon DSP to manage the different workloads. All of this combined together will result in a 27% increase in performance when compared to the previous generation. Qualcomm is also making significant improvements with the Snapdragon 835 when it comes to power consumption. To be precise, the Snapdragon 835 consumes 40% less power than the older generation which is supposed to offer the following: "1+ day of talk time, 5+ days of music playback, and 7+ hours of 4K video streaming. Should your phone need more power, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 provides five hours of battery life for five minutes of charging." Qualcomm stated in the press release that the Snapdragon also comes with substantial improvements to the graphics rendering and virtual reality. According to the company, the Snapdragon 835 includes "game-changing" enhancements to improve audio, intuitive interactions, and vibrant visuals. The processor also offers 25 percent faster 3D graphic rendering and produces 60X display colors than the Snapdragon 820.
Title is right (Score:3)
Windows 10 alwas leaks, phone or not phone.
The title is right :
"windows 10 leaks"
After the home and pro edition, the Leaks edition, for everybody.
Leaks ought to be okay for everybody.
Microsoft calls now "Windows 10" the phone version (Score:2)
... too.
If you don't believe me just visit for example: https://www.microsoft.com/en/m... [microsoft.com]
So we really have now for a while many Snapdragon products running Windows 10. Is just not the Windows 10 that's hard to run...
I don't know what the marketing apes were thinking.
Other way around (Score:3)
Oh wow! (Score:2)
I bet.. (Score:2)
It can run much better OSes as well.