Lenovo Switches To Windows 10 Signature Edition Image For Its Future ThinkPad Laptops (mspoweruser.com) 29

An anonymous reader writes: Ahead of tradeshow CES 2017, Lenovo today announced major changes coming to its ThinkPad lineup of laptops and PCs. First, Lenovo has decided to ship 2017 ThinkPad models with Microsoft's Signature Edition Windows 10 right out of the box. So, users don't have to worry about bloatware anymore. Signature Edition PCs are clean, fast and protected. The second big announcement is that Lenovo is now offering optional Intel Optane 3D drives on select ThinkPad models. Due to the small capacity, initial Optane M.2 drives will be used for caching in the ThinkPad T470p, L470, L570, T470, and T570. Third, Lenovo is moving to the Microsoft Precision TouchPad drivers for consistent touchpad experience across ThinkPad devices. The Windows Precision Touchpad drivers provide high precision pointer input and gesture functionality.

  • Lenovo didn't like that all those third-party shovel-ware apps were getting in the way of their own spyware [thehackernews.com].

    • I would like a laptop that is clean, fast, and protected from Microsoft's update mechanism rebooting it while I'm using it.

  • proprietary drivers (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Now, the question is, is this going to be take two of the same BS they tried to pull, using proprietary drivers and disabling boot to other devices, in order to force users to use windows 10 and eliminate the ability to boot off of another OS, and failing that, to even see the hdd due to said drivers not being available under linux?

  • Too late (Score:4, Informative)

    by Billly Gates ( 198444 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @09:14AM (#53565297) Journal

    Spearfish and so called drivers that are really malware software that keep re-installing themselves through the Windows Store puts Lenovo in my DO NOT BUY list.

  • I can still dual boot this to linux.... right??

  • To make their devices even cleaner, faster and most protected they could get rid of Win10 completely.
    Now Im not saying they should install Linux instead, but while they are already looking for a decent OS to replace Windows... why not.

  • I think companies will still build their own image or use the Windows 10 provisioning tools to slice and dice the image deployed by the factory, but for Lenovo's laptops this makes sense. ThinkPad professional series users (T and P series) are paying a lot of money for their machines compared to the $300 consumer junk at the low end of the line. I'm just about to replace my T540p and the prices are super-high, almost Apple level margin. It should be noted that you do get what you pay for - ThinkPad users ar

