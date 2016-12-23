NVIDIA Quadro P6000 and P5000 Pascal Pro Graphics Powerhouses Put To the Test (hothardware.com) 21
Reader MojoKid writes: NVIDIA's Pascal architecture has been wildly successful in the consumer space. The various GPUs that power the GeForce GTX 10 series are all highly competitive at their respective price points, and the higher-end variants are currently unmatched by any single competing GPU. NVIDIA has since retooled Pascal for the professional workstation market as well, with products that make even the GeForce GTX 1080 and TITAN X look quaint in comparison. NVIDIA's beastly Quadro P6000 and Quadro P5000 are Pascal powered behemoths, packing up to 24GB of GDDR5X memory and GPUs that are more capable than their consumer-targeted counterparts. Though it is built around the same GP102 GPU, the Quadro P6000 is particularly interesting, because it is outfitted with a fully-functional Pascal GPU with all of its SMs enabled, which results in 3,840 active cores, versus 3,584 on the TITAN X. The P5000 has the same GP104 GPU as the GTX 1080, but packs in twice the amount of memory -- 8GB vs 16GB. In the benchmarks, with cryptographic workloads and pro-workstation targeted graphics tests, the Quadro P6000 and Quadro P5000 are dominant across the board. The P6000 significantly outpaced the previous-generation Maxwell-based Quadro M6000 throughout testing, and the P5000 managed to outpace the M6000 on a few occasions as well. Of particular note is that the Quadro P6000 and P5000, while offering better performance than NVIDIA's previous-gen, high-end professional graphics cards, do it in much lower power envelopes, and they're quieter too. In a couple of quick gaming benchmarks, the P6000 may give us a hint at what NVIDIA has in store for the rumored GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, with all CUDA cores enabled in its GP102 GPU and performance over 10% faster than a Titan X.
The 1060 and 1050 are the budget cards. The lowest 1050's with 2 GB are a mere $115. You want more speed and RAM? Pay more.
Yes, and I personally don't want to live in a world where I can't help my children secure an unfair competitive advantage by investing in their education.
Great cards otherwise, but have they fixed the horizontal tearing issues yet of the 900 series when they're used in Linux?
I've tried every fix I can find online and still can't stop that. My earlier 700 series card never had these issues.
Tearing in Linux GUI is mostly due to the antiquated X11. Switching to Wayland pretty much resolves this issue. Unfortunately the nVidia proprietary driver does not support Wayland. The open source Nouveau drivers do, but those drivers can be a noticeable step down depending on your system and what you're trying to do (gaming is a no go). Fedora 25 comes with Wayland as default if you would like to take it for a spin
Add { ForceCompositionPipeline = On } to your metamodes option in your xorg.conf
That absolutely kills performance though..
Quadro is just bad for Nvidia Customers (Score:2)
Take a gaming chip, hook it to ECC memory, make the drivers draw 2D lines, and double or tipple the price...oh and make sure the cooling solution is pathetic so the card throttle after a minute. Just slap that "Workstation" sticker on the box.