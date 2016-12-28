Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Intel Windows Hardware Technology

Overclocker Pushes Intel Core i7-7700K Past 7GHz Using Liquid Nitrogen (hothardware.com) 9

Posted by BeauHD from the if-you-can't-stand-the-heat-get-out-of-the-kitchen dept.
MojoKid writes from a report via HotHardware: If you've had any doubts of Intel's upcoming Kaby Lake processor's capabilities with respect to overclocking, don't fret. It's looking like even the most dedicated overclockers are going to have a blast with this series. Someone recently got a hold of an Intel Core i7-7700K chip and decided to take it for an overclocking spin. Interestingly, the motherboard used is not one of the upcoming series designed for Kaby Lake, but the chip was instead overclocked on a Z170 motherboard from ASRock (Z170M OC Formula). That bodes well for those planning to snag a Kaby Lake CPU and would rather not have to upgrade their motherboard as well. With liquid nitrogen cooling the processor, this particular chip peaked at just over 7GHz, which helped deliver a SuperPi 32M time of 4m 20s, and a wPrime 1024M time of 1m 33s. It's encouraging to see the chip breaking this clock speed, even with extreme methods, since it's a potential relative indicator of how much headroom will be available for overclocking with more standard cooling solutions.

Overclocker Pushes Intel Core i7-7700K Past 7GHz Using Liquid Nitrogen More | Reply

Overclocker Pushes Intel Core i7-7700K Past 7GHz Using Liquid Nitrogen

Comments Filter:
  • If I recall correctly, the first time someone got over 8 Ghz was back in ~2004, over a decade ago. I know clock speed isn't everything, but parallelism will only get you so far. I really hope before we get to 5nm chips, we can get some 20 Ghz clock speeds. The amount of work you'll be able to do on a single thread will be amazing.
  • Some minor gains but an otherwise mediocre cycle.

    Still I'm anxious to upgrade my Core i7-3630QM. This looks good enough.

  • umpf... (Score:2)

    by 4im ( 181450 )

    I googled for "highest cpu clock speed" and got e.g. http://valid.x86.fr/records.html

    It seems this is a far cry from what's been done elsewhere, with numbers there showing over 8.5GHz.

    Anyway, my criteria are rather low-energy, low-noise computers than extreme clock frequencies, even if I can make use of them.

Slashdot Top Deals

Politics: A strife of interests masquerading as a contest of principles. The conduct of public affairs for private advantage. -- Ambrose Bierce

Close