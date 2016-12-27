Humans Marrying Robots? Experts Say It's Really Coming (fortune.com) 72
If you were rooting for fictitious chatacters Dolores and William to make it work on HBO's Westworld, just wait a few more decades and their relationship may be able to exist in real life. That's right, a few experts say marriage will be legal between humans and robots by 2050. From a report on Fortune: At a conference last week called "Love and Sex with Robots" at Goldsmith University in London, David Levy, author of a book on human-robot love, made the bold prediction. And while some other experts were skeptical, Adrian Cheok, a professor at City University London and director of the Mixed Reality Lab in Singapore, supported Levy's idea. "That might seem outrageous because it's only 35 years away. But 35 years ago people thought homosexual marriage was outrageous," Cheok said. "Until the 1970s, some states didn't allow white and black people to marry each other. Society does progress and change very rapidly."
Why is the definition of a word important? Call it what you like, it's going to be what it is. Life doesn't need to fit to definitions.
Robosexual.
"Life doesn't need to fit to definitions."
But it's our nature. And not only that, change the language and you change perceptions.
Ever read 1984?
Marriage seems to be becoming less relevant. So, I believe that while folks may have relations with robots, the concept of "marriage" may be irrelevant. Others will likely disagree
A robot's brain can be checkpointed and restored today. A human brain can't yet.
No one knows how complex robot brains will be once they gain consciousness, so they may be no easier to backup and restore than a human brain by then. Conversely, by that time we may have the ability to backup and restore a human brain. It's pointless to make such definitive declarations about our technological capabilities 30 years from now. Based on current research into human memories, I find it hard to believe that human memories could not be significantly manipulated a few decades from now. We alre
Being able to download a human mind into a robotic body would definitely have some major societal impacts. Would you still be married to your spouse if their mind was downloaded into a robotic body before they died? Or does "till death do us part" kick in and you're not married anymore? What happens if someone is kidnapped, has their mind downloaded into a robotic body, and then both human and robot escape? Are both the human and robot the same person? Could a person have a hundred copies of himself/herself
granting robots human rights = min wage, ot, and other work place costs.
Hell there should be an 100K robot min wage so that people are not put out of work / there is an big tax base for basic income.
The entire purpose of a marriage is to be a legal agreement between a couple and the rest of their society. It provides legal rights to the couple as a whole, and to each individual member of the couple. Other aspects of marriage such as love, religious meaning, etc are what society adds on as it sees fit, but the core of marriage is its legal meaning.
The question of whether robots and humans will be allowed to marry is not the important one. The important question is whether robots will be allowed to own property and be given unalienable human rights. If that happens, marriage between robot and human is inevitable. But until that happens marriage between man and machine is pointless.
If corporations are allowed to have this right, then it seems plausible that robots may be granted this right as well.
Corporations are only allowed these rights because it is composed of humans who have these rights, so its not really a useful comparison. A cyborg still being allowed human rights would be a more similar situation to what you described.
Marriage, being a legal civil construct, probably won't have much to do with a human/robot interaction, unless the robots are declared an actual person, with commensurate rights and responsibilities.
Well.. as long as church and state is separate and marriage doesn't have any impact on taxes or give other benefits then I don't see why people shouldn't be allowed to marry their toasters.
Make sure you unplug it before you plug it!
How would separation of church and state impact how our tax law treats marriage? Marriage is a civil institution, which some religions add additional spiritual meaning to if they like. In the US there is already a proper separation considering all marriages require a marriage certificate issued by the state. Whether or not the couple wants a religious leader to preside over a ceremony is purely up to the couple and has no impact on the marriage's legality. Considering my brother in law officiated over my we
Yeah. That's why people have been so vehemently against old people marrying, or people who can't have kids marrying, all this time. Because it's about the children.
We all live naturally. It is well within the limits of our human nature to to invent things like hand washing and surgery and gay marriage and robot marriage, and religion to comfort and control the fearful.
Spoken like a true full-on religious fuckup. And it is not even true.
marriage is for creating stability and commitment for raising healthy well adjusted children. any other use of it is an abomination to nature....
And what is more stable for a child than being raised by 2 loving parents? It's sure as hell a lot more stable than kids raised by single parents, divorced parents, or grandparents because the biological parents are completely absent. Are homosexual people incapable of stability and commitment (I've known a lot more promiscuous straight people than I know promiscuous gay people)? As long as one person plays the father role and another plays the mother role, does it matter what bits they have between thei
Marrying some machinery? I predict that people will be allowed to marry their dogs next. Then it will extend to other pets, including pet rocks. Then already dead people.
Marrying some machinery? I predict that people will be allowed to marry their dogs next. Then it will extend to other pets, including pet rocks. Then already dead people.
While I doubt that actual marriage will happen, the way society has trended makes the concept of an intelligent robotic partner interesting. Less legal system problems. So many women have already been trained since birth that men are evil pigs, and men are rapidly following suit in dropping out of the relationship game because it is too dangerous.
Not being able to get a date is not quite the same as "dropping out of the relationship game".
Nor is it #WhiteGenocide, despite what a certain group whose name rhymes with "halt-bright" would have you believe.
Nor is it #WhiteGenocide, despite what a certain group whose name rhymes with "halt-bright" would have you believe.
Well now - that escalated quickly!
It isn't just a Pepe' thing. http://madamenoire.com/94265/7... [madamenoire.com]
https://www.vice.com/en_us/art... [vice.com]
That one is a little funny and sad at the same time. College educated woman demands college educated man, but they are starting to get a little hard to find, and that one good catch just isn't ready to settle down yet (at 45!) But rest easy - its still men's fault.
Also, so many women have been trained from birth to be selfish, shallow, special little princesses that think physical appearance is everything and their mere existence is more than sufficient contribution to a relationship.
No-one in their right mind would want to marry them.
I want to say that there are a couple religions that hold marriage ceremonies between dead people already.
But, okay, that aside....
Who cares? So what if someone marries a robot? What skin off your nose is it? What, is it some bullshit about how it makes your marriage worth less than it was before because someone else got married in a way you disagree with?
>> What skin off your nose is it?
Partly the continuing degradation and replacement of societal values with what are frankly mentally sick ideas, also the furthering towards a horrible new norm where people live without any actual human contact. I'm also concerned that it could (possibly inadvertently) be just another step towards the "divide and conquer" strategy that gives governments totalitarian control over the people.
I'm also concerned that its another sign that western civilization is imploding.
Not until a robot can be legally recognized as a person, having the ability to make legally binding decisions. We'd need AI personhood first.
This is the same silly argument fundamentalists were making about gay marriage -- that it'd lead to people marrying their pets or inanimate objects. Not until those things have legal capacity to enter into a contract.
Thank you for hitting the nail right on the head.
BTW I love your sig too.
Have a good one
Are we that close or is this a great leap from toaster to life partner in one shot?
robots will have no rights and no min wage
"Futurist" = "Big-ego clue-less moron with grand visions"
all day masterbating
When did Gor [wikipedia.org] come into this? Not that it wouldn't, probably...
But there is another fictional reality with relevant ideas [wikipedia.org], too.
This story is utter bullshit. May as well write about marriage between toasters and humans. The only purpose the story serves is to blow up the ego and exposure of the "experts" in question.
a robot would be the best way to go...
Do you REALLY want a world where people are totally controlled by their phones/internet, live alone in small rented boxes and never "interact" with other humans in person?
Seriously, the world you are proudly creating just keeps looking suckier and suckier.
"Krieger-san my cherry blossoms are wilting."
We're most likely not getting sentient AI in just 35 years.
You can marry a rock, if you want (Score:2)
A marriage is a legal commitment between two adults; personhood is a requirement. That's why adult men and women can marry each other, and by gender neutrality of law, that extends to homosexual relations. Dogs, robots, and toasters are not legal adults; they don't have personhood or the ability to enter legally binding commitments, therefore they cannot marry. And I seriously doubt AI will advance fast enough for robots to be reasonably granted personhood by 2030.
God dangit you damn liberals it's Adam and Eve or Steve not Adam and SEXBOT4000!!!!!!!!