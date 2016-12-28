Ask Slashdot: Is Computing As Cool and Fun As It Once Was? 123
dryriver writes: I got together with old computer nerd friends the other day. All of us have been at it since the 8-bit/1980s days of Amstrad, Atari, Commodore 64-type home computers. Everybody at the meeting agreed on one thing -- computing is just not as cool and as much fun as it once was. One person lamented that computer games nowadays are tied to internet DRM like Steam, that some crucial DCC software is available to rent only now (e.g. Photoshop) and that many "basic freedoms" of the old-school computer nerd are increasingly disappearing. Another said that Windows 10's spyware aspects made him give up on his beloved PC platform and that he will use Linux and Android devices only from now on, using consoles to game on instead of a PC because of this. A third complained about zero privacy online, internet advertising, viruses, ransomware, hacking, crapware. I lamented that the hardware industry still hasn't given us anything resembling photorealistic realtime 3D graphics, and that the current VR trend arrived a full decade later than it should have. A point of general agreement was that big tech companies in particular don't treat computer users with enough respect anymore. What do Slashdotters think? Is computing still as cool and fun as it once was, or has something "become irreversibly lost" as computing evolved into a multi-billion dollar global business?
There's no variety of systems, operating systems, one API set trying to prove that it is better at one task than another. Now it's basically 2.5 platforms and that's it.
Sadly, I don't think the best or even more interesting platforms won.
Definitely no.. much more boring now than 30 years ago.
Definitely no.. much more boring now than 30 years ago.
That is called "growing old". Everything is more fun when you are young.
Today's younglings likely enjoy using WebGL to make 4K 3D webpages more than I enjoyed writing UIs with curses [wikipedia.org] on a VT100 30 years ago.
Absolutely not as cool or fun, but not boring (Score:2)
Replying here partly in agreement but mostly in wonder about the OP's AC status. If your ideas or opinions are so bad that you don't want to associate your name (or even a handle) with them, then why bother to post at all? I'd make an exception for cases where you are saying something with possible repercussions, but I'm not seeing it in the OP of this thread. (In a sense, it's moot, since my settings render the ACs nearly invisible. It was the quote in the visible reply that exposed this AC.) Incidentally,
You switched to Android (Score:1)
Because of Windows spying?
LMAO.
You don't need to use Steam. You don't need to use Photoshop. What's that? You like the features or the convenience of the walled garden? Oh well in that case I guess computing really does suck.
You seem to suggest that a walled garden is necessary to enjoy those features. The fact is, Photoshop, and other software in the Creative Suite used to be available for purchase. Now, it's rent only. I think that's what he was complaining about. I, too, am irritated by this. I still use CS6, the last version of Creative Suite you could buy. I refuse to use rented software.
And yet the PC guys basically need Windows for most of their games. So who are the real dummies here?
Systems are too complex (Score:4, Insightful)
Back in the day, someone dedicated could learn everything he had about a system, from the CPU, registers, RAM, I/O, video, etc. It was relatively simple.
The only way to get that same "cool and fun" feeling is to dive into the 8-bit microcontrollers such as the ATmega328P. Even the latest Arduinos have become too complex with their ARM SoC.
Look on hackaday.com, there's often fun projects based on those basic, entry-level, sub-100MHz 8-bit uC.
> Back in the day, someone dedicated could learn everything he had about a system, from the CPU, registers, RAM, I/O, video, etc. It was relatively simple.
And fully documented, in a real manual.
Basically I think you said what I wanted to say better than my earlier comment, but I am going to disagree with you on the grounds that the understandable systems have become toys. I used the qualifier "normal" in my comment to refer to non-toy machines, but I could also say that your approach is to limit the level of abstraction.
You already got the "insightful" mod you deserve, so in this case my lack of mod points doesn't even bother me... (Now to see if there are any actually funny comments...)
Internet of things, 3D printing, maker movement (Score:2)
Cool is about pushing the boundary and enjoying experiences which are decades away from mass production. A desktop is not going to be super cool in 2016. Arduino controllers to operate hand wired power windows in your home might be.
You can get very open and hackable Linux / Chromebook+chrouton desktops and laptops, but you may be hard pressed to get them to do anything which is not already widely available.
Hell Yes! (Score:2)
Switch to Linux and the cool factor becomes very much alive.
True, also RaspberryPi and Arduino are fun.
rose colored glasses (Score:2)
It never was that great.
Re: rose colored glasses (Score:3)
Are you a Hacker or a Gamer? It makes a difference (Score:4, Insightful)
If you're a gamer, you are going to be forever at the mercy of the game companies, who are going to exploit their customers to some extent to maximize profit.
If you are a hacker, you have your own hacker-produced computing platforms and tools and a wide-open vista of hardware and physical objects that can now be designed and manufactured by the individual.
If you depend on some company to make everything you use, you've set yourself up to be their "client". Don't do that.
While all true, people seem to forget how hard it was to get software before the internet, especially if you were a kid with no money. These days you can download vast amounts of high quality software, and its source code to tinker with. In some respects we are a lot better off now, and when you had to rely on friends, clubs and magazine cover disks/tapes.
On the other hand, we are definitely a lot further removed form the inner workings of computers now. There is a massive amount of abstraction, which is ki
If you're a gamer, you are going to be forever at the mercy of the game companies, who are going to exploit their customers to some extent to maximize profit.
What about all the Open Source and even Free Software video games out there? Sure, they are grossly outnumbered by their commercial counterparts, but some of them are actually very high-quality. There's enough of them to where one could reasonably waste all their time never playing anything else.
Yes. Yes it is. (Score:1)
Yes computing is still mind-blowingly cool and fun.
However the options for having said fun have increased ten/hundredfold!
If anything, it's more difficult now to find and choose what to play with.
Short example:
If you want to have your house recognize you and start your evening entertainment program once you're home from work:
- a webcam at the entrance can recognize your face (and ideally something-you-have such as a phone with bluetooth on) with OpenCL
- your Philips Hue connected lights can be set to a 70s
Re: Betteridge's Law of Headlines (Score:1)
would you like some cheese with your whine.... (Score:1)
yes its fun - Arduinos, Rpi, fpga with fricken Arms embedded
thinks we only dreamed of 30 years ago
don't like an 'app' build it
don't like a platform move
-- get off my lawn sonny --
80% of those complaints are Windows. Linux solves (Score:3)
> many "basic freedoms" of the old-school computer nerd are increasingly disappearing
There is an organization devoted to computer freedom called the Free Software Foundation, closely allied with GNU. GNU makes most of the operating system we call Linux.
> Software is available to rent only now (e.g. Photoshop)
There are several alternatives to Photoshop which use free licenses, meaning licensees that respect freedom. None of them do everything Photoshop does in the exact same way Photoshop does it, but for any *particular* Photoshop user, there's probably a free software package that fits their particular needs well.
> Windows 10's spyware aspects made him give up on his beloved PC platform and that he will use Linux
Linux is certainly one way to avoid Windows built-in spyware.
> viruses, ransomware, hacking, crapware
That's 99% Windows too, Linux desktop users see viruses and malware very, very rarely - maybe once every 15 years.
Linux isn't perfect. It does however address most of the concerns mentioned.
Re: 80% of those complaints are Windows. Linux sol (Score:1)
I used to type in program from magazines into my VIC-20. Then spend hours debugging them. Or get a book for another basic computer and figure out how to convert it.
All I had was basic on the VIC-20, it was great. Now I have 100s of languages, frameworks, dbs, and on and on. But you say freedom is going away?
I think you are nuts. The problem is with other people are doing, just being able to draw a line on screen using poke statements is not really impressive. I think that is the problem. The bar to d
If I were a kernel dev or even just a website admin I might be able to get by. However, people just like to use commercial software. People laugh at me when they see me use GIMP. Could I use Photoshop? Sure. However, there's zero alternative to Acrobat. Yes, I could cobble together Evince, CUPS, and Inkscape, but they just don't do the trick well. E
Re: (Score:2)
I take it, then, that you've never looked at Scribus [scribus.net] a cross-platform, FOSS page layout program that's being used by professionals to create newsletters, periodicals and books. And, if you're having trouble with it, there's an active and helpful mailing list full of people ready to advise you. Check it out; you might just be surprised by how good it is.
For Linux-unfriendly corporate, GPL on Mac Unix (Score:2)
> I ran Linux in a corporate environment for 10 years. It certainly worked, and I found ways to get what I needed done.
It does work, my corporation ran Linux exclusively for 15 years. It was a network security company, so for most of those years Windows was not allowed on the corporate network.
> I think Linux is fine for the home, fine web browsing, but it becomes a major problem for people in corporations, simply because they're addicted to Windows
Working in a Windows-centric company, there is a com
Re: (Score:2)
None of those complaints have anything to do with either "cool" or "fun". Most of those complaints are something that the common user doesn't give a shit about and thus has no impact on "cool" or "fun".
git off-a my lawn comment (Score:3)
"computing, music, whatever was better back in the day."
But which day? This article, and all the comments, all seem to go back as far as the Atari. And then it is all mist before them. Nothing about how insanely cool MODCOMPs were, or PDP-8s. Or Nova Minis, or networked Four Phase Systems. Do you want "Cool"? Check out all of that surplussed out SAGE Gear that was in a bunch of Sixties Sci-Fi, and especially the IBM and CDC gear loaned out to "Colossus: The Forbin Project", in 1970.
Or even the rather fanci
Back in the day (Score:3)
I have this conversation periodically, except it is usually addressed to music, art, tv, sports, or any of a number of topics. It's like those guys who see a high school girl now and say "Man, they did not look like that back in my day".. yes, they did. It's just that when you saw them then, you didn't see a cute blond, you saw the B***h from social studies.
There are many exciting things going on now. I am looking at how quickly and massively raspberry pi's have been moving into area where their creators never thought they would be used. I see arduinos and the maker movement and think "Wow". Just a look at adafruit or any of a hundred other sites and the amount of very affordable tech is staggering. We could stop all tech development now and it would be centuries before we explore all the possibilities of what is sitting on the desk in front of us.
I met someone at a coffee shop awhile back and there was a bunch of teenagers acting like teenagers. My friend is now in their mid-30's. I am in my 50's. I had first met them when they were a teenager at a coffee shop. My friend commented that they were not like that back then and I pointed out that I was their current age when we first met and yes.. my friend was just as dumb and teenagery back then.
Excitement is never external. You can look at any family pic taken at Disneyland and see the scowling goth kid who is totally not having fun. OK. You have given up windows as the programming platform and gone to Linux and Android.. So? You did not start programming on Windows. You started on other platforms and moved with the times.
But, that is not what you are complaining about..
What catches my attention is that *none* of your computing complaints are really computing complaints. They are consumer complaints. You should not be doing this comparison back to their early 80's equivalents.. televisions with 3 channels. Radio. Vinyl records. Newspapers. Magazines. Computing is more than fine right now. It completely rocks. Consumer products are far greater than what they were.
Fun (Score:5, Insightful)
I have thought the same thing.
Of course there are a few fundamental differences between then and now from my point of view:
1. I was a young teen and had tons of time (and energy) on my hands to play with these things.
2. Everything you learned you figured out on your own or as a group share with close friends, supplemented with a few manuals and magazines.
3. The hardware was finite enough you could basically learn everything from the low level access to the hardware to all the software features (basic or machine language). You could literally learn what every location in IO or memory did (53281 anyone??).
4. With a few days or at most weeks time with even modest skill levels you could put together something that could "wow" your friends and perhaps even non-computer family members.
5. Atari / TI / Commodore computer overnight parties where a bunch of us get together to compete to show off the best games etc. in an attempt to prove we had the best platform.
Today we have a lot more learning resources out there, and the hardware is much more powerful but in my mind it just isn't as fun. There is certainly no way to whip up something that would "wow" anyone. It's more a tool now than a fun hobby.
I agree. Assembly code, trap vectors, hardware interrupts, blitters, custom chips, etc. Exploring and figuring out how to use computers and their internals were difficult, time consuming, and ultimately very rewarding once you got it to work. Today's easy access to information for anything changed everything and IMHO killed some of the joys of exploration.
Abstract (Score:1)
And it's so abstract these days. Even on Apple ][ Plus Integer Basic, you had the peeks and pokes to hit metal. And back then, regardless of what you programmed on, you had to roll your own - anything. data structures, searches, graphics,
... and you had to know how the OS worked.
And if you wanted performance, you REALLY had to know the ins and outs of the OS: disk and other I/O. I don't anyone really used MS DOS' I/O apis - especially graphics - well, maybe the disk I/O. Calling an API was an INT and loa
Exactly that.
I was going to liken it to doing levels for games like Doom.
Back in the day, with QERadiant and an illegitimate copy of Photoshop, you could whip up a sweet little PVP quake level even with some custom textures in a half a day. And it looked fine, was fun, everyone was happy.
Now, with the AAA level standard we're all used to, anything you do in a half day is going to look like complete shit, for textures you practically need an art team, and you're going to spend weeks building the sorts of de
VR (Score:2)
"and that the current VR trend arrived a full decade later than it should have"
No, VR can die in hell with Betamax, MiniDisc, and 3D TV.
Head-mounted displays just aren't a good idea. They seem like a good idea, they seem like the first step towards a hollodeck, which is the thing that everyone really wants, but they're awkward to use and any immersiveness that they may impart is fairly meaningle
I'm still enjoying computing (Score:3)
This weekend I spent some time improving my personal installation of SOGo groupware, so that my wife and I can better share email, calendars, and contacts on a system that we personally own.
Certainly, big companies don't respect users, but it's still possible to provide all of the services that I need using only Free Software, so I do. Pretty much the only exception is navigation, for which I use Google Maps. Everything else we do with Free Software and the more I move my wife to our own services, the happier she is. Personally, I find that immensely gratifying. As long as that continues, I'll find computing as cool and fun as ever.
'Fun'? Not so much. (Score:5, Interesting)
These days? You might, if you wanted to take the time, effot, and expense to do it, design and build PCIe cards for special functions, but largely there's no point; almost anything you'd want the hardware to do, you can just go out and buy. 'Building a computer' now takes a screwdriver, not a soldering iron, and just about any teenage kid with half a brain can get the parts and cobble a box together. Sure, there's microcontroller stuff of all kinds out there, but there's little to do between those and full-blown desktop systems anymore. Likewise, writing software yourself is almost pointless, you can download just about anything you want, too. Even general electronics as a hobby isn't very accessible or fun anymore, because so much is surface-mount only, not too much is through-hole, so the really interesting devices mean you're more or less required to spin a PCB for whatever it is, which makes it so much more expensive and so much less accessible.
I guess if you're into computer gaming (I lost interest years ago) or just using a computer as an appliance (which they more or less are anymore) then I guess it's 'fun' for you, but from the background I'm coming from, it really isn't so much anymore.
Too much shit. (Score:4, Informative)
Dealing with crap like systemd.
Learning a new language, you don't just learn the language. you learn the build system, sopme complicated IDE plugins, some decent libraries, but most are hack together messes etc.
One example illustrates it all: Javascript.
Go ahead and revert (Score:1)
Tell you what, you go ahead and toss out your Internet connection, your modern web browsers, your Photoshop, your massive hard drive, your multi-tasking operating system. Go back to your 8-bit games, floppy disks you need to swap out and your touch-pad telephone. Live like that for a month and then tell me which is better - a modern Linux distro and Android phone, or your 1980s computing experience.
I've done it both ways and I'm not blinded by nostalgia. I'll keep my modern systems.
" Live like that for a month and then tell me which is better"
OK but do I also get my 20-year-old body back, union jobs, single-income families that can afford a house, and a future in electrical engineering?
I'll tell you right away what is better.
Your friends suck (Score:2)
Is computing as cool? No of course not to the self-described nerds who helped build it to where it is now. It's a lot more accessible and exponentially more powerful.
So instead of lamenting the past, appreciate what's been built and work to making the experience as pleasant as you found it back when you were younger.
"Old skool cool and fun" almost exclusively Linux (Score:2)
The only platform that you can still get the hood open now is Linux. I personally prefer Arch Linux or OpenWRT depending on the hardware and expected use for a project.
But even with Linux you need to choose carefully as vendors work to close even the many products built upon Linux. Just buying hardware with Linux doesn't mean it's open enough to be useful for example: Android as generally sold. AOSP is the exception.
If you want to intro someone to "old skool" look at the Raspberry Pi platform or OpenWRT. NO
Everything is more complex (Score:3)
No more. People expect remote access and that everything should be working 24x7, the added complexity of building out those environments, and the merging of multiple technologies means that every change becomes a much more complex endeavor. Encryption requirements makes everything more difficult to implement and troubleshoot. There are caveats with virtually everything, and I just don't have the time to be an expert on everything around me.
Example from this year - my IP phone system, which integrates with Exchange using custom nonesense for playback in outlook, using the LLDP enabled voice VLAN on my switches, with servers running on my vmware hosts, each of which have multiple redundant connections, with handsets connected to a switch using 802.1x authentication, that's complex enough as it is, but then buried deep in the release notes was a bullet point that exchange 2013 wasn't supported, 18 months after exchange 2013 was released. That's a lot of stuff to be an expert in; a far cry from 10/100 hubs with a single management IP address and a stand alone server that send voicemail over encrypted SMTP.
It's not computers, it's you. (Score:3)
Developing GUIs for databases on Windows 10 is not going to be fun and cool. But that existed back in the 80s, it was COBOL on mainframes.
If you want it to be fun then you have to pick something fun, which usually involves one of the small boards like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, adding some motor control... This is what I do. These small systems are all quite digestible and have stuff built in we would have killed for, and you can make actual things which do things, be they useful or just playful.
Or you could develop games for a classic system - there are still people doing homebrew games for all the old systems like Megadrive, Speccy, Apple ][, C/64, Lynx, etc etc. Or there's RPGMaker.
There is so much awesome stuff going on right now from Arduino-like Maker stuff to drones to GPU power to deep learning to VR - I just got excited about a cheap tiny little camera component (neeeerd).
So when you say 'computing isn't as fun and cool as it used to be' you mean YOU aren't as fun and cool as you used to be - and who is, besides Betty White? Not me. But that's what really happened, don't blame it on computing. You let your skills decay, didn't keep up to date, don't get excited by new stuff, and are too lazy to even keep up with what you knew how to do. The C64 is still thriving if you thought it was more interesting than watching sports or, oh hey, Westworld is on, I'll start tomorrow.
Yes and no (Score:1)
If all you want to do is dick around, then no, possibly not.
But if you ever thought, man, I wish I had a supercomputer instead of this useless candy-ass piece of silicon shit, then yes, because by all standards from the last millennium we have them sitting at every desk.
I oscillate between both opinions, myself.
Some of us got mugged... (Score:1)
in reality, it's precision engineering all the way down.
Not to hear my son tell it (Score:2)
Yes, the mainstream of computing is different. I no longer have to worry about dip switches or whether I can address memory above 4 MB of RAM.
However, my teenage son is now designing 3D printed objects on his homebrew PC (dual-boot Win10 and Mint) which he then sends to his MonoPrice 3D printer, which he built from a kit then - not liking the p
Of course not (Score:2)
Remember when space was the coolest? (Score:2)
Remember when space was the coolest? [youtube.com]. For a significant portion of Slashdot's demographic, the answer is "no" because they're not young any more. Younger people are probably dabbling in Maker stuff and might be wondering why this question is being asked.
I miss the old days of coding (Score:2)
Building software without the technical bureaucracy was a lot of fun.
Uh (Score:2)
Sounds like someone is in for a rude awakening about Android [stackexchange.com]. (I think Win10 is worse than stock Android re:data collection, but if your primary concern is privacy...)
As to the question itself: It absolutely is, for varying definitions of "cool" and "fun". I'm a 90s kid (so many things I have to remember) so I didn't cut my teeth on a C64, but as a youngli
This reminds me of the old "declining SAT" crisis. (Score:4, Interesting)
Declining SAT scores were a big topic of discussion in the 80s and 90s, but what most people never really took into account was that in the 50s most jobs only required a high school diploma; by the 80s more people felt they needed to have a college degree. The decline in scores didn't reflect a decline in ability of graduating high schoolers, it reflected more of the lower-performing graduates taking the test.
I've been in the computing field for a long time. When I went into it back in the early 80s most people had never seen a computer. There were a very small number of people who worked with computers, and I'd say about half of them were doing at least moderately interesting stuff. Today there are many many more people doing interesting stuff, it's just that the growth in interesting work has been swamped by a rising ocean of mindless, bureaucratic IT drone work.
Vastly cooler. (Score:1)
try something else (Score:2)
In other news (Score:1)
In other news, old people are old.
While I too lament that I can't just type a DOS command and feel like a geek god any more, it is balanced by the fact that I can build a frieking robot with a vision system out of $100 of parts I can order online, and have in my house in a few days. The challenges have moved on, and if you don't move on with it, you will feel left out.
In essence: computing has grown up (Score:3)
Take application development. Pioneering has been replaced by engineering. Great for making complicated and reliable products, not so great for empowerment of the individual. Software engineering tends to be teamwork. Depending on how "standard" the required end product is you can parcel out the interface design, the overall apllication design, the datastructures, the core algorithms, data management, and housekeeping. Could be 3-50 software engineers in a team. Used to be 1 programmer doing all of that.
Take high-performance programming. It used to be an art. Found e.g. in DOD stuff, scientific software, and games. Often in assembler, for speed. Nowadays that's mostly out. Certainly for scientific software. You use compilers of even scripting languages that call libraries to do the heavy lifting. You're quite unlikely to do better than the library builders. If you're writing some really new algorithm, you'll code it in C/C++. If absolutely necessary, you can make that code tunable (array stride, blocksize, etc.) and write an algorithm to optimise those parameters for your specific hardware (like e.g. BLAS). If it's too slow, buy better hardware. If it's still too slow, get access to a Hadoop cluster and parallelise your algorithm.
Take datacommunication. In the early days datacommunication meant controlling some UART and sending squiggles down a wire. Now it's calling a packaged protocol stack and talking to the appropriate protocol layers. More often than not that's the connection or session layer or higher
... unless you are a specialised networking engineer.
As for computer users as clients: the nerdy types are dying out. What today's consumer wants is things like smartphones and tablets. And what do they want it for? To surf the web (shopping, news, amusement (e.g. video torrents, Youtube)), and to waste time on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and various chats. If they somehow want a desktop computer, they'll only know it for the OS it runs. That would be "Windows" or "Apple" (meaning macOs, but Apple users typically don't know that). And that's what the industry is giving them. Want "Basic Freddoms" ? Bugger off and run Linux, you freak.
So, yes. Computing as a product has become commoditised and geared towards the mass market. It's not easy to turn a buck by catering for nerds: the real money is in serving customers. And it shows. Consumer-grade users get a consumer-grade experience plus consumer-grade treatment (read: DRM, spyware, bloatware).
Those who want to play around with a computer however never had it better. For less than 50$ you can get a complete Raspberry Pi system (or a lookalike) that's more powerful than a clunky old PC. For 500$ you can get performance you used to have only on workstations, and for 1500$ you can get the same power you used to need a supercomputer for.
The only thing stopping you is know-how, time and interest. But that's not the industry's fault,
Hmmm.. lets break it down (Score:2)
computer games nowadays are tied to internet DRM like Steam
So? Steam in particular is incredibly unintrusive unless you're actually trying to pirate the game, in which case it depends entirely on your definition of "fun" -- if you include the challenge of breaking DRM as "fun," then Steam and friends are far more interesting than "draw a black line on your CD."
some crucial DCC software is available to rent only now (e.g. Photoshop)
Again, so? Admittedly its annoying having to keep re-paying for something, but that doesn't intrinsically lower the functionality of the software. That's like saying your house is crap because you had to m
the 360 doesn't already have Win10-like "features,"
Woops, I its the XBox One these days isn't it? Can you guess which console I prefer? Point still stands though.
Not fun or cool if it's your job. (Score:2)
I think tech and computing have changed for the worse across the board and often focuses on trivial "look at me!* products and services. For a long time now, it has been the case that a computer wasn't much without network capability, but I'll confess that I am so tired of what has come along (think DDoS, breaches, invasion of privacy, tracking, Ransomware) that I am about to just hang up my computer and spend time with paper books from the library.
20 years ago I would have said it was cool and fun,
Those days are gone just like ... (Score:2)
... customizing muscle cars in the late 50s.
The bad news is that cars are boring now.
The good news is that cars no longer require tinkering to get them to go.
I've changed out clutches, installed a/c, gapped plugs and points.
For modern cars, I don't know bullshit from wild honey about fixing them.
I'm a retired IT guy and cut my teeth on a TRS-80 I bought in Feb, 1978.
I helped bring in the first network for Mobil Oil.
I programmed Access, Lotus 123 (and later Excel) macros, and crap like that.
I do not miss tho
It's still very fun. (Score:2)
I am assuming you really meant "computing". Not just desktop programming and gaming like the examples implied.
When I was just a lad, the adults had programming careers that were very fun. They solved complex puzzles, and problems. It was very frustrating but very rewarding. Even growing up, I enjoyed programming which was very much a "figuring things out" topic minus the grease and back pain of former generations.
But today, with more than a decade into adulthood, that topic has become mostly a commodity
I think you need to ask a different question (Score:2)
Is computing cool and fun as it once was? Hell yes.
Does "cool and fun" have anything to do with your friend's privacy, social justice, or borderline tin-foil hat related opinions of their OS and their license agreements? No.
Maybe you need some actual cool and fun friends, or you need to change the question. Computing is more cool and fun than it's ever been. Some mythical issue with your software vendors does not change that. *
*Posted on a Windows 10 computer using a browser that sends scrapes my personal d