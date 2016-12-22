Tesla Updates Autopilot To Make It Follow the Speed Limit On Roads (electrek.co) 58
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Electrek: Before a recent update that is being gradually pushed to Tesla owners, the automaker allowed its Autopilot to be set at a higher speed than the speed limit on all roads where the driver assist system could be enabled, but now Tesla is pushing a new update to make Autopilot follow the rules of the road more closely. Owners of Tesla vehicles equipped with Autopilot have, up until now, been able to set the speed of the Autopilot's 'Traffic-Aware Cruise Control' feature to up to 5 mph over the speed limit on roads and non-divided highways. Now they are restricted to following the speed limit exactly, without the 5 mph leeway. On highways, the speed limit doesn't have a direct effect on the Autopilot's speed. The speed is still limited by the Autopilot's overall 90 mph speed limit. Every time Tesla introduces new restrictions to its Autopilot system, it gets a mixed response from owners. While the new restrictions are often coming from the aspiration of making the system safer, some owners always see them as taking away capabilities that they already had and had paid for. With the introduction of the software update v8.0 in September, Tesla introduced a more aggressive "Autopilot nag," which prompts more 'Hold Steering Wheel' alerts.
Remember, they've already used this feature to remotely disable a Tesla of an owner that posted a negative tweet about Elon Musk.
I don't remember that. I remember Elon Musk canceling a blogger's order [theguardian.com]. Was there a separate incident in which an owner's car was disabled?
only applies to autopilot.
Assuming that soon this will be the norm, then all cars will be going the same speed, until then if there is enough traffic that is at a dissimilar speed, just drive instead of autopilot and you're golden.
It not going to "soon be the norm"! Good lLord. get out of the basement and speak to real people - none of whom want this crap/
Especially the cities that rely on traffic tickets to pay for the city budget. Auto-driving cars that never violate traffic laws will be doom for many small towns.
only applies to autopilot. Assuming that soon this will be the norm,
That seems to be a rather brash assumption. Unless your definition of 'soon' is the next 100 years or so...
I personally think this is a great idea. But I think many of the non-Tesla drivers on the road are going to HATE it when they are forced to drive sensibly until they can find a place to pass. Especially if other automakers take it up.
If everyone else on the road is going 5-10 over the speed limit
What heavenly part of the world are you driving in?
My local observation is that there are always a significant minority drivers who insiste on driving 5-10 MPH below the speed limit, and get road-ragey at anybody passing them.
So what you're saying is that a lot of people aren't following the rules and breaking the law, but the one vehicle actually being operated under the conditions of the permit is the hazard?
Also I'm sorry but that's just plain wrong. If you're unable to travel the speed limit and insist on needing to overtake you can do it safely and patiently. The only time it's unsafe is if you're an impatient douchebag. In the mean time over on the other side of the pond we have no problem sharing our roads doing 200+ km/h
That reminds me of the time I drove through Germany and someone insisted on driving 90 km/h on the 2nd lane of a 5-lane freeway. I overtook with 140 and got into an argument with a driver behind me, who was on the leftmost lane doing 200, but invisible to me because of hills. There was no restriction in that area, so 90 was extremely dangerous given that most people were driving at 140 and didn't expect that speed to appear in lane 2.
We already have the shitty example of trucks overtaking on a 2-lane road w
If everyone is going over the speed limit, everyone is a road hazard and everyone should be fuckin arrested.
How do you figure? The strict limits are enforced on roads that are not highways. In other words, city streets, residential roads, and other non-highway situations. In those cases speed limits are already 25-35 mph in many cases, and 10 mph over is most likely a ticket-able offense and 5 mph over isn't likely to find it a hazard.
Can you stop your Tesla from applying updates or does it follow the Windows 10 model?
Each update must be acknowledged and scheduled for installation by the user, although theoretically there might be a backdoor way for them to remotely install updates without user consent. If you ever go a Tesla Service Center you'll need to remember to tell them not to install software updates for you (since they will commonly do that as a courtesy).
However, there will also be a point where features in the older software versions may no longer be supported and capabilities may degrade, particularly if Tesl
IMHO it just seems like yet another reason to not buy a Tesla.
I imagine this is just Tesla deciding it didn't want the legal liability, should a speeding Model S hit a bicyclist while going over the speed limit.
Do Tesla owners have a way to prevent updates from being applied?
Pretty sure it isn't enforced the moment the driver actually, you know, DRIVES.
Do Tesla owners have a way to prevent updates from being applied?
I hope so. I also hope we can then demerit drivers who don't apply the update for the specific purpose of breaking the law.
Not all jurisdictions consider slightly being over the speed limit to be a violation.
Here in so-cal, if you're not doing 10+ over the speed limit (80 in 60-65 usually)
A comedian, eh? And a funny one, at that. Southern Californians driving over the speed limit! That is a good one.
I think that's a sensible attitude to have in regards to where their time should be spent.
The next update will make the car drive in the left hand lane with the turn signal on.
I think people should expect that self driving vehicles will obey speed limits. The liability cannot be assumed by the manufactures to do it any other way. This to me is and will be the Achilles heal of self driving vehicles.The vehicle will determine the speed not the human.
Most sensible people expect that self-driving cars will go significantly above the speed limit, because the reasons for limiting them to the speed limit (inability to look everywhere at once and see people pulling out of driveways, see kids about to run across the street unexpectedly, etc.) don't apply when you have a dozen cameras being monitored continuously by an AI, nor do most common human failings like inattentiveness, inability to properly assess speed of traction loss on curves, poor judgment of ro
Re: (Score:3)
Watched the video and it's pretty blatant. But do we know if it was in self drive mode? Anything anywhere else on this?
I never said that they would be incapable of making mistakes. Initially, they have to be at least as good as humans, or we shouldn't let them on the road, but they need not be better (though many of these systems already are, statistically).
But in the long run, as
Autonomous vehicles need to avoid doing anything that would cause problems for non-autonomous vehicles and pedestrians (e.g. going the wrong way on one-way streets, ignoring lane markers, going twice the speed limit, etc.), but strict adherence to speed limits is completely pointless and unnecessary even in the short term. For that matter, most of the time, it is pointless even for human drivers, much less for reverse-panopticon AI cars.
We tolerate speed limits because of the safety benefits, but there's
Anyone who would expect a self-driving car to obey a speed limit intended for humans with human reaction time (particularly on open highways) is arguably insane, or at best, a complete luddite.
I'm guessing a "complete luddite" would be more interested in finding a way to destroy a self-driving car than having expectations as to how it should obey the posted speed limit. Especially if said luddite is a cab, truck, or Uber driver. As far as insane people, they're probably more interested in talking to spiders than worrying about the speed limit of self driving cars. Though the more intelligent ones probably would prefer it stays below the speed of light.
Maybe a dumb question (I have no idea) but is there any data on how many and type of traffic tickets have been issued to Tesla owners running on autopilot? Curious.
I can imagine they are few. The Autopilot works best on motorways and if the autopilot can be set to a max 5mph over the speed limit a cop or speed camera won't give it a second glance. It's also better at not tailgating and does a pretty damn good job of not driving dangerously from my admittedly limited experience.
My grandfather always told me that the safest drive speed is the one that follow the traffic.
I got this example in my city (and I'm sure most of you can relate) of some big, perfect straight highway with 5 lanes where the maximum speed is crazily set at 70 km/h (45 mph). And, as you can guess, everyone, even the slow lane, goes over 100.
In my opinion, this is where corporate responsibility have entered too far in personal responsibility, kinda like I don't want my GPS to start an alarm and stop working if I
Any vehicle in Florida doing the speed limit -- even in the "slow lane" -- the far-right lane -- will become roadkill.
Tesla, the best thing you could do is adaptive cruise. Just go with the flow, man...
The solution is to actually ENFORCE the rules, not discard them.
Where in the itemized bill of sale did any of these owners have it listed "Ability for autopilot to exceed speed limits"? I'm doubting that was listed anywhere on the sale contract. So, no, they did not buy that specific features. They bought an autopilot system as a whole.
Nope just not an idiot. Tesla specifically lists what their system provides as a feature set and it has never once listed "ability to exceed speed limit" as a feature.
https://www.tesla.com/autopilo... [tesla.com]
If everyone thinks the speed limits are too slow, and cars should drive faster, then increase the speed limit.
What happens if this is interfered with?
I'm struggling to see how any customer could consider this a good thing.
I-294 posted limits are to low needs to be at least 70 all the way.
