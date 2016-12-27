Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Robotics Science

Humans Marrying Robots? Experts Say It's Really Coming (fortune.com) 72

Posted by msmash from the soon dept.
If you were rooting for fictitious chatacters Dolores and William to make it work on HBO's Westworld, just wait a few more decades and their relationship may be able to exist in real life. That's right, a few experts say marriage will be legal between humans and robots by 2050. From a report on Fortune: At a conference last week called "Love and Sex with Robots" at Goldsmith University in London, David Levy, author of a book on human-robot love, made the bold prediction. And while some other experts were skeptical, Adrian Cheok, a professor at City University London and director of the Mixed Reality Lab in Singapore, supported Levy's idea. "That might seem outrageous because it's only 35 years away. But 35 years ago people thought homosexual marriage was outrageous," Cheok said. "Until the 1970s, some states didn't allow white and black people to marry each other. Society does progress and change very rapidly."

  • Marriage seems to be becoming less relevant. So, I believe that while folks may have relations with robots, the concept of "marriage" may be irrelevant. Others will likely disagree

    • Marriage is by definition a legal construct (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ranton ( 36917 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @09:57AM (#53559625)

      The entire purpose of a marriage is to be a legal agreement between a couple and the rest of their society. It provides legal rights to the couple as a whole, and to each individual member of the couple. Other aspects of marriage such as love, religious meaning, etc are what society adds on as it sees fit, but the core of marriage is its legal meaning.

      The question of whether robots and humans will be allowed to marry is not the important one. The important question is whether robots will be allowed to own property and be given unalienable human rights. If that happens, marriage between robot and human is inevitable. But until that happens marriage between man and machine is pointless.

    • Marriage seems to be becoming less relevant. So, I believe that while folks may have relations with robots, the concept of "marriage" may be irrelevant. Others will likely disagree

      Marriage, being a legal civil construct, probably won't have much to do with a human/robot interaction, unless the robots are declared an actual person, with commensurate rights and responsibilities.

  • Whatever next? (Score:3)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @09:46AM (#53559561)

    Marrying some machinery? I predict that people will be allowed to marry their dogs next. Then it will extend to other pets, including pet rocks. Then already dead people.

    • Marrying some machinery? I predict that people will be allowed to marry their dogs next. Then it will extend to other pets, including pet rocks. Then already dead people.

      While I doubt that actual marriage will happen, the way society has trended makes the concept of an intelligent robotic partner interesting. Less legal system problems. So many women have already been trained since birth that men are evil pigs, and men are rapidly following suit in dropping out of the relationship game because it is too dangerous.

      • men are rapidly following suit in dropping out of the relationship game because it is too dangerous.

        Not being able to get a date is not quite the same as "dropping out of the relationship game".

        Nor is it #WhiteGenocide, despite what a certain group whose name rhymes with "halt-bright" would have you believe.

        • Nor is it #WhiteGenocide, despite what a certain group whose name rhymes with "halt-bright" would have you believe.

          Well now - that escalated quickly!

          It isn't just a Pepe' thing. http://madamenoire.com/94265/7... [madamenoire.com]

          https://www.vice.com/en_us/art... [vice.com]

          That one is a little funny and sad at the same time. College educated woman demands college educated man, but they are starting to get a little hard to find, and that one good catch just isn't ready to settle down yet (at 45!) But rest easy - its still men's fault.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JustNiz ( 692889 )

        Also, so many women have been trained from birth to be selfish, shallow, special little princesses that think physical appearance is everything and their mere existence is more than sufficient contribution to a relationship.
        No-one in their right mind would want to marry them.

    • I want to say that there are a couple religions that hold marriage ceremonies between dead people already.

      But, okay, that aside....

      Who cares? So what if someone marries a robot? What skin off your nose is it? What, is it some bullshit about how it makes your marriage worth less than it was before because someone else got married in a way you disagree with?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JustNiz ( 692889 )

        >> What skin off your nose is it?

        Partly the continuing degradation and replacement of societal values with what are frankly mentally sick ideas, also the furthering towards a horrible new norm where people live without any actual human contact. I'm also concerned that it could (possibly inadvertently) be just another step towards the "divide and conquer" strategy that gives governments totalitarian control over the people.
        I'm also concerned that its another sign that western civilization is imploding.

  • Strong AI First (Score:3, Insightful)

    by chill ( 34294 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @09:47AM (#53559565) Journal

    Not until a robot can be legally recognized as a person, having the ability to make legally binding decisions. We'd need AI personhood first.

    This is the same silly argument fundamentalists were making about gay marriage -- that it'd lead to people marrying their pets or inanimate objects. Not until those things have legal capacity to enter into a contract.

    • Man I never have mod points when I need them.
      Thank you for hitting the nail right on the head.

      BTW I love your sig too.

      Have a good one

  • Are we that close or is this a great leap from toaster to life partner in one shot?

  • First taxes, then suffrage, then marriage. I imagine AI "rights" will come in that order, if ever.

  • 12 comments and no Futurama! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Tim the Gecko ( 745081 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @09:57AM (#53559627)
    How can this not be here already?! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • robots will have no rights and no min wage

  • What makes someone an "expert" at human/robot relationships? Just because someone has a cushy research job in a lab playing around with VR helmets doesn't make them an expert at anything, except wasting money.

  • This story is utter bullshit. May as well write about marriage between toasters and humans. The only purpose the story serves is to blow up the ego and exposure of the "experts" in question.

  • a robot would be the best way to go...

  • Do you REALLY want a world where people are totally controlled by their phones/internet, live alone in small rented boxes and never "interact" with other humans in person?

    Seriously, the world you are proudly creating just keeps looking suckier and suckier.

  • Obligatory Archer reference... (Score:3)

    by grumling ( 94709 ) on Tuesday December 27, 2016 @10:09AM (#53559703) Homepage

    "Krieger-san my cherry blossoms are wilting."

  • The idea of a human marrying a robot isn't outrageous. It's just plain stupid. Until we get to the point where the robot you're marrying can actually interact with you to the extent of another human being (which probably requires sentience), you'd just be marrying a very elaborate toaster. You can do that right now if you wish, but you're going to be branded as crazy and for good reason.

    We're most likely not getting sentient AI in just 35 years.
  • However, robots will have to improve a heck of a lot if they are to become marriageable. What is more likely is that people (mostly men) will have more and more sophisticated sex dolls.
  • Cherry 2000 all the way. Actuators with benefits.

  • A marriage is a legal commitment between two adults; personhood is a requirement. That's why adult men and women can marry each other, and by gender neutrality of law, that extends to homosexual relations. Dogs, robots, and toasters are not legal adults; they don't have personhood or the ability to enter legally binding commitments, therefore they cannot marry. And I seriously doubt AI will advance fast enough for robots to be reasonably granted personhood by 2030.

  • God dangit you damn liberals it's Adam and Eve or Steve not Adam and SEXBOT4000!!!!!!!!

