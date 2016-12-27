Panasonic To Invest Over $256 Million In Tesla's US Plant For Solar Cells (reuters.com) 7
According to Reuters, Panasonic will invest more than $256 million (30 billion yen) in a New York production facility of Elon Musk's Tesla Motors to make photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules. Reuters reports: Japan's Panasonic, which has been retreating from low-margin consumer electronics to focus more on automotive components and other businesses targeting corporate clients, will make the investment in Tesla's factory in Buffalo, New York. The U.S. electric car maker is making a long-term purchase commitment from Panasonic as part of the deal, besides providing factory buildings and infrastructure. In a statement on Tuesday, the two companies said they plan to start production of PV modules in the summer of 2017 and increase to one gigawatt of module production by 2019. The plan is part of the solar partnership that the two companies first announced in October, but which did not disclose investment details. Tesla is working exclusively with longtime partner Panasonic to supply batteries for its upcoming Model 3, the company's first mass-market car. Panasonic is also the exclusive supplier of batteries to Tesla's Model S and Model X.
Re: (Score:2)
is there such a thing as a possible saturation of the PV market? could there be a day in near future (10 years) that there are PV on all the roofs that can handle it?
This is probably just a normal exercise of companies getting into a market where they figure they can make some coin.
And the interesting part is, when the cost and mental acceptance hits a certain point, this is going to take off like flat screens killed CRT's.
Because while so many people believe that it is pointless not to have the most efficient solar cells and only then located in the optimum places, we will be able to carpet areas with these panels.
"long-term purchase commitment from Panasonic" (Score:2)
I'm really curious about the details of that commitment.
Something tells me it'll be Tesla getting the pointy end if this relationship sours or if much better tech comes along.
Tesla helped Panasonic become or remain the market leader but it seems they're more welded than wedded and a breakup wouldn't be in Tesla's favor except in the very unlikely event that they develop their very own superior battery tech.
