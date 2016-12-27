Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Businesses Power Japan The Almighty Buck Transportation United States Technology

Panasonic To Invest Over $256 Million In Tesla's US Plant For Solar Cells (reuters.com) 7

Posted by BeauHD from the team-work dept.
According to Reuters, Panasonic will invest more than $256 million (30 billion yen) in a New York production facility of Elon Musk's Tesla Motors to make photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules. Reuters reports: Japan's Panasonic, which has been retreating from low-margin consumer electronics to focus more on automotive components and other businesses targeting corporate clients, will make the investment in Tesla's factory in Buffalo, New York. The U.S. electric car maker is making a long-term purchase commitment from Panasonic as part of the deal, besides providing factory buildings and infrastructure. In a statement on Tuesday, the two companies said they plan to start production of PV modules in the summer of 2017 and increase to one gigawatt of module production by 2019. The plan is part of the solar partnership that the two companies first announced in October, but which did not disclose investment details. Tesla is working exclusively with longtime partner Panasonic to supply batteries for its upcoming Model 3, the company's first mass-market car. Panasonic is also the exclusive supplier of batteries to Tesla's Model S and Model X.

Panasonic To Invest Over $256 Million In Tesla's US Plant For Solar Cells More | Reply

Panasonic To Invest Over $256 Million In Tesla's US Plant For Solar Cells

Comments Filter:

  • I'm really curious about the details of that commitment.
    Something tells me it'll be Tesla getting the pointy end if this relationship sours or if much better tech comes along.
    Tesla helped Panasonic become or remain the market leader but it seems they're more welded than wedded and a breakup wouldn't be in Tesla's favor except in the very unlikely event that they develop their very own superior battery tech.

  • How many jobs? I keep hearing big numbers like this thrown around but never any job figures. It's starting to make me nervous...

Slashdot Top Deals

It is masked but always present. I don't know who built to it. It came before the first kernel.

Close