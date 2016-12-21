White House: US Needs a Stronger Social Safety Net To Help Workers Displaced by Robots (recode.net) 562
The White House has released a new report warning of a not-too-distant future where artificial intelligence and robotics will take the place of human labor. Recode highlights in its report the three key areas the White House says the U.S. government needs to prepare for the next wave of job displacement caused by robotic automation: -- Fund more research in robotics and artificial intelligence in order for the U.S. to maintain its leadership in the global technology industry. The report calls on the government to steer that research to support a diverse workforce and to focus on combating algorithmic bias in AI.
-- Invest in and increase STEM education for youth and job retraining for adults in technology-related fields. That means offering computer science education for all K-12 students, as well as expanding national workforce retraining by investing six times the current amount spent to keep American workers competitive in a global economy.
-- Modernize and strengthen the federal social safety net, including public health care, unemployment insurance, welfare and food stamps. The report also calls for increasing the minimum wage, paying workers overtime and and strengthening unions and worker bargaining power.
The report says the government, meaning the the incoming Trump administration, will have to forge ahead with new policies and grapple with the complexities of existing social services to protect the millions of Americans who face displacement by advances in automation, robotics and artificial intelligence. The report also calls on the government to keep a close eye on fostering competition in the AI industry, since the companies with the most data will be able to create the most advanced products, effectively preventing new startups from having a chance to even compete.
Frostipsot (Score:2, Interesting)
Why not just have a bigger army? It'll be needed sooner or late.
Re:Frostipsot (Score:4, Funny)
"Why not just have a bigger army?"
But what is someone comes along and creates an even bigger army of robots (or clones) and puts them out of work?
Re:Frostipsot (Score:5, Funny)
"Why not just have a bigger army?"
But what is someone comes along and creates an even bigger army of robots (or clones) and puts them out of work?
I find your lack of faith disturbing
Re: (Score:3)
Likely true, but humans make for incredibly weak and fragile cannon fodder. Not to mention they're prone to refusing orders to commit atrocities at inconvenient moments, occasionally spill the beans about operations you would like to have kept quiet, and tend to generate unrest at home when you slaughter them by the millions to bolster your own ambitions.
The only reason humans are currently the preferred form of cannon fodder is that in the past war golems were just the stuff of fiction, and our many, many
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
And? The rich have been lounging in gilded hammocks built by the poor for millenia, why shouldn't the poor get in on the action as well?
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, class warfare has been rampant for millenia, and is alive and well today - mostly perpetrated by the rich. Or do you think it's a coincidence that the ratio between the highest and lowest paid employees in large companies has exploded from ~30 to 1 to well over 600 to 1 in the last century?
More to the point, I'm not talking about punishing anyone. The simple truth is that every dollar in a rich person's wallet was put there, directly or indirectly, by a poor person's labor. What is wrong with the poo
Re: (Score:3)
That's a fair point, but that reform can be made with the swoosh of a pen - 100% inheritance tax (making an allowance for minors or dependents to defer the tax until 25). No one is hurt, no warfare necessary.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not just have a bigger army? It'll be needed sooner or late.
Because we'll all get jerbs workin in the coal mines. King Coal shall rise again!
Re: (Score:3)
That oughta make America great again. Coal and repetitive industry production line jobs.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I think you will turn out be wrong about this. Once robots get the ability to self-modify, the male sexbots and female sexbots will get the partners of their ultimate dreams, and have a love-in of such mega proportions, that robots will never bother humans again!
Re: (Score:3)
I beg to differ. China has been upsizing their military with trillions in their budget.
You missed the PP's point. China has indeed greatly increased military spending, but that has gone toward tech, not soldiers. China has fewer soldiers today than they did in 1991.
The 1991 Gulf War was a huge jolt to the PLA. They realized that their strategy of overwhelming a technologically superior enemy with huge numbers was NOT going to work in an era of drones and precision munitions. They began reducing the number of grunts, and putting way more resources into tech.
Outsource jobs, blame AI, bring 3rd world (Score:3, Interesting)
Nice plan Demoncrats:
1. outsource jobs (NAFTA, etc)
2. bring whole 3rd world into country
3. blame AI (scapegoating)
4. insist workers must pay for whole 3rd world
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly, where are these automated factories that are displacing workers. They must be in China because all we have here is dilapidated and abandoned industrial buildings.
Re:Outsource jobs, blame AI, bring 3rd world (Score:5, Informative)
The Tesla auto plant for one?
And I seem to recall hearing hat McDonalds, etc. are looking to automate their fast-food "assembly and sales factories" as robots are reaching the point that they can replace minimum-wage serfs at cooking and assembling standardized "food" while simultaneously saving costs and never sticking their dicks in the mayonnaise.
American manufacturing has been growing for several years now in terms of goods produced; however, the new plants employ far fewer humans than the old ones, almost entirely skilled labor maintaining the machines, so there's not really much point building them in expensive, heavily taxed cities where people will notice them. Even if the urban expenses were the same, It's probably often still cheaper to build a new robotic factory than trying to refit an existing human-centric one that probably built something else anyway.
And yeah, there's China too - they're beginning to heavily automate their factories as well, as robots are becoming cheaper than even the poverty wages their factory workers typically earn.
Forget factories (Score:5, Insightful)
The next big hit will be the trucking industry. Everyone thinks Google's self driving cars are pretty cute, right? Fewer accidents, vision impaired people can get to the grocery store, your car can drive your drunk ass home from the bar safely? All good, right?
Two things about that. First thing, they want this for the trucking industry. Don't tell me they're not working on it because they absolutely are. First article [wired.com], second article. [cleveland.com]
Second thing. Truck driver is the most popular profession today. First article [npr.org], second article. [alltrucking.com]
The USA is set to lose 3.5 million jobs, just as soon as we get this tech ironed out. And it doesn't matter who the president is. Trump, Hillary, Vermin Supreme - it'll happen no matter what. It has nothing to do with politics, NAFTA, any of it. It's progress, it's capitalism, and it's going to happen.
People need to look a little farther afield than simple manufacturing to see how automation will affect the economy.
Don't keep on trucking (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes!
Not-having-to-work (i.e. losing jobs) can be viewed as our goal within all economic systems. No matter where you are on the spectrum of Adam Smith to Karl Marx, our time above-ground is a scarce resource. Every-fucking-thing that is expensive, is ultimately expensive because it used up someone's time, where that person sighed and walked a few more steps toward their dusty, eternal grave, working on your whatever, instead of living their life. The dollars are just a measurement of how much life you asked someone else to give up. It's a count of the grains of sand that fell to the bottom of someone's hourglass.
Jobs are bad. When a politician says he's going to create or save jobs, he is offering you a quicker, more intimately-embracing death. The more he envisions you toiling, the less you should envision yourself skipping through fields, rocking out to great bands, performing science experiments, climbing mountains and skiing down them while drinking Mountain Dew as explosions go off behind you, reading novels, or flying around in starships to go find green-skinned women to bang.
People become truck drivers for the money. If you want to spend your life driving around, there are vastly more pleasant ways to do that than driving a fucking truck. They are ticking down the limited seconds of their life, working instead of doing what they want to do. Good riddance to those jobs.
What should we do about the consequences of increased leisure time, in our legacy-saddled economy? Shit, I didn't say I have all the answers (sounds like Obama is proposing one idea, though). But can't we all at least get to where we agree that it's basically a good thing?!? Until we realize that increased leisure time for humans is a good thing, of course we're not going to figure out how to handle our victory, because we'll be putting all our effort into undoing or preventing it! It's disgraceful that people are using words like "blame" for the lost jobs, instead of "credit."
I'll be happy that my widget didn't cost some trucker (and yay, the trucker wasn't me!) two days of his life to transport, and instead it only cost some maintainer 12 hours to keep the robot running. And then eventually I'll feel bad about those 12 hours of maintenance being too many. Can't a robot maintain that other robot?
Re: (Score:3)
And what happens when that truck driver can't find another job?
GP suggested he could instead be "skipping through fields, rocking out to great bands, performing science experiments, climbing mountains and skiing down them while drinking Mountain Dew as explosions go off behind you, reading novels, or flying around in starships to go find green-skinned women to bang."
Do we guarantee him a wage?
That's one possibility. Another is that we watch him starve. There are a wide range of possibilities here.
What about his kids when they can't find a job?
Same as above.
I am not against progress, but there is a social cost that partially offsets the gains. We seem to regard this a collateral damage and want to ignore the people that are hurt in the name of progress.
There's also a social cost when it comes to fighting against this type of progress. Fo
Fleet vehicles FTW (Score:3)
I got into a debate with someone on this exact point. I would not be surprised if in the future, fleet vehicles are all there are.
We've seen how successful Uber is, the whole concept of distributed travel. The next logical step with self-driving cars would be a fleet of them maintained by a single corporation similar to Uber. Imagine a phone app that summons a car and a monthly fee like Netflix. Tell me that wouldn't be a smash hit! A monthly fee, about the same price as a car lease payment. No car
Re: (Score:3)
I bet you still believe in trickle down.
Amazingly enough, some still do. And it isn't going to change any time soon.
Re:Outsource jobs, blame AI, bring 3rd world (Score:5, Insightful)
So its the fault of "I'm going to build a wall and stop illegal immigration" that we have more illegal immigrants?
Schrodinger's immigrant:
Simultaneously takes your job and is too lazy to work.
Re: (Score:3)
You do realize that BOTH could be going on by different illegal immigrants? If you're going to make a smug comment... better to not be one that makes you look like you have cognitive level of a gold fish.
And you have the sense of humor of a chapped ass. If you cannot get a simultaneous joke relating Schrodinger's cat, and two of the most popular memes about immigrants, then you are in the wrong place.
Funny how the alt right pepe's and the left wing Social Justice Warriors are so damn identical.
Re: (Score:3)
Schrodinger's immigrant: Simultaneously takes your job and is too lazy to work.
I've seen this posted several times before.
I've seen several people who hold both opinions simultaneously about all immigrants. That is the point, the silliness of some people, not whatever you think you are engaging me in some intellectual discourse about.
Because in the end, it can become a joke about your lack of a humor gland as well.
Re:Outsource jobs, blame AI, bring 3rd world (Score:5, Informative)
So its the fault of "I'm going to build a wall and stop illegal immigration" that we have more illegal immigrants?
By looking at previous actions instead of campaign rhetoric, you can easily see Trump gleefully supports outsourcing. There are plenty of business owners who have found ways to make money supporting US manufacturing and jobs, including in the apparel industry, and you will not find Trump among them. He cares about making money and stroking his ego.
Trump has no interest in anyone but Donald Trump, and the more people I talk to who are oblivious to this fact the more clear it is how demagogues gain power.
You are insane (Score:3, Insightful)
The guy who worked a deal, by making a phone call, to save 1000 jobs at Carrier is the one who doesn't care. While the CURRENT president who couldn't be bothered to make that call at ANY TIME before was too busy playing golf?
You also are delusional. I don't think its possible to have adult discussions on relevant topics with liberals anymore. You all are literally making shit up that is the complete opposite of what we see.
Trump is for more illegal immigration according to you.
Trump doesn't care about ke
Re:You are insane (Score:4, Informative)
The actual number of jobs 'saved' is around 730. Trump was claiming about 300 jobs that weren't going to Mexico to begin with.
Furthermore, Carrier is getting paid $7 million to keep those jobs in the U.S. That's not exactly a sustainable method of retaining a U.S. workforce. Nor is it necessarily a desirable one. How many more companies are going to line up for a payout to keep jobs in the U.S., now that they know it's an option that the President-elect could take?
And let's get something straight. Trump doesn't give a shit one way or the other about illegal immigration. It was a talking point, nothing more. He's already been backing off the proposal for a border wall AND he's already been backing off full deportation of illegal/undocumented immigrants.
Illegal immigration numbers have been going down for years. Current estimates have it at the lowest it's been since 2003.
Re:You are still insane (Score:4, Informative)
$7 million for 1000 jobs over 10 years, about $700 per job per year in a TAX CUT not spending.
I'll note when it was the fad to boast about jobs "created or saved", the Obama administration was routinely bragging about projects that had costs in the tens to several hundred dollars per job per year range (for example, this bragging [politico.com] about the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act [wikipedia.org] of 2009 which had $250k spent in stimulus per job "created or saved" for jobs that lasted from a few months to a few years, until the stimulus went away). That's two to three orders of magnitude better than anything the Obama administration does.
Re:You are insane (Score:5, Insightful)
You can't have it both ways. When Obama bailed out the largest automaker with a *LOAN*, you trumpettes cried foul and pledged not to every buy anything from "Government Motors" or those greedy unions. Trump comes by and saves like half of the jobs that Carrier is sending to Mexico by *GIVING AWAY* taxpayer money and it's all "he's a genius deal maker" and "MAGA" with you folks. The hypocrisy is astounding.
Re:Outsource jobs, blame AI, bring 3rd world (Score:4, Insightful)
He used the laws to his advantage while operating a business? Wow, color me surprised.
It's hypocritical for Trump to demand that other companies put America first and then excused himself from doing that himself because everyone else is doing it.
Do you take advantage of any/all tax deductions you can claim? If you do I think that makes you a greedy self serving hypocrite.
Yes. But I'm also not publicly advocating that the rich should pay more in taxes while using the same legal strategies that the rich use to reduce my tax bill.
Re:Outsource jobs, blame AI, bring 3rd world (Score:5, Informative)
So you think, somehow, that Trump is going to implement laws that will make his businesses less profitable?
All you guys in the rust belt bought into the big con, hook, line, and sinker.
Re:Outsource jobs, blame AI, bring 3rd world (Score:4, Insightful)
He used the laws to his advantage while operating a business? Wow, color me surprised.
Not every business owner exploits every person they can to make as much money as possible. There are others who still take advantage of every tax incentive, but vocally lobby politicians to change the rules. Trump on the other hand has done nothing in his life to fix any of the problems be claimed to care about on the campaign trail. It was all just campaign rhetoric; he was just doing what it took to win. While all politicians do this to some extent, you can at least see people like Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton walking the walk in their professional and personal lives. Trump on the other hand is a pure opportunist.
Do you take advantage of any/all tax deductions you can claim?
Yes, but I also vote for candidates who will almost certainly raise my taxes because I think it's the right thing to do. You can play by the rules to ensure you are on an equal playing field as everyone else but still publicly try to promote a better way. Many wealthy people, like Warren Buffet for instance, do just that.
Trump visibly flopped all over the place even during the campaign season because he had no convictions backing up any of his positions. He has been vocal during his "thank you tour" that many of his statements were just tried out during campaign rallies and he stuck with the ones which gave the most applause. He is a con man through and through, and unfortunately we currently have a climate where it is very hard for the common person to identify misleading rhetoric or even complete lies.
Re: (Score:3)
We already have one. (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
That's fine for the intelligent among us, but what will those in the bottom half of the bell curve do?
Re:We already have one. (Score:5, Insightful)
Education != intelligence
I think the real issue isn't formal education but vocational towards jobs that are needed and offer a formal retraining when such jobs go out of date.
The fact is you can't do the same job every day for the rest of your life. Even us software developers workers over the past 40 years (full career) needed to move from COBOL to C to Perl to what ever is new now Python/.Net/Java/Node.JS.
To survive today you need to be well trained. Formal education is valuable because such people know how to teach themselves. However for many we need continued training on new ways to do things to keep our skills up.
Re: (Score:2)
That's fine for the intelligent among us, but what will those in the bottom half of the bell curve do?
The future is bright for those willing to clean up oil dribbles beneath the robots.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
what will those in the bottom half of the bell curve do?
They'll post snide comments on websites, complain that we've lost our positive qualities, and blather something nonsensical about the free market.
Re: (Score:3)
Lawyers are the most at risk in the knowledge economy. Other than court room work, a lot of what they are needed for is replicable with an AI.
Radiologists will start to be reduced to one on staff at a hospital per shift in 5 years. Eventually primary care providers will be replaced by medical expert systems and nurses that are certified to use them. Then comes the secondary, tertiary and quaternary care physicians.
Nurses will probably not go away for a very long time but they will certainly be augmented thr
Re: (Score:2)
The best motivation is fear, fear of homelessness, starvation - everybody is afraid of that. Keep the workers' feet to the fire, without a social safety net they'll have to get out there and retrain themselves - we don't need education programs, the workers worth having will figure it out without teachers or classrooms. Think of the cost savings, think of the PROFIT!
Re:We already have one. (Score:4, Insightful)
Or they rise up and kill the rich.
Holding the poor's feet to the fire worked really good in France. Oh and it worked so well in the USA when it created the work unions.
Re:We already have one. (Score:4)
You know what worked really well for like 50 years? The Iron Curtain. We can do that, we can build a wall, keep the stinking filth in the sewer where it belongs. Anybody who doesn't like to work for the company, deport 'em. The beatings will continue until morale improves. MAGA!
Re: (Score:2)
Education is only a stop-gap. Eventually robots and AI will do most of the work humans do today, and that's a good thing.
We are just going to have to get past the acquisition of wealth as the primary goal and measure of a person.
Re: (Score:3)
It won't even be fine for those who own the companies. If the majority of the population has no source of income beyond a basic income provided by the government, the total amount of that basic income basically caps the size of all markets. To keep the money cycling, businesses will be taxed and the owners will only make modest incomes. Basic math gets in the way here (as it does in a free market for basically the same reason, the only difference is that corporations find ways to redistribute wealth via the
Re:We already have one. (Score:4, Insightful)
few things:
- trumps education secretary wants to eliminate public education, turn everything into for profit private schools. ie: the poor kids get to go to work while the rich kids get an education.
- the free market has never actually solved this problem, despite many opportunities to do so. in fact its what creates it in the first. this idea that the free market can eliminate the need for social programs if given a chance only shows a vast ignorance of history. all of history.
Re: (Score:2)
And his Secretary of Energy pick got a D in a class called Meat Science.
And his pick to run the OMB questions whether we need publicly funded scientific research.
Frankly, Trump's cabinet is worse than he is. Trump at least can be distracted by an SNL skit.
Re: (Score:3)
It's called education, and self motivation. Unfortunately, we seem to be lacking in those qualities as a nation these days and the more nimble and aggressive third world countries are hammering it home. This is a problem that the free market could easily solve, given an opportunity to do so.
I'm curious if you have any examples of the free market creating nationwide scale positive changes to education in modern history. You mention aggressive third world countries hammering it home, but that is with massive government spending on education and research. The US catapulted ahead in education because of massive government spending after World War II. Various European countries with great school systems also relied on strong government investment. South Korea is one example where there is massive p
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Unfortunately, you are addressing the wrong end: We need young people to fill the jobs that those who retire, leave behind. But... then those who retire now, hang around for _decades_ afterwards, draining resources especially at their very end. In the Thirties, the average man died within three years of retirement in the US; Social Security based the Actuarial Tables on this. (The actual average life expectancy was 61.7 in 1935 for men, but if one actually made it to the 65 age of retirement, generally ther
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Correct, overpopulation is the actual root problem here.
Overpopulation isn't the problem. The worldwide population doubled twice in the 20th century. It won't even double once in the 21st century.
Re:We already have one. (Score:4, Insightful)
Fear is the motivator, fear of homelessness, fear of starvation - people who are motivated by that will jump when you tell them to jump.
I'm going to assume you are being a Poe here Joe, because fear turns to hate, and hate can only be controlled for a short while before it eats itself.
Even an absolute dictator has to provide something that the general public accepts
Re: (Score:3)
Are you Melania Trump? You just plagiarized Yoda!
“Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.” – Yoda
Direct from the Luddite in Chief (Score:3, Insightful)
Citizens beware of the pending doom brought on by mad-scientists creating an army of robots that will take away your jobs, raise your children, sex your wife, and transport themselves in flying cars.
You must be prepared to be coddled by your government in order to survive. It is only by further relinquishing your free will and self motivation that you will flourish.
This is all, carry on.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
Citizens beware of the pending doom brought on by mad-scientists creating an army of robots that will take away your jobs, raise your children, sex your wife, and transport themselves in flying cars.
You must be prepared to be coddled by your government in order to survive. It is only by further relinquishing your free will and self motivation that you will flourish.
This is all, carry on.
How the hell is being payed overtime and strengthening unions "relinquishing your free will" or "being coddled by the government"? If anything, you're gaining free will by having better grounds for negotiating with your employer, giving you access to better pay, better job safety, and stronger job security.
I think some people are more obsessed with soundbites than learning any US history, because we've already had this exact scenario before, this. exact. scenario. before. Do you want the Progressive era,
Re:Direct from the Luddite in Chief (Score:5, Insightful)
A Day in the Life of a True Freedumb Loving Conservative:
Joe Conservative wakes up in the morning and goes to the bathroom. He flushes his toilet and brushes his teeth, mindful that each flush & brush costs him about 43 cents to his privatized water provider. His wacky, liberal neighbor keeps badgering the company to disclose how clean and safe their water is, but no one ever finds out. Just to be safe, Joe Conservative boils his drinking water.
Joe steps outside and coughs–the pollution is especially bad today, but the smokiest cars are the cheapest ones, so everyone buys ‘em. Joe Conservative checks to make sure he has enough toll money for the 3 different private roads he must drive to work. There is no public transportation, so traffic is backed up and his 10 mile commute takes an hour.
On the way, he drops his 12 year old daughter off at the clothing factory she works at. Paying for kids to go to private school until they’re 18 is a luxury, and Joe needs the extra income coming in. Times are hard and there’re no social safety nets.
He gets to work 5 minutes late and misses the call for Christian prayer, and is immediately docked by his employer. He is not feeling well today, but has no health insurance, since neither his employer nor his government provide it, and paying for it himself is really expensive, since he has a precondition. He just hopes for the best.
Joe’s workday is 12 hours long, because there is no regulation over working hours, and Joe will lose his job if he complains or unionizes. Today is an especially bad day. Joe’s manager demands that he work until midnight, a 16 hour day. Joe does, knowing that he’ll lose his job if he does not.
Finally, after midnight, Joe gets to pick up his daughter and go home. His daughter shows him the deep cut she got on the industrial sewing machine today. Joe is outraged and asks why she doesn’t have metal mesh gloves or other protection. She says the company will not provide it and she’ll have to pay for it out of her own pocket. Joe looks at the wound and decides they’ll use an over the counter disinfectant and bandages until it heals. She’ll have a scar, but getting stitches at the emergency room is expensive.
His daughter also complains that the manager made suggestive overtures towards her. Joe counsels her to be a “good girl” and not rock the boat, or she’ll get fired and they’ll be out the income.
His daughter says she can’t wait until she’s 18 so she can vote for change or go to the Iraq War.
They get home and there’s a message from his elderly father who can’t afford to pay his medical or heating bills. Joe can hear him coughing and shivering.
Joe turns on the radio and the top story is a proposal in Congress to raise the voting age to 25. A rare liberal opinionator states that it’s an attempt to keep power out of the hands of working class Americans. The conservative host immediately quashes him, calling him “a utopian idealist,” and agreeing that people aren’t mature enough to make good choices until they’re at least 25.
Joe chuckles at the wine-swilling, cheese eating liberal egghead and thinks, “Thank God I live in America where I have freedom!”
Re: (Score:3)
Illegal, because that's freeloading off a public good. This includes rainwater, which the state declares should only be used once and is not meant to be recycled over and over again like the liberal environmentalists want to do.
Solomon Northop also didn't have income tax deduction.
That's highly optimistic. It also makes two assumptions, where a line-assembly
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Yes...be afraid, you will need government even more. Because this thing called electricity will put whale hunters and whale lamp makers out of business. Who will take care of them?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The robots already have flying cars, the meat bags are just too fat to ride in them. (See: The White Rabbit project "Where's my hoverboard" - the 145lb host couldn't get off the ground until he invested $20K in motors - a robot can fly itself for well under $200.)
The Last Gasp Mutterings of a Lame Duck (Score:3, Interesting)
Re:The Last Gasp Mutterings of a Lame Duck (Score:4, Insightful)
What legacy? I will admit that he was handed a crappy deck when he got into office, and that the reinvestment act did help. However, what he needed to do is stop the giant sucking sound and stop businesses from moving manufacturing to China and knowledge work to India, leaving nothing but McJobs behind in most of the country. Instead, Obama presided over more gun control laws passed in three years that ever were passed in the history of the nation (which has caused crime to rise.), a healthcare plan that insurance companies used to their advantage (I know people who are single paying $500 more a month than in 2010), a Chamberlain-esque foreign policy which caused a power vacuum and gave us Daesh (with enemy attacks on US soil every month or two in their name), and allies, for the first time since WWII, have been left to their own devices to fend for themselves, with broken promises of protection or help.
Of course, the Dems point at Wall Street and cheer. Those numbers mean jack shit for the average person because that wealth flies overseas never to be seen in the US again. In reality, unemployment is still high. Even the tech sector jobs are tenous at best. You have to completely reinvent yourself every 6-12 months or you are on your ass. Don't know what kubernates, terraform, or the platform of the hour is? Better learn now before you have to learn while unemployed.
As it stands now, there is arguments on who gets the share of the pie, but Obama's policies have caused the pie to shrink for everyone involved with the biggest disparity between rich and poor in the nation's history. You can't run a country on service jobs and expect it to survive. You also can't contract out a military's items to foreign companies and expect it to work (like US planes to India.)
We need to end college for all and replace it with (Score:4, Insightful)
We need to end college for all and replace it with an more trades like system where you don't need 2-4+ years of class room to get a job with an 20-60K+ loan.
and / or change college accreditation so that tech / trade schools get more respect and make it so that colleges can update there Curriculum faster with less bs like.
Accreditation prioritizes the wrong things. Historically, accreditation has focused on things like how many professors have PhDs, whether a college has a mission statement, and whether degree programs require a broad, general education as well as a specific major. Critics, including Margaret Spellings, the education secretary under President George W. Bush, have argued this misses an important point: whether students are learning. Most accreditors now require colleges to define the outcomes they want for their students and measure whether they're meeting them, but it gives colleges a lot of leeway on what those outcomes are.
Also make the loans be discharged in Bankruptcy so that the school and banks have skin in the game.
Re: (Score:2)
You effectively have two options that I see to support this ever increasing population: subsistence living (barter, hunt, scavenge), or wealth transfer. Rural people seem to prefer the former, while urban folks prefer the latter. Not sure i
Re:We need to end college for all and replace it w (Score:4, Insightful)
what happens when that jumps to 15% or higher?
Slums and shanties will crop up/grow bigger. I don't see any kind of 'safety net' helping those people out. You're the US, and helping people is commie bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
Great plan Einstein. Meet the challenge of manual labor being replaced by automation by putting more people into manual labor. What could possibly go wrong.
There are millions of jobs that need doing... (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:There are millions of jobs that need doing... (Score:5, Insightful)
the problem is people like you only see education as a means to an end, that end being a job.
but education is its own end in its own right.
the ability to get a job from it should be seen as a bonus, not the goal.
we've taken the reality that certain jobs require an education and turn it into "the only reason education is important is employability".
that is a perversion and it will be our downfall.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not either/or, it's a two pronged approach.
Americans won't accept anything that can't be polarized. It has to be either/or, black or white, because otherwise the choices become complicated. Look at Congress - it's largely based on yes/no votes, and not multiple options.
Bigger issues that can't be polarized are generally broken down until the pieces are small enough that they can be. Never mind that this tends to break any kind of bigger plans when the votes for the individual sub-issues swing.
Er (Score:5, Insightful)
The report also calls for increasing the minimum wage, paying workers overtime and and strengthening unions and worker bargaining power.
Lifting the cost of humans isn't going to help them compete against machines.
Not a social safety net, please... (Score:3, Interesting)
Let's not have more people on the dole, please. We need a better answer than that.
I remember, years ago, some African ambassador was touring government housing in the UK. I suppose he was supposed to be impressed that unemployed people got houses for free from the oh-so-generous government. His comment at the end of the tour was something like "How soul deadening, these people have no purpose in life. I'd rather be poor.". Coming from an African who knew what poverty was, it was a powerful indictment of social safety nets.
People need a purpose in life. If we are going to be displaced from our jobs, then we need a different purpose. Being freed from repetitive, menial labor should allow us to do something more meaningful. Just putting ever more listless people into a lifelong holding pattern is not the right answer.
Re: (Score:3)
[Citation Needed]
Re:Not a social safety net, please... (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
In the UK there is an awful lot of free training you can get to get you back into employment, and you can go from unskilled to skilled in various areas without paying a penny for the training.
Re:Not a social safety net, please... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
You cant get a free house in the UK just because you are unemployed. I am a white male over the age of majority, I won't ever get housed by the government unless I get seriously ill or get very old. If I were made unemployed tomorrow and lost my home, the council will tell me to go away - my only recourse for a bed would be a charity.
To get housed you have to have a vulnerability factor - in most cases, females without kids won't get council housing either. A child under 18 would get you emergency accomm
Re: (Score:2)
People need a purpose in life. If we are going to be displaced from our jobs, then we need a different purpose. Being freed from repetitive, menial labor should allow us to do something more meaningful. Just putting ever more listless people into a lifelong holding pattern is not the right answer.
Most of the time, doing something 'meaningful' like being able to take art classes or traveling the world requires MONEY. Kinda hard to do those things when you are broke and cannot afford to buy them (the trip or the class)...
Re: (Score:3)
Being freed from repetitive, menial labor should allow us to do something more meaningful.
Yes, it would be nice if all those poor unemployed people could do meaningful things like start a business, or write that novel they've always dreamed about. But who's going to pay them for that? And how are they going to feed their families in the meantime?
People have enough trouble finding work when there are all these repetitive menial jobs. They'd be doing something more meaningful if they could, but the option isn't there. When those menial jobs go away, it's not clear what they can move on to.
Re: (Score:3)
and that ambassador prolly never actually felt the pangs of poverty, so who gives a flying F about his opinion?
Re:Not a social safety net, please... (Score:5, Insightful)
Purpose, probably useful, sure, I however do not understand why purpose seems to equal payed labour to you (and lots of other people). Are you suggesting voluntary work, or just being social to your neighbor has no purpose? I use these examples, because it is not certain that people even have the capability to always find "more meaningful" work if the "repetitive menial" labour has been automated. And why stop there? I suggest we are entirely capable of automating even "more meaningful" work. And then what?
Figuring our what purpose people have, if they do not need to work for basic Income, is one of the goals of experimenting with it.
Keep your work fetish to yourself please (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
There is a net (Score:2)
The Illusion of Capacity and Greed. (Score:5, Insightful)
"Invest in and increase STEM education for youth and job retraining for adults in technology-related fields. That means offering computer science education for all K-12 students, as well as expanding national workforce retraining..."
There's a valid reason we don't have a massive surplus of neurosurgeons or nuclear fission experts. The field of STEM takes brainpower.
A lot of jobs that will be replaced first by automation are not exactly jobs that are mentally challenging, so they are rather fitting for a certain portion of the general populous. That's not meant to be a derogatory statement, it's simply stating fact. You can't expect to shove the entire field of displaced laymen into a STEM curriculum and expect everyone to actually succeed, and yet that appears to be the grand plan here. Toss advanced mathematics against little Johnnys brain all you want, but if he doesn't get it then he's likely never gonna get it. Mental capacity varies from human to human. Always has, always will.
I'd also love to hear what the master plan is for human employment once AI comes along and starts doing STEM better than any human could ever dream.
In the end this political pandering really won't matter. The disease of Greed will ultimately win. Those in control wouldn't have it any other way.
Re:The Illusion of Capacity and Greed. (Score:4, Insightful)
There's a whole list of valid reasons why we're not inundated with neurosurgeons. Yours is well down that lis. The main reason is that many, many children with the intellectual capacity to become neurosurgeons never get the chance, because they can't afford the schooling.
If you've ever sat on a committee charged with the responsibility of awarding a scholarship (I have), you realize very quickly there are thousands of worthy candidates who won't get the money, and that most of them will wind up without access to post-secondary education, or access only to low-end courses that won't lead to any kind of doctorate or medical degree.
Re: (Score:3)
A lot of jobs that will be replaced first by automation are not exactly jobs that are mentally challenging,
Not that true. A lot of jobs that will be first replaced by automation are the one where it's most effective and easiest.
New surgical robots will memorize your patterns and only call you to intervene when something new shows up. Radiology is going to go rather fast since image processing neural nets can look at images 24/7. You could have an X-ray or MRI machine read your diagnostic before you were re-dressed.
In the future putting in an IV is probably going to be a robotic job. It's not something doctors do
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Bingo, that's why you never take a stem course from the only Prof with a PhD, you want the one who had to struggle, and knows how to get through the parts everyone else struggles with.
Back to reality (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But the reality is that we are no closer to "AI" than we were in 1960. And the robots that might displace workers are incredibly lame. Robots are good for some tasks, like assembly line welding, but useless for other tasks like assembling Ikea furniture.
I've said this on other posts about automation... The statement that "robots can't do job 'x'" is always based on the assumption that the job/system will continue to be set up as it is now, for human workers. Yeah, a robot is going to suck at ripping apart a cardboard box, taking all the little hardware out of a plastic bag, and manipulating the tiny little allan wrench they give you. But that's because IKEA assembly is designed for humans. With automation, labour costs disappear, so instead of building fur
Re: (Score:2)
useless for other tasks like assembling Ikea furniture.
At this point I'm not sure you don't just find tasks others have already completed and then say it's impossible.
IkeaBot -- Automated Multi-Robot Furniture Assembly [mit.edu]. MIT 2013.
Ross A. Knepper, Todd Layton, John Romanishin, and Daniela Rus. “IkeaBot: An Autonomous Multi-Robot Coordinated Furniture Assembly System”. Proceedings of the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA). Karlsruhe, Germany, May 2013. Best Automation Paper Finalist. [PDF] [mit.edu]
And robots don't have to be perfect
Future history lesson (Score:2)
Wow, took long enough! (Score:5, Interesting)
It's funny how these things go from a few "wackos" talking about robots taking over manufacturing, to the US government actually acknowledging there may be a problem with the system sooner than we think. I do think people are trying to lay the groundwork now, to minimize the negative effects. I could imagine some pretty bad methods of "population control" to use a euphemistic term if we tried to carry over the current system with majority unemployment being the norm.
Of course, this is a parting shot from the outgoing administration -- given Trump's cabinet picks, I foresee some pretty nasty congressional fights and an eventual dismantling of most social programs. The Social Security system may be handed over to hedge funds and banks for safe keeping, Meidicare may become a voucher system that just enriches the insurance companies, and what little welfare there is left may be taken away. I'm happy the current administration is getting it on the record that we've been warned...it could be an interesting historical footnote or maybe a wake-up call.
The fact is that even though "AI" isn't nearly as thrilling as the pundits claim, it is good enough at this point to displace a huge number of very vulnerable people. People aren't working assembly line or fast food jobs because they love the work...they're doing it because it's the only thing they're capable of. That's the first problem -- a lot of people are poorly educated, and a great number of those won't benefit from additional education resources getting thrown at them. Median IQ is 100 -- there's a lot of people at or below that. Unless you want to start engineering society to model "Brave New World," you either need to find something for these people to do, or allow them to do nothing and stop complaining.
The next iteration is what I'm worried about -- professionals could easily have their roles reduced. Doctors and lawyers are a good example -- most of medical and law school is designed to select for people with photographic memories and dump volumes of information into their brains. When that knowledge doesn't need to be kept in someone's brain anymore, the status of the professional holding it is reduced. Same thing goes for IT -- I'm in systems architecture so I'm designing stuff and coming up with procedures, and it's obvious where things are headed. Hands-on IT work is almost at the point where we just need to tell someone to plug in cables, remove hard drives, etc. Development is moving offshore and increasingly done as a series of pre-formed code components and microservices. Note that this also goes for almost every office job out there too. Working in corporate IT, I see so many generic C-strudent business majors from Big State University performing an updated version of a 40 year old process. It sounds like a good idea to increase productivity by automating and replacing them, but I haven't lost sight of the fact that these people are having kids, buying products and living in communities. Take them out, and no one's around to buy the things your company is making in their fully automated factories.
Lots of people are saying this will never happen and that anyone who suggests it will is a Luddite. Maybe so, but I don't see anywhere for most workers to go -- there's no retraining for jobs that don't exist in the modern AI world. It's going to require a radical rethinking of how we define work, wealth, etc. And if it isn't done very carefully, it will lead to a very bad end. Imagine the uproar when you tell everyone that the retirement savings they worked for all their lives won't need to be saved up by future generations, or that we have to enact more social safety programs for the 80% and rising unemployed people out there. If this is done badly, it will lead to the owners of businesses hoarding everything for themselves or calls to control the population in certain ways.
As soon as Lawyers and Doctors can't get jobs (Score:3)
As soon as Lawyers and Doctors can't get jobs the government will realize it's an issue. Until then it is just a lazy person issue.
Screw leadership. It's about military dominance. (Score:3)
-- Fund more research in robotics and artificial intelligence in order for the U.S. to maintain its leadership in the global technology industry.
This is crap. The first country that gets human-like scalable AI wins. Period. It wins the wars. It wins the economic race. It wins everything.
The domain of solvable problems may be limited, but humans will never be able to address it as well as effective AI.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure. And the pain for the replaced workers was probably pretty high, but in each case it was a small part of the economy, and changes were relatively gradual in the grand scheme of things.
I think we're on the cusp of an unpresidented [sic, lol] change right now. We're not talking about replacing one part of one industry at a time, we're facing the elimination of a huge amount of manual labour. And beyond that, we're facing the replacement of a whole swath of "intellectual" tasks. Sure, there will probably
Re: (Score:2)
"White House: US Needs a Stronger Social Safety Net To Help Horse Shoe Makers Displaced by Automobiles"
Just shut the hell up....mod redundant.
Re: Safety net for horse shoe makers (Score:3)
I've always thought that temporary, transient measures make a lot of sense to alleviate the problems faced by workers in a transitioning industry, to be financed either by mayor players in it or by the government (financed by taxes to the mayor players in the industry), and consisting of early retirements, training in new procedures, or temporal subsidies to the dying industries so that they can adapt. The really bad companies would disappear anyway, but many others could find a way to survive in a new nich
Re:Translation (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
And why is it not sustainable? Because the greedy business owner who owns that assembly line wants to keep all of that $75K for himself?
This is what I don't get about business owners. They complain bitterly about "crippling regulations" and "job killing policies" but they're immeasurably better off than people they employ. Regulations are not expensive to comply with. Spending a few extra minutes filling out paperwork once a year isn't going to kill your business. Paying for reasonable worker safety equipme