Samsung To Reveal This Month What Caused the Galaxy Note 7 Smartphone To Catch Fire - Report (reuters.com) 54
One of the biggest mysteries of 2016 will come to an end sometime this month. Samsung will make public the results of its months-long investigation into what caused several Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to turn into flames later this month, according to a report on Reuters. From the report: The South Korean firm said in October it was examining all aspects of the phone, suggesting there may be a combination of factors that contributed to one of the costliest product safety failures in tech history. Samsung has also previously noted that it was working with several third-party sources and experts to figure out what could have caused the error. A popular theory among many is that Samsung attempted to further slim the form factor of the Galaxy Note 7, which resulted in the battery to be held too tightly within the device -- which in turn, caused the layers of lithium cobalt oxide and graphite to touch.
This month? (Score:2, Redundant)
This month? You mean they're still catching fire? I thought they deactivated the last of them in 2016.
No need to get nasty; the original headline was poorly phrased. This is a pretty common problem with headlines. For example, "17 Remain Dead in Morgue Shooting Spree", and "Dead Body Found in Cemetary", and "One-armed Man Applauds Kindness of Strangers".
This is the proper way to fix the original headline: Samsung To Reveal This Month What Caused the Galaxy Note 7 To Catch Fire
Even better.
My guess (Score:3)
An unexpected surplus of oxidation.
Bad O-rings let propellant out.
On the chance that your post (I do get the humor), was meant to reference the Challenger, it wasn't the O-rings being "bad", it was a criminally negligent managerial decision making system that approved & allowed a launch in conditions they KNEW should have been unacceptable. It was human error. Blaming the O-rings is like blaming the steel for the 9-11 towers collapsing. They did what they were designed to do, but they were exposed to conditions (low temperatures) in which they had a high probability o
O-rings (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm not convinced they actually know what caused it, nor that they're capable of understanding it. After all, they already claimed to have solved it once, but their understanding proved faulty. What's certain is that the public and the authorities need a good plausible explanation (whether true or not) so they can feel safe and begin to trust Samsung again.
They Don't Know? (Score:4, Insightful)
If Samsung didn't know from their internal engineers within 2 weeks of the problem, they have a shitty engineering/QC organization.
It was a quite rare problem, obviously frequent enough to warrant the recall, but uncommon enough to not be caught in QC. To be sure of the cause of the problem (rather than guessing like they did for the first recall) they may well have needed to make a number of slightly modified phones to determine which factors were the cause as given the infrequent failure rate trying to monitor one failing is likely to be impractical.
It certainly would be wise to reserve judgement on whether their engineering or QC sh
I'll be respectful here. Given the decade plus experience with Lithium-Ion and the numbers of manufacturers of cells and components and the engineering literature,
I find it difficult to believe that other companies had not identified a fault that only Samsung found after about a dozen years of high volume use of these batteries.
Funny story. A company I used to work for back ~10 years ago, had multiple failures across machines(heavy industry) where the PLC would wipe. Wasn't caught in engineering, wasn't caught in QC. The problem went on for months, the only solution in the short term was to send out new eeprom modules when it happened(expedited overnight). The problem ended up being a design/part issue, where in certain power-down cycles, the primary relay would backfeed. Ended up having to dump the company that made the rela
HCF Error? (Score:1)
"Samsung has also previously noted that it was working with several third-party sources and experts to figure out what could have caused the error"
Overheating and bursting into flames is hardly an "error."
Studying the situation is a good thing. (Score:1)
I don't understand (Score:5, Interesting)
What's up with this 'thinner' obsession?
Everybody I know uses either a fat battery-cover to have more power or an armored cover to protect the slim phones.
And as for tablets, I prefer the fat toddler-covers which allow a much more relaxed grip on these ultra-thin tablets.
Well, let's separate out utility value from design value. A thinner phone is somewhat more convenient all things being equal, but thing's aren't equal. We're obviously at the point where many consumers would prefer a marginal improvement in robustness over a marginal reduction in thinness.
But you've got to get people to buy the thing, and part of that is to make them say, "Wow this is new," when they hold the device. It doesn't take a lot of creativity to make them say that by making the phone thinner tha
All things being equal, thinner isn't better (on electronics, lets make sure we're all on the same page here). As nospam points out, the new iPads are so frigging thin and slippery that they are hard to hold. They look nice just siting there but they're a PITA to use. Maybe they really are like people. Although it's nice to think of them naked, the real world goes a lot more smoothly if they are covered with something.
Somebody really has issues and it ain't us.
Phones and tablets are held differently so "too thin" is a totally different question in either case. A tablet you hold in across its thickness; a phone you grasp across its width. If there were a fad for narrow phones there are only so narrow you can make them. But you can keep making phones thinner until you have to worry about paper cuts. It's just not that marginally useful.
Now I suppose if you wear tight Italian suits you might appreciate another mm off a phone's thickness; but for most of us "thinne
A thinner phone is somewhat more convenient all things being equal, but thing's aren't equal. We're obviously at the point where many consumers would prefer a marginal improvement in robustness over a marginal reduction in thinness.
"Many consumers" does not equal "Apple customers". That, right there, is the fundamental problem. Apple customers want thinness at all costs. And so many companies, like Samsung, are sooo jealous and envious of Apple's cultist customer base that they somehow think that they ca
The thinner the device in the chunky case the thinner the whole assembly is too. Imagine attaching those protective cases to brick-like phones. Not the same, is it? In the past the brick was the phone. Now the brick is made up of all that padding you attach to it to keep it safe. If they can make some progress regarding the padding, to make it thinner yet as efficient, then you get some sweet pocket padding device.
What's up with this 'thinner' obsession?
one year at CES, there was an angry gypsy that whispered "thinner" into the microphone and all our electronics have been suffering ever since.
;)
Why wait? (Score:2)
Does anybody have any idea outside of a hidden agenda that is *NOT* in the general public's best interests why they would wait to reveal this information if they have already found out what was causing it?
As near or far as I can figure, if they know the cause already, they should publicly release a statement right away which explains it, apologize profusely for what happened, and clarify that they are taking measures to ensure that it doesn't happen in the future. Full stop. Move on, instead of dwellin
Three ways I see to look at. One is they found the likely cause but want to avoid getting egg on face if it turns out they missed something. Given that they already had a double recall they probably don't want to create the appearance that they are clueless.
The second way I could see it is by pronouncing they can show down third parties releasing their own investigations and could also time when the news got released. Given that CES is this month that can be used one of two ways, either release when press i
Good to note.. heh (Score:3)
"A popular theory among many is that Samsung attempted to further slim the form factor of the Galaxy Note 7"
This popular theory came from a private company that disassembled a single unit and came up with the speculation just to promote their own company, yet it has been spread by the tech press irresponsibly as a specialist opinnion.
Though the theory is plausible, it has no substance. So it' s a good thing that an official statement will be coming out soon.
disassembled a single unit and came up with the speculation just to promote their own company
Bellingcat will sue for stealing their business method. They will also lose because Bellingcat doesn't even bother disassembling even a single unit, they just make shit up at a bar one night then publish it.
The only explanation (Score:1)
Let's see - they set themselves on fire, are banned from planes... Yep, Samsung must've declared a jihad against Apple.
They know how to keep the flame alive (Score:2)
Easy one! (Score:2)
It was the battery! Nothing to see here, move along...
it's a phone! a mini-tablet! survival lighter! (Score:3)
only problem is, they didn't put the "light forest on fire as signal" command in the manual. next time....