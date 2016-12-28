Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Advertising Businesses Graphics Privacy Security Software The Internet Windows Games Hardware Entertainment Technology

Ask Slashdot: Is Computing As Cool and Fun As It Once Was? 85

Posted by BeauHD from the good-old-days dept.
dryriver writes: I got together with old computer nerd friends the other day. All of us have been at it since the 8-bit/1980s days of Amstrad, Atari, Commodore 64-type home computers. Everybody at the meeting agreed on one thing -- computing is just not as cool and as much fun as it once was. One person lamented that computer games nowadays are tied to internet DRM like Steam, that some crucial DCC software is available to rent only now (e.g. Photoshop) and that many "basic freedoms" of the old-school computer nerd are increasingly disappearing. Another said that Windows 10's spyware aspects made him give up on his beloved PC platform and that he will use Linux and Android devices only from now on, using consoles to game on instead of a PC because of this. A third complained about zero privacy online, internet advertising, viruses, ransomware, hacking, crapware. I lamented that the hardware industry still hasn't given us anything resembling photorealistic realtime 3D graphics, and that the current VR trend arrived a full decade later than it should have. A point of general agreement was that big tech companies in particular don't treat computer users with enough respect anymore. What do Slashdotters think? Is computing still as cool and fun as it once was, or has something "become irreversibly lost" as computing evolved into a multi-billion dollar global business?

Ask Slashdot: Is Computing As Cool and Fun As It Once Was? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: Is Computing As Cool and Fun As It Once Was?

Comments Filter:

  • No. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There's no variety of systems, operating systems, one API set trying to prove that it is better at one task than another. Now it's basically 2.5 platforms and that's it.

    Sadly, I don't think the best or even more interesting platforms won.

    Definitely no.. much more boring now than 30 years ago.

    • Definitely no.. much more boring now than 30 years ago.

      That is called "growing old". Everything is more fun when you are young.

      Today's younglings likely enjoy using WebGL to make 4K 3D webpages more than I enjoyed writing UIs with curses [wikipedia.org] on a VT100 30 years ago.

  • You switched to Android (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Because of Windows spying?

    LMAO.

  • Systems are too complex (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @05:47PM (#53567911)

    Back in the day, someone dedicated could learn everything he had about a system, from the CPU, registers, RAM, I/O, video, etc. It was relatively simple.

    The only way to get that same "cool and fun" feeling is to dive into the 8-bit microcontrollers such as the ATmega328P. Even the latest Arduinos have become too complex with their ARM SoC.

    Look on hackaday.com, there's often fun projects based on those basic, entry-level, sub-100MHz 8-bit uC.

  • Cool is about pushing the boundary and enjoying experiences which are decades away from mass production. A desktop is not going to be super cool in 2016. Arduino controllers to operate hand wired power windows in your home might be.

    You can get very open and hackable Linux / Chromebook+chrouton desktops and laptops, but you may be hard pressed to get them to do anything which is not already widely available.

  • Switch to Linux and the cool factor becomes very much alive.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by JRV31 ( 2962911 )

      Switch to Linux and the cool factor becomes very much alive.

      True, also RaspberryPi and Arduino are fun.

  • It never was that great.

  • Are you a Hacker or a Gamer? It makes a difference (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Bruce Perens ( 3872 ) <bruce@perens.com> on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @05:51PM (#53567939) Homepage Journal

    If you're a gamer, you are going to be forever at the mercy of the game companies, who are going to exploit their customers to some extent to maximize profit.

    If you are a hacker, you have your own hacker-produced computing platforms and tools and a wide-open vista of hardware and physical objects that can now be designed and manufactured by the individual.

    If you depend on some company to make everything you use, you've set yourself up to be their "client". Don't do that.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      While all true, people seem to forget how hard it was to get software before the internet, especially if you were a kid with no money. These days you can download vast amounts of high quality software, and its source code to tinker with. In some respects we are a lot better off now, and when you had to rely on friends, clubs and magazine cover disks/tapes.

      On the other hand, we are definitely a lot further removed form the inner workings of computers now. There is a massive amount of abstraction, which is ki

  • yes its fun - Arduinos, Rpi, fpga with fricken Arms embedded ..
      thinks we only dreamed of 30 years ago ...
        don't like an 'app' build it ,..

      don't like a platform move

    -- get off my lawn sonny --

  • > many "basic freedoms" of the old-school computer nerd are increasingly disappearing

    There is an organization devoted to computer freedom called the Free Software Foundation, closely allied with GNU. GNU makes most of the operating system we call Linux.

    > Software is available to rent only now (e.g. Photoshop)

    There are several alternatives to Photoshop which use free licenses, meaning licensees that respect freedom. None of them do everything Photoshop does in the exact same way Photoshop does it, but for any *particular* Photoshop user, there's probably a free software package that fits their particular needs well.

    > Windows 10's spyware aspects made him give up on his beloved PC platform and that he will use Linux

    Linux is certainly one way to avoid Windows built-in spyware.

    > viruses, ransomware, hacking, crapware

    That's 99% Windows too, Linux desktop users see viruses and malware very, very rarely - maybe once every 15 years.

    Linux isn't perfect. It does however address most of the concerns mentioned.

    • Yes, Linux distributions suck less than Windows. However, there becomes increasingly less one can do in *nix. Besides I use bash on Windows 10 pretty much daily.

      If I were a kernel dev or even just a website admin I might be able to get by. However, people just like to use commercial software. People laugh at me when they see me use GIMP. Could I use Photoshop? Sure. However, there's zero alternative to Acrobat. Yes, I could cobble together Evince, CUPS, and Inkscape, but they just don't do the trick well. E
    • Agree with that - Linux isn't perfect but it would always have advantages to Windows

  • git off-a my lawn comment (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @05:56PM (#53567983)
    computing, music, whatever was better back in the day.

  • I have this conversation periodically, except it is usually addressed to music, art, tv, sports, or any of a number of topics. It's like those guys who see a high school girl now and say "Man, they did not look like that back in my day".. yes, they did. It's just that when you saw them then, you didn't see a cute blond, you saw the B***h from social studies.

    There are many exciting things going on now. I am looking at how quickly and massively raspberry pi's have been moving into area where their creators n

  • Fun (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bjb_admin ( 1204494 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @05:58PM (#53568005)

    I have thought the same thing.

    Of course there are a few fundamental differences between then and now from my point of view:

    1. I was a young teen and had tons of time (and energy) on my hands to play with these things.
    2. Everything you learned you figured out on your own or as a group share with close friends, supplemented with a few manuals and magazines.
    3. The hardware was finite enough you could basically learn everything from the low level access to the hardware to all the software features (basic or machine language). You could literally learn what every location in IO or memory did (53281 anyone??).
    4. With a few days or at most weeks time with even modest skill levels you could put together something that could "wow" your friends and perhaps even non-computer family members.
    5. Atari / TI / Commodore computer overnight parties where a bunch of us get together to compete to show off the best games etc. in an attempt to prove we had the best platform.

    Today we have a lot more learning resources out there, and the hardware is much more powerful but in my mind it just isn't as fun. There is certainly no way to whip up something that would "wow" anyone. It's more a tool now than a fun hobby.

    • I agree. Assembly code, trap vectors, hardware interrupts, blitters, custom chips, etc. Exploring and figuring out how to use computers and their internals were difficult, time consuming, and ultimately very rewarding once you got it to work. Today's easy access to information for anything changed everything and IMHO killed some of the joys of exploration.

      -- This sig reserve the right to refuse service to anyone

  • VR (Score:2)

    by phizi0n ( 1237812 )

    "and that the current VR trend arrived a full decade later than it should have"

    No, VR can die in hell with Betamax, MiniDisc, and 3D TV.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guises ( 2423402 )
      Seriously. The current VR fad arrived a decade later than it should have? Bullshit. There was a VR fad twenty years ago and that wasn't even the first. The current fad is the third that I can think of, and no more compelling than the previous two.

      Head-mounted displays just aren't a good idea. They seem like a good idea, they seem like the first step towards a hollodeck, which is the thing that everyone really wants, but they're awkward to use and any immersiveness that they may impart is fairly meaningle

  • I'm still enjoying computing (Score:3)

    by MSG ( 12810 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @05:59PM (#53568013)

    This weekend I spent some time improving my personal installation of SOGo groupware, so that my wife and I can better share email, calendars, and contacts on a system that we personally own.

    Certainly, big companies don't respect users, but it's still possible to provide all of the services that I need using only Free Software, so I do. Pretty much the only exception is navigation, for which I use Google Maps. Everything else we do with Free Software and the more I move my wife to our own services, the happier she is. Personally, I find that immensely gratifying. As long as that continues, I'll find computing as cool and fun as ever.

  • 'Fun'? Not so much. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @06:00PM (#53568019) Journal
    When I started in computing, you needed a soldering iron, a particular skill-set, and if you were good, some programming skills, to supplement very minimalistic disk operating systems. It was also kind of fun to witness the reactions of people seeing and hearing a 14-inch hard drive powering up, or in some cases the look of recognition on their faces when they realize that the IMSAI 8080 they saw in the movie War Games was a real thing, not just some Hollywood prop. I even built a speech synthesizer, and got to see my friends' eyes go wide when I made it say "Shall we play a game?" I even designed and built some of my own IEEE696 cards to plug into the backplane that did things you couldn't get kits or pre-made boards for. Before the IMSAI, and the Morrow Designs stuff, I had an 8-bit CDP1802-based computer built on perfboard, complete with an integer BASIC interpreter. Fun, fun, fun. Also great experience for later in life; all the skills and experience I gained from all that has kept me employed all this time.

    These days? You might, if you wanted to take the time, effot, and expense to do it, design and build PCIe cards for special functions, but largely there's no point; almost anything you'd want the hardware to do, you can just go out and buy. 'Building a computer' now takes a screwdriver, not a soldering iron, and just about any teenage kid with half a brain can get the parts and cobble a box together. Sure, there's microcontroller stuff of all kinds out there, but there's little to do between those and full-blown desktop systems anymore. Likewise, writing software yourself is almost pointless, you can download just about anything you want, too. Even general electronics as a hobby isn't very accessible or fun anymore, because so much is surface-mount only, not too much is through-hole, so the really interesting devices mean you're more or less required to spin a PCB for whatever it is, which makes it so much more expensive and so much less accessible.

    I guess if you're into computer gaming (I lost interest years ago) or just using a computer as an appliance (which they more or less are anymore) then I guess it's 'fun' for you, but from the background I'm coming from, it really isn't so much anymore.

  • Too much shit. (Score:4, Informative)

    by MouseTheLuckyDog ( 2752443 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @06:04PM (#53568035)

    Dealing with crap like systemd.

    Learning a new language, you don't just learn the language. you learn the build system, sopme complicated IDE plugins, some decent libraries, but most are hack together messes etc.

    One example illustrates it all: Javascript.

  • And bothering to post this question is almost as bad.

    Is computing as cool? No of course not to the self-described nerds who helped build it to where it is now. It's a lot more accessible and exponentially more powerful.

    So instead of lamenting the past, appreciate what's been built and work to making the experience as pleasant as you found it back when you were younger.

  • The only platform that you can still get the hood open now is Linux. I personally prefer Arch Linux or OpenWRT depending on the hardware and expected use for a project.

    But even with Linux you need to choose carefully as vendors work to close even the many products built upon Linux. Just buying hardware with Linux doesn't mean it's open enough to be useful for example: Android as generally sold. AOSP is the exception.

    If you want to intro someone to "old skool" look at the Raspberry Pi platform or OpenWRT. NO

  • I was just talking about this the other day with some co-workers. It used to be that you could manage your work network, even a decently large network, and know everything about it in your head. Reading a manual and being a smart guy (or gal) was enough to have a working environment.

    No more. People expect remote access and that everything should be working 24x7, the added complexity of building out those environments, and the merging of multiple technologies means that every change becomes a much more c

  • Developing GUIs for databases on Windows 10 is not going to be fun and cool. But that existed back in the 80s, it was COBOL on mainframes.

    If you want it to be fun then you have to pick something fun, which usually involves one of the small boards like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, adding some motor control... This is what I do. These small systems are all quite digestible and have stuff built in we would have killed for, and you can make actual things which do things, be they useful or just playful.

    Or you could

  • in reality, it's precision engineering all the way down.

  • So, I read this on my Windows 10 Surface Pro 3 (running the latest fast ring build) while having my TRS-80 model one, my Apple IIe, and my Mac SE/30 on my side table.

    Yes, the mainstream of computing is different. I no longer have to worry about dip switches or whether I can address memory above 4 MB of RAM.

    However, my teenage son is now designing 3D printed objects on his homebrew PC (dual-boot Win10 and Mint) which he then sends to his MonoPrice 3D printer, which he built from a kit then - not liking the p
  • Computers have evolved into an indispensable part of day to day life, so it's very obvious that it would stop being 'cool'. The automobile was conceptually a very cool thing in the turn of the 19th century, but they're just cars now. I think the comment here highlights some of the jackassery inherent in the question:

    I lamented that the hardware industry still hasn't given us anything resembling photorealistic realtime 3D graphics, and that the current VR trend arrived a full decade later than it should have

  • Remember when space was the coolest? [youtube.com]. For a significant portion of Slashdot's demographic, the answer is "no" because they're not young any more. Younger people are probably dabbling in Maker stuff and might be wondering why this question is being asked.

  • I started coding back on a 386 with Windows 3.1. I miss it, like if I wanted to access a variable I just did it, there wasn't the dozen hoops and 300 line refactoring to navigate the permissions hierarchy to properly modify it. Or there were just pointers, not smart/shared/scoped/unique/weak/etc.. along with very opinionated people that have mutual exclusive ideas of which ones should be used where.

    Building software without the technical bureaucracy was a lot of fun.

  • Uh (Score:2)

    by RyoShin ( 610051 )

    Another said that Windows 10's spyware aspects made him give up on his beloved PC platform and that he will use Linux and Android devices only from now on

    Sounds like someone is in for a rude awakening about Android [stackexchange.com]. (I think Win10 is worse than stock Android re:data collection, but if your primary concern is privacy...)

    As to the question itself: It absolutely is, for varying definitions of "cool" and "fun". I'm a 90s kid (so many things I have to remember) so I didn't cut my teeth on a C64, but as a youngli

  • This reminds me of the old "declining SAT" crisis. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @06:32PM (#53568199) Homepage Journal

    Declining SAT scores were a big topic of discussion in the 80s and 90s, but what most people never really took into account was that in the 50s most jobs only required a high school diploma; by the 80s more people felt they needed to have a college degree. The decline in scores didn't reflect a decline in ability of graduating high schoolers, it reflected more of the lower-performing graduates taking the test.

    I've been in the computing field for a long time. When I went into it back in the early 80s most people had never seen a computer. There were a very small number of people who worked with computers, and I'd say about half of them were doing at least moderately interesting stuff. Today there are many many more people doing interesting stuff, it's just that the growth in interesting work has been swamped by a rising ocean of mindless, bureaucratic IT drone work.

  • I started playing with computers in the early 1990s. IMO the novelty factor might have been part of the coolness and yeah that is gone, but otherwise what you can do now is 10000000x more interesting. AI, computer vision, speech recognition systems. There is a lot more to know and low level details like programming assembly become not as useful or productive. So what! Now you can do some really cool stuff on a higher level. You can get a laptop nowadays with an NVIDIA GPU, terabytes of storage, lightning f
  • I kinda/sorta know what the poster is getting at. I think the magic of computers back in the 80/90's is the promise of what they will one day deliver. That was the true excitement. In the 2010's now, much of what computers aspired to has now been realized. It's easy to forget where you've been and how far we've come. Fresh young minds today likely feel the same way we did in the 80's about todays computers. I recently built a beautiful 486 computer from "new, old stock" parts. Was a lot of fun, brough

  • In other news, old people are old.

    While I too lament that I can't just type a DOS command and feel like a geek god any more, it is balanced by the fact that I can build a frieking robot with a vision system out of $100 of parts I can order online, and have in my house in a few days. The challenges have moved on, and if you don't move on with it, you will feel left out.

  • Let's face it: computing has grown up.

    Take application development. Pioneering has been replaced by engineering. Great for making complicated and reliable products, not so great for empowerment of the individual. Software engineering tends to be teamwork. Depending on how "standard" the required end product is you can parcel out the interface design, the overall apllication design, the datastructures, the core algorithms, data management, and housekeeping. Could be 3-50 software engineers in a team. Used

Slashdot Top Deals

I think there's a world market for about five computers. -- attr. Thomas J. Watson (Chairman of the Board, IBM), 1943

Close