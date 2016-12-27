Unannounced ASUS C302CA-DHM4 Chromebook Hits Newegg, and It Looks Great (betanews.com) 14
An anonymous reader shares a BetaNews article: If you have been looking for a new Chromebook with some modern specifications and features, I have some good news. An all-new convertible touchscreen ASUS Chromebook has hit Newegg. Apparently, the company has not yet announced the laptop, making it quite the surprise. Called "C302CA-DHM4," it has solid specifications, looks great, and best of all, it is reasonably priced. Also cool is the fact that the Chromebook has a backlit keyboard -- very useful for those that work in the dark. It even features dual USB-C ports (also used for charging), but neither are USB 3.1 Gen 2 -- both are Gen 1, which is essentially the slower USB 3.0. If 64GB of onboard storage isn't enough, you can expand using the microSD card port. Luckily, this ASUS Chromebook comes with 4GB of RAM, which I consider the bare minimum nowadays. While some folks may pooh-pooh the Intel Core m3 processor as underpowered, I disagree -- it is a very capable chip. For Chrome OS in particular, I expect it to be quite nimble.
What the fuck are you even babbling about? Chromebooks aren't given away. Unless you browse using TAILS on a read only USB stick you're being tracked somewhere by some ad agency. Get a Chromebook for your parents and you'll never get another tech support phone call.
For those who can't touch type I guess. Is this a feature now? I'll take "Things that suck battery power for 100 Alex".
No one ever has been looking for a Chromebook.
It's still a mystery how and why they are sold.
They are great for schools. The OS is nearly impossible to compromise and they come with a full keyboard unlike an iPad. Plus you can buy two or three for whatever Apple charges.
Actually, I've been in the market for a Chromebook for my 13 year old son. He uses Google Docs for schoolwork and the new capability of some Chromebooks to run Android apps means that he could do his "Android gaming" on the same laptop. Best of all, it won't break our tight budget. My current front-runner is the Acer Chromebook R11. (The R13 looks much nicer, but is a lot more money.)
Why is this shit on slashdot? No news about climate change today?
