Interviews: Ask Raspberry Pi Founder and CEO Eben Upton a Question 134
It's been roughly five years since we last interviewed the founder and CEO of Raspberry Pi (Trading) Ltd., Eben Upton. Eben currently serves as a technical director and ASIC architect for Broadcom. He founded the Raspberry Pi Foundation in 2009 to develop and market a $25 microcomputer for education. He has also founded two successful mobile games and middleware companies, Ideaworks 3d Ltd. and Podfun Ltd., and served a Director of Studies for computer science at St. John's College, Cambridge. Ebon has agreed to take some time out of his busy schedule and answer some of your questions.
You may ask Eben as many questions as you'd like, but please, one per comment. We'll pick the very best questions and forward them to Eben Upton himself. (Feel free to leave your suggestions for who Slashdot should interview next.)
Go on, don't be shy!
It's actually 'Elon' but he got fed up with people asking him about the new Tesla.
Are you concerned that your inexpensive computer will cause many millions of people to lose their jobs to automation and be unable to support themselves, forcing them into a life of crime to support their families and a bleak future for all of us?
Short answer: Oh, hell, no!
Long Answer: People need to change and adapt with technology. The days of having the same job for 50 years and getting a gold watch at retirement is long gone.
I retire next week, 53 years and am getting a gold watch.

Congratulations!
Congratulations!
So you're a liar and an idiot.
My father worked 50 years for three generations of owners. He never got a gold watch. He retired when he got terminal cancer and died six weeks later.
[...] but for the majority of horses... where did they go?
Being shipped to Canada or Mexico as horse meat for export.
http://blogs.wsj.com/canadarealtime/2013/02/27/who-knew-canada-is-no-3-in-global-horse-meat-export-trade/ [wsj.com]
The rest of humanity will be left to fight among ourselves for what scraps remain.
Soylent green, anyone?
I got a watch at 20 years. Not gold, but pretty nice nonetheless.
That's nice. I'm looking forward to my annual $25 gift card I get each December.
Do you feel that... (Score:3, Interesting)
the RE'd open source VC4 firmware, once feature complete, will finally quell open source advocates dislike of your claims that the Pi was a 'fully' open source system by allowing them to run their own software at all levels of Pi operation? If so, do you foresee any changes being made by broadcom in future revisions of the VC4 that will 'intentionally' break compatibility with the initialization code or see keyed firmware signing required at some or all levels of the Pi hardware, as has happened on Intel, AMD, and a variety of other ARM SoCs?
Reverse engineering (unless performed by the supplier of the equipment before sale time) is never an alternative to proper documentation.
The problem is that subtle bugs may not be track-downable if you just have reverse engineered documents, it encourages suppliers to not make available documentation, and that the product may not actually ever become workable.
For the maker to simply refer to an ongoing project in no way means it's not open.
What do you think about RISC-V (Score:5, Interesting)
Future of Raspberry Pi Zero? (Score:3)
Will each form factor get updated over time? I'm talking about the A+ and especially the Zero.
Will the Pi Zero ever be freely available? (Score:3)
Currently, vendors are having to limit availability due to supply shortage. Is it intended that this will not be the case in the future, or is the foundation concentrating on other things?
In stock [adafruit.com]
In stock [thepihut.com]
In stock [pimoroni.com]
They are out of stock currently at PiSupply, but in general your question is about 6 months out of date.
Secure Boot via GPU? (Score:2, Interesting)
I recall years ago researching and seeing a post, I think by a broadcom employee, suggesting it would be fairly trivial if anyone were interested to have them modify the GPU firmware to support basic signed bootloading (keys and their management under full control of the device owner of course). I wonder if anything came of that, or could possibly come sooner rather than later (hint hint).
I can't quickly find the thread, but here is boot sequence outline from stackexchange
http://raspberrypi.stackexchange.c
... with a date with your sister Kate...
What do you regret the most/what would you change if you were to do it all over?
I'm hoping "make the mounting holes 3mm instead of 2.5mm" would be in the top ten.
Pi with an SO-DIMM Slot? SATA connectors? GigE? (Score:4, Interesting)
I've used Pi's to do everything from automatically watering my xmas tree to teaching a fourth grade class basic electronics to doing remote backups of my data (with a pi in my house and one far away at my buddies.)
That last operation suffers greatly from the lack of ram resources on a raspberry pi. My "pi" in the sky remote backup node has an SO-DIMM slot on the back I could stick a 8 or 16GB so-dimm in. 1-4 SATA ports so I write faster and a gigE ethernet interface.
I understand that you're under financial pressures to keep the cost down, but I see a real market for a Pi 3+.
Also, follow slashdotters... if there's a platform out there that accomplishes this that's not a proprietary NAS let me know. I've also investigated several microST motherboards but I don't want to have to deal with a "real" power supply, etc.
The Pi already has the maximum possible RAM size. The RAM is accessed trough the VideoCore chip and the VideoCore was built for a max of 1Gb.
Pi 3+ will have to either use a new VideoCore chip - if Broadcom decides to make one - or a new APU altogether - breaking compatibility with all the other Pi versions.
Get a cheap micro-ATX board with a passive cooled CPU and you'll have all your DIMM slots and SATA ports.
Not at a similar price point. A older mini-ITX system would have higher power draw, but would outperform a RPI3 easily. And there are multiple options that use a laptop power supply (E.g. Intel DH61AG). Embedded servers [newegg.com] or something running a Bay Trail or Braswell CPU
You will struggle to saturate gigabit and SATA on that CPU. It just doesn't have that kind of high speed external bus, it's not designed for it. Unlike old machines running at a few megahertz you can't just tack stuff on to the main memory bus any more.
As for a NAS platform, I use an Intel DQ77KB with a used Xeon CPU. It wasn't cheap, but it is fast and you get 4x SATA ports, a mini-SATA port for an SSD, 2 SODIMM sockets, a mini PCI-e and a full size 4x PCI-e socket. It runs from 19V so you can use a common
Kind of along the same lines; is there any thought to moving to a USB-C (USB 3.1) connection? This would allow running USB, power, network, and video over a single port, which would ultimately reduce costs.

I expect the main problem is the bus speed, and costs of the controller chips involved with USB-C.
I expect the main problem is the bus speed, and costs of the controller chips involved with USB-C.
This place is a ghost town, you know.
Raspberry Pi 4 (Score:4)
Don't forget about tying all the USB-ports into a single on-board USB-hub, thereby limiting their combined maximum speed to that of a single port!
What is the future of manufacturing in the UK? (Score:4, Interesting)
The RaspberryPi is quite famously manufactured in the UK. Is this still a long term strategy or have recent events such as the Brexit and the rise of Pi competitors forced a review of the future of manufacturing in the UK?
It's worth noting that at least some official Raspberry Pis are/were made in China.
Wake-on-LAN (Score:2, Interesting)
Will wake-on-LAN be available on the RPi platform someday?
the usb/ethernet chip has support for both wake on magic packet & ethernet state change.
just need to connect ethernet jtag with a powermanagement ic (preferable one with RTC)
for wake on lan, wake on alarm, power/reset button, spi/i2c rtc, battery charging/support and power over ethernet (with a poe chip)
but those chips can cost as much as a rpi zerro =)
Any plans for 4 GB + 4 Core + RTC ? (Score:3)
Some of us are still waiting for a low-cost 4 GB + 4 Core embedded device with a Real-Time-Clock ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?...
Whoops, forgot to close a tag
...
Some of us are still waiting for a low-cost 4 GB + 4 Core embedded device with a Real-Time-Clock ( $50 <
.. < $100 )
Are there any plans to support anything like that in the (near) future?
Some of us are still waiting for a low-cost 4 GB + 4 Core embedded device with a Real-Time-Clock
2Gb, 8 core, RTC. Gigabit ethernet. Odroid XU4. $79
Thanks! Not bad!
Not sure why RAM is limited to 2 GB though. For symmetric RAM/core usage thats only 256MB / core which isn't bad.
Definitely going to keep my eye on this series.
most interesting usage? (Score:5, Interesting)
what would you put in a "Pi 4"? (Score:3)
Low power display (Score:4, Interesting)
What are the challenges in bringing a lower power display (e-ink or otherwise) to market?
And if you do plan on making an official e-ink display, please choose a 4-bit panel. Multiple sizes with different aspect ratios would be nice too.
Plans for non usb based networking? (Score:5, Interesting)
Plans for non usb based networking?
BCM43438 is the Wifi, which connects via the single USB bus BCM2836.
That's one of the problems, IMHO, with the raspberry Pi's is the single USB 2.0 bus.(so does the Ethernet, not sure for the SD card)
Feature Request (Score:1)
As the owner of many PIs (1,2,&3) I have one request. Add a SATA port. This would solve boot time, loading time, and storage issues preventing the PI from completely replacing a desktop.
Outside of that, perfect product!
Power consumption (Score:1)
The size (Score:1)
What would you have done differently (Score:3)
OLPC-PI like? (Score:3)
the pi-top is pretty much that.
Storage options (Score:1)
A lot of Pi users such as myself have experienced bricked SD cards after running a Pi continuously for weeks or months. SD cards, even premium ones, are not terribly robust when used to store a root file system that experiences lots of small writes. Disabling logging helps by reducing the number of writes to the card, but isn't a good solution if you need logs. Have you looked at any alternative storage options for the root file system?
Can you make a read only root and log to USB? That way only your USB device gets trashed at the worst.
Fix the limit of USB 2.0 and 1G ram (Score:3)
Since raspberry Pi 2, the CPU hasn't been the weakest link, but then my use of the device isn't classroom, but home server, or connected to a TV. But I was very disappointed in the improvements in the 3 as it addressed non issues.
The single USB 2.0 bus really limit things. All IO sharing ~35MB/s . Even a single USB 3.0 bus would be 10x increase. After that it's RAM. I know these are constraints based on the chips you can get cheap, but any chance of seeing an upgrade?
What is your "answer" for Parallela? (Score:3)
What is your "answer" for Parallela?
* Parallella: The Most Energy Efficient Supercomputer on the Planet - Ray Hightower of WisdomGroup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Schematics? (Score:1)
There are some early schematics but none for the RPi Zero nor RPi 3; what's up with that?
Raspberry-Pi 3 MMC cardless PXE booting ? (Score:1)
As per the official comments in https://www.raspberrypi.org/magpi/pi-3-interview/ "USB and PXE network boot" when will the updated Firmware/BIOS image be ready that will enable Raspberry-Pi 3 MMC cardless PXE booting ?
Keep up the great work,
Thanks
Open standards? (Score:3)
Raspberry Pis and most other hobbyist-SBCs are based around various ARM SoCs, but as a whole the big picture is horribly fragmented, with this board having slightly different bootup-sequence than that board, requiring board-specific steps in software, and this board having totally closed GPU and video-engine software and that board having some parts of them open, and this board supporting VDPAU or such for video-decoding and that board using OMX, cameras being only useable with specific boards, even though they share the exact same CSI-connector and so on -- how high do you value the idea of standardizing some of these things, and do you believe there will be any progress worth mentioning in the next 10 or 20 years?
Personally, I'm feeling quite apathetic about it all. I can't foresee manufacturers being willing to work together for a standard, let alone one that'd be open and freely accessible to hobbyists, and I believe that especially all the GPU and video-engine stuff will be kept under lock and key indefinitely. Part of the problem is that pretty much all of these SBCs are built around tablet-SoCs, with no SoCs specifically designed for hobbyist-use and SBCs.
I don't own any Beaglebones, but at a quick glance it looks like BBB suffers from exactly the same issues with GPU as every other SBCs.
What do you yourself use Raspberry Pis for? (Score:2)
To add to that:
- Any automation in and around Upton Towers using a raspberry pi ?
Thank You. (Score:1)
Growing multiple successful tech ventures (Score:2)
You've founded multiple successful ventures related to technology. While many entrepreneurs may manage to pay their own bills working out of their garage, to "own their job", you've had success beyond that, more than once. What do you think is the biggest reason your projects have been much more successful than the typical entrepreneurial venture which never grows beyond just a few people?
What's the plan to improve the software? (Score:2)
I've been leading some CoderDojo sessions on Raspberry Pi programming at the local library, and the Pi is a great teaching tool.
However, I feel like the software that comes with the Raspbian distribution is falling behind. Two key examples:
* Scratch - The 1.x version of Scratch that comes pre-installed is pretty ancient. While this is partly due to some bad technology choices the Scratch team has made, it'd be great if out of the box we'd have an option for Scratch 2.0 support (or some competing equivalent)
RISC-V, OpenRISC, OpenSPARC and other free ISAs (Score:1)
When will there be Pi2/Pi3 images? (Score:2)
The archaic ARMv6 architecture CPU in the original Pi is radically different from the ARMv7+NEON of the Pi2 or the ARMv8 of the Pi3. When the Pi2 was released you said the performance advantage of ARMv7 builds optimized for the Pi2 wasn't big enough to justify the complication of having a separate OS image. But after the introduction of the Pi3, as people migrate to newer Pis and the rest of the open source ARM world takes v7 and NEON for granted, don't the scales start to tip in favor of builds for modern
Integrated (Score:2)
Add-on Syndrome (Score:2)
Price Points (Score:2)
For example, if we gave you a budget of Â£50, or Â£75, or Â£100, would building a machine to these price points interest you? What feature set would you consider?
Retro Hardware (Score:2)
Pi Desktop (Score:2)
Hi Eben,
I teach classes using the Raspberry Pi 2 (soon to be switching to 3, I hope) in a variety of contexts, such as with students wanting to learn ARM assembly and to K-12 teachers who want to do physical computing in their science classrooms.
It feels to me like the RPi is focused a little too much on Python and Scratch. I understand that it's called the Pi because of Python, but ARM assembly is my favorite assembly language, and bare metal assembly in particular is just a really natural fit for physical
Broadcom/Pi Phone? (Score:2)
If rPi3 is an official AOSP build target, is there a market for a $75 smartphone with lifetime software updates supported by the community; One Phone Per Child, anyone?
(Yes, I know others have tried and failed with opensource phones. The closest thing currently seems to be monohm's crowdfunded runcible but it's out of the price range for all but enthusiasts.)
Why can't I get Pis for the stated price in Canada (Score:3)
The exchange rate isn't that great in Canada but it is nowhere that bad. This pretty much defeats the whole $5 and put it everywhere thing. What I am asking you is to prioritize deliveries to companies that will actually charge a reasonable price. A price that includes shipping. Then they have a habit of only having the "kits" in stock. This translates to paying another 40 for a crap SD card, a crap wall wart, and a crap case.
I would love to use some zeros robots and hand them to my kids to potentially destroy. But considering it is almost cheaper to by a crap laptop on the used market in Canada than a Pi this is just silly.
Why Don't You Put More Memory on The Pi's? (Score:2)
And a realtime clock too.
SD card corruption (Score:2)
Will Broadcom ever fix the timing problems in its SoC to fix the SD card corruption issue or are we going to be stuck with USB/network boot as a workaround that only works on Pi3's?
Shutdown button (Score:2)
Why doesn't hardware designed for schoolchildren not have a shutdown button?
Would a button or even a pair of jumpers really add that much to the cost of materials?
Will you ever release the *FULL* source? (Score:1)
I mean everything. GPU sources (including firmware), bootloader, etc? After all the publicity, financial success, and so on the least you could do is get us the full code via any means at your disposal including reverse engineering (even if it takes several years).
Bare bones OS (Score:2)
The Pi is really nice for "soft" realtime projects - but running a full OS like Linux means that you can't ever get really solid realtime performance.
The hardware is now down cheap enough to replace Arduino's in the role of "bare to the metal" devices - and it sure would be nice not to have to have two families of boards in my hardware supplies box.
So how about a bare-to-the-metal OS - with nothing beyond the ability to download an executable and boot/run it and all of the hardware exposed...or perhaps some
Your move from software to chip design (Score:1)
How did your move from software to chip design of an graphics processor, that had an ARM added on to become the Pi, come about? Do you think more coders, especially those adept at assembler, should cross the bridge to Verilog and VHDL?
pi zero vaporware (Score:1)
Was the Pi Zero designed as a marketing campaign to sell subscriptions to the Raspberry Pi magazine, or is that just the way it ended up?
Follow-up: is there any plan to release a similar product with built in wifi?
Re: (Score:2)